U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,160.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,946.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,976.50
    -37.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.60
    +1.90 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.70
    +0.24 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1977
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.58
    -0.41 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3740
    -0.0045 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9300
    +0.2140 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,685.96
    -1,329.28 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,370.36
    -10.59 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.37
    +34.87 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,683.37
    +40.68 (+0.14%)
     

Vow ASA : Vow secures second Safesteril contract this month

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vow ASA
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A large steel manufacturer listed in India enters into a partnership with Vow to diversify its business and enter the lucrative spice industry, a pillar of Indian exports and economy. As part of the partnership, Vow ASA’s subsidiary ETIA will deliver a Safesteril® spice sterilisation unit valued at around EUR 0.55 million.

The unit has the capacity to treat 1.5 tonnes of product per hour, and will be used to sterilise chilli, turmeric, seeds, and grains. The spice processing factory will be up and running by the end of this year.

“This second contract won by ETIA this month, reminds us again of the versatility of our proprietary and patented Spirajoule technology and its relevance in a wide range of industrial applications,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

In Safesteril® systems, Vow’s patented Spirajoule electrical heating screw in combination with saturated steam removes pathogen and reduces the total amount of micro-organisms in the product. Since 2003, ETIA has delivered close to one hundred such systems to customers all over the world, representing an important after-market potential for the company.

India ranks as one of the biggest spice growers in the world and it is therefore an important market for ETIA’s Safesteril®. Several large Indian corporations are currently branching out into the spice industry.

Vow’s Spirajoule technology is a core component in a wide range of other products and systems from Vow, including Biogreen solutions which are used for valorisation of waste and production of CO2 neutral energy and biogenic (non-fossil) carbon.

“Our Biogreen process has many applications that are potentially highly relevant also for our client’s steel manufacturing business, and we are looking forward to exploring other areas of cooperation with them going forward,” said Badin.


For further queries, please contact:
Henrik Badin – CEO
Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented, and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Grab considering secondary Singapore listing after U.S. SPAC merger - sources

    Grab Holdings, Southeast Asia's ride-hailing to delivery giant, is considering a secondary listing in its home market of Singapore after completing a Nasdaq listing via a $40 billion SPAC merger, three sources familiar with the matter said. Listing on Singapore Exchange would enable Grab to have an investor base close to where its regional business is based, the people said, potentially offering its customers, drivers and merchant partners easier access to trade its shares.

  • Add Coinbase to the List of Crypto Stocks HSBC Won’t Touch

    An HSBC representative said the bank has “limited appetite to facilitate products or securities that derive their value from virtual currencies.”

  • Policy hawks, courts will test ECB and euro debt markets

    Euro zone politicians, courts and policy hawks will pose a stiff challenge this year to the ECB's resolve to pin down the bloc's borrowing costs, precisely at a time when higher U.S. Treasury yields are tempting investors away from European markets. The European Central Bank has held sovereign debt yields low through bond purchases, and recently increased buying in its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.22 trillion) emergency stimulus scheme, known as PEPP. And it is no longer battling alone to support the euro economy, as the pandemic induced governments to spend more and to create an 800 billion-euro Recovery Fund, seeded by joint European Union borrowing.

  • JPMorgan Sells $13 Billion of Bonds in Largest Bank Deal Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. sold $13 billion of bonds Thursday, the largest deal ever by a bank, taking advantage of some of the cheapest borrowing costs in years to boost its capital after the Federal Reserve let pandemic relief measures lapse.The deal, which followed the bank’s best quarter ever, hit the market as corporate borrowers continue to see heavy demand for debt that provides a decent premium over Treasuries. Order books grew to about $26 billion, allowing JPMorgan to trim the interest on the debt from the relatively high spreads it initially offered, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The jumbo offering may have been related to recent changes in regulatory relief for banks, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Arnold Kakuda.Treasuries liquidity disappeared in March 2020. In response, the Fed told banks they didn’t have to factor in Treasuries or deposits when calculating their supplementary leverage ratios, which tells them how much capital to set aside to back up their holdings. That exemption went away two weeks ago.Banks were left in the position of needing to sell Treasuries or add capital, and JPMorgan’s sale of unsecured debt will help it meet total loss-absorbing capacity, or TLAC, requirements, and put the ratio back in balance, Kakuda said.The bank signaled Wednesday that it would do something. “We have levers to manage SLR and we will,” Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak told analysts on a quarterly earnings call. The company declined to comment further on Thursday.Including today’s sale, JPMorgan has raised $22 billion in the U.S. dollar investment-grade bond market this year, more than any other major U.S. bank, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Banks are always going to be hefty issuers, which lends a certain opportunism to tapping the markets especially when funding is still so cheap,” said Jesse Rosenthal, a senior analyst at CreditSights.The longest portion of the five-part offering, a 31-year security, will yield 107 basis points above Treasuries, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The sale follows strong first-quarter earnings, including a 15% increase in fixed-income, currency and commodity trading revenue and a $5.2 billion release from its credit reserves. Rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also sold bonds Thursday.The previous largest bond sale by a bank also came from JPMorgan, a $10 billion offering in April 2020, the Bloomberg-compiled data show. JPMorgan is the sole bookrunner of the sale, and the proceeds are marked for general corporate purposes.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Surge as Crude Inventories Plunge Amid Jump in Refining Activity

    U.S. gasoline stocks rose 309,000 barrels in the week to 234.9 million barrels, less than analysts’ expectations for a 786,000-barrel rise.

