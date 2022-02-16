Vow ASA: Vow second half year 2021: Invitation to presentation and Q&A on 23 February 2022

Vow ASA

Vow ASA will release its report for the second half year of 2021 on Wednesday 23 February 2022 at around 08:00 CET. The update will be published on https://newsweb.oslobors.no/ and on the company’s web site www.vowasa.com.

At 09:00 CET on the same day, the company’s CEO Henrik Badin will present the results live at Haakon VII's gate 2, 0161 Oslo. Participants are welcome to participate in person or to follow the presentation via livestream. The stream will also be available for replay on www.vowasa.com after the event. The session will be held in English.

If you wish to attend the presentation in person, please notify our CFO (Erik Magelssen) by email at erik.magelssen@vowasa.com.

To register and join the webcast, please copy and paste the following link into your browser, click Attend and register your e-mail: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vowasa/20220223_1/





For further information, please contact:

Erik Magelssen, CFO

Vow ASA

Tel: +47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020). The Vow group has 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



