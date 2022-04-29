Vow ASA: SECURED EUR 3.5 MILLION CLEAN TECH NEWBUILD CONTRACT IN CRUISE

Vow ASA

Vow ASA (“Vow”) subsidiary Scanship AS (“Scanship”) has secured an order for delivery of its advanced wastewater purification, food waste processing and garbage handling system to a newbuild cruise ship. The contract is valued at EUR 3.5 million.

The ship which will be built at an undisclosed European shipyard for an unnamed cruise operator, will enter into service in 2025, and Scanship will deliver all equipment under this contract starting in mid-2023. The agreement includes an option to deliver a similar system to a second ship in the same series.

The award of this newbuild contract coincided with the Seatrade Cruise Global expo in Miami, Florida this week. Commenting on the award at the exhibition, Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA said:

“It is great to be back and meet with cruise industry colleagues and celebrate that cruise is now returning to sea. By end of June this year, expectations are that the entire cruise industry fleet will be back in operation. Vow and Scanship are here and well positioned to continue supporting shipyards and the shipowners in their green transition and on their mission for an ever cleaner ocean.”





For more information, please contact

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Story continues

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



