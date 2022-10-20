U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,697.50
    -9.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,483.00
    +23.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,083.00
    -70.25 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.20
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.84
    +1.29 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9792
    +0.0015 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1229
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9550
    +0.1400 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,131.00
    -73.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.71
    -3.97 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Vow ASA: Invitation to Vow ASA Q3 2022 trading update

Vow ASA
·2 min read
Vow ASA
Vow ASA

Vow ASA will release its trading update for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday 27 October 2022 at around 07:00 CEST. The update will be published on https://newsweb.oslobors.no/ and on the company’s web site www.vowasa.com.

At 09:00 CEST on the same day, the company’s CEO Henrik Badin will present the results live at Haakon VII's gate 2, 0161 Oslo. Participants are welcome to join in person or via livestream. The streaming link will also be available for replay after the event. The session will be held in English.

If you wish to attend the presentation in person, please notify our CFO (Erik Magelssen) by e-mail at erik.magelssen@vowasa.com.

To register and join the webcast, please copy and paste the following link into your browser, click Attend and register your e-mail:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vowasa/20221027_1/


For further information, please contact:

Erik Magelssen, CFO
Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, Etia and C.H. Evensen are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste, biomass, plastics and polymers into recycled advanced carbon materials, low carbon fuels, chemicals, and climate neutral gas for industries to reduce their dependence on fossil energy and petroleum products.

The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