  • Grab’s record breaking SPAC merger left more than $2 billion on the table

    Grab’s record-breaking deal to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) will raise an eye-popping $4.5 billion in cash. A quick recap: Singapore-based Grab is poised to have a market value of around $39.6 billion after it combines with a SPAC called Altimeter Growth. Altimeter is basically a $500 million pot of money listed on Nasdaq that was looking for a target to merge with (which is why SPACS are sometimes called “blank check” companies).

  • Technology stocks lead S&P 500, Dow to record highs

    The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Thursday as easing inflation concerns boosted demand for richly valued technology stocks, while upbeat earnings reports and strong March retail sales raised hopes of a broader economic rebound. The S&P information technology and communication services indexes, which include Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc, led gains after underperforming last month.

  • Citi to Exit Retail Banking in 13 Markets Across Asia, Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. plans to exit retail banking in 13 markets across Asia and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.The bank will instead operate its consumer-banking franchise in both regions from four wealth centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London, it said Thursday in a statement. The move is part of an ongoing review of the company’s strategy by Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser, who took over last month.“This positions us to capture the strong growth and attractive returns the wealth-management business offers through these important hubs,” Fraser said in the statement.Citigroup will exit its consumer franchises in Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. The firm will continue to offer products in those markets to customers of its institutional clients group, which houses the private bank, cash-management arm and investment-banking and trading businesses.The New York-based bank has already been building out a wealth-advisory hub in Singapore. The 30,000-square-foot (2,800-square-meter) space is the largest of its kind for the bank and has room for more than 300 relationship managers and product specialists.The withdrawal came as Citigroup reported record quarterly profit, boosted by the flurry of blank-check companies it helped take public in the first three months of the year.“While the other 13 markets have excellent businesses, we don’t have the scale we need to compete,” Fraser said. “We believe our capital, investment dollars and other resources are better deployed against higher returning opportunities in wealth management and our institutional businesses in Asia.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – In Position to Challenge Main Bottom at 91.290

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index early Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 91.555.

  • Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop

    Investor David Einhorn said on Thursday that prominent venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya and entrepreneur Elon Musk threw "jet fuel" on the GameStop Corp trading frenzy in January when the video retailer's shares rose by 2,000% and later prompted a hearing in U.S. Congress. Einhorn, who runs hedge fund Greenlight Capital, also said U.S. lawmakers seeking answers to how day traders were able to wrest control of GameStop's share price from established hedge funds should probe regulators instead of investors.

  • Betty Liu’s D & Z SPAC Said In Talks to Merge With Simplifi

    (Bloomberg) -- D & Z Media Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company co-sponsored by Intercontinental Exchange Inc., is in talks to merge with Simplifi Holdings Inc., an advertising technology platform, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The SPAC is seeking to raise new equity to support a transaction that values the combined entity at $1.5 billion or more, said one of the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Terms aren’t finalized and it’s possible talks could fall apart.Representatives for D & Z, Simplifi and private equity firm GTCR, Simplifi’s majority owner, declined to comment.Simplifi, which also does business as Simpli.fi, makes software that enables buyers of localized advertising to execute campaigns across various digital formats and devices. It says its platform is used by over 30,000 active advertisers including agencies, media groups, networks, and trading desks that collectively run 130,000 active daily campaigns.Simplifi is led by co-founders Chief Executive Officer Frost Prioleau and Chief Technology Officer Paul Harrison. The company recently bolstered its board with the appointment of Lynda Clarizio, a former Nielsen and AppNexus executive.D & Z is led by Chairman and CEO Betty Liu, a media entrepreneur and alumnus of both the New York Stock Exchange and Bloomberg TV. The blank-check firm raised about $288 million in a January initial public offering and said it would focus on finding a targets in the media and education technology sectors. Intercontinental Exchange and Navigation Capital Partners are co-sponsors of the SPAC, filings show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury Traders Seek Moment of Truth From Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- As Japan’s life insurers lay out their annual strategies this month, traders will be looking for the answer to one question -- what do some of the world’s biggest investors plan to do about Treasuries?With the path of Treasury yields set to determine investments across the financial world, the intentions of a large cohort of the biggest foreign holders of U.S. government debt will be a crucial input. Japanese investors were on track to be net sellers of Treasuries for the sixth year in seven in their fiscal year to March, according to U.S. Treasury data through January. Some predict a return to purchases in 2021.With combined assets equivalent to $3.6 trillion, and one-quarter of this in foreign securities, even minor shifts in Japanese insurer allocations can impact markets. Furious selling by Japanese funds in February helped fuel the biggest monthly decline in Treasuries since 2016, and with benchmark yields close to their highest in a year, bond investors are keen to know at what levels lifers will become more inclined to buy.“Life insurers are expected to be aggressive about investing in foreign bonds, and are probably looking for the right timing to buy when markets settle down,” said Hiroshi Yokotani, managing director and portfolio strategist for fixed income and currencies at State Street Global Advisors. “The U.S is seen to be the most attractive destination taking account of hedge costs.”Life insurers will start announcing their allocation plans for the new fiscal year later this month. Among them are the nation’s leading Nippon Life Insurance Co. and Japan Post, which is also known as Kampo Life.Treasuries AttractionAfter reaching a record closing low of around 0.5% last August, the 10-year Treasury yield has rebounded and traded at just over 1.60% on Wednesday. That increase makes Treasuries relatively more attractive to some of the credit products which have been preferred by Japan’s life insurers in recent years, where spreads have tumbled close to historic lows.“Credit investment has depressed spreads to historically expensive levels, so investing in Treasuries looks safer in the longer run,” said Akio Kato, general manager of strategic research and investment at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management. “Abundant cash held by investors will keep money flowing into credit but it’s doubtful if the size will be big.”Given the recent flattening of the U.S. 10-year/30-year yield curve -- where the spread was about 68 basis points on Wednesday -- lifers may wait until it steepens back toward 100 basis points before buying Treasuries, Kato added.For State Street’s Yokotani, Treasuries are also more attractive than agency bonds -- such as those of Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae -- which tend to be more volatile when yields are rising.Hedge CallAside from choosing where to invest, Japanese investors also have to decide whether to hedge out their currency risk or not. The yen was the worst-performing Group-of-10 currency in the first quarter of 2021 and is down over 5% against the dollar year-to-date.Short-term rates pinned at low levels have kept hedging costs near historic lows, providing a favorable environment. Japanese investors currently get a yield of almost 1.3% from a 10-year Treasury note after taking account of hedging costs, compared to just 0.65% for local 30-year government bonds.“Returns generated from currency-hedged U.S. Treasuries investment could be too attractive to resist,” said Satoshi Nagami, head of the global strategies investment group at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co. Japanese investors “wouldn’t be too aggressive early in the new fiscal year, but I don’t think they feel negative about allocating funds into overseas debt this year.”Life insurers extended a net sale of foreign bonds for a ninth consecutive month in March, the longest ever streak in Ministry of Finance data going back to 2001. That made them a net foreign bond seller for a fiscal year for the first time in seven years.Still, not everyone is convinced Japan’s investors will rush back into Treasuries given the risk yields could continue to rise -- Masahiko Loo, fixed-income portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein Japan in Tokyo sees credit continuing to attract more interest. But a consensus does seem to have formed on where they will invest.“This year, Japanese investor strategy will be simple, to focus on the U.S.,” Loo said.(Corrects timing of announcements in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ferrari chairman says making 'good progress' on CEO shortlist

    Ferrari is making good progress on a shortlist of "very strong" candidates to be the Italian luxury carmaker's next chief executive, Chairman John Elkann told shareholders at a general meeting on Thursday. Former CEO Louis Camilleri stepped down in December, citing personal reasons, after being in the role for nearly two and a half years, just as the company was rolling out new hybrid models and getting ready for its first ever SUV, called 'Purosangue' (Thoroughbred). "The new CEO and the senior management team will share Ferrari’s exciting future with you during our (capital markets day) in 2022, which will also be a year of important new product launches and particularly the Purosangue which is turning out to be something truly special," Elkann said.

  • Greensill Administrators Probing Transfers to Founder’s Brother

    (Bloomberg) -- Administrators to the Australian holding company of Greensill Capital have asked it to clarify a series of payments linked to the brother of founder Lex Greensill, amounting to $174 million.In a report prepared ahead of a creditor meeting scheduled for April 22, Grant Thornton says it’s seeking details on several transactions identified as “payment of proceeds PG Family Trust.”Transactions were recorded between October and December 2019 in a liability account labeled “Repayable Within a Year,” according to the report.“Management have indicated that these transactions in part relate to the sale of shares by Peter Greensill, however at this stage we are not in possession of sufficient documentation to confirm,” the administrators said.“We have made additional inquiries of the directors and management in relation to this account,” they said.A New York-based spokesman for Greensill Capital declined to comment.The report also states administrators couldn’t find record of payment for transferring ownership of the Greensill’s family farming company to Peter Greensill in April last year.The administrators took charge of Greensill Capital Pty Ltd. last month after the lender failed to extend insurance on some of the loans it sourced and packaged. They are now looking to recover cash for creditors, including employees, the Greensill family trust, Credit Suisse Group AG and Softbank Group Corp. They also recommended creditors wind up the company at next week’s meeting.The holding company has $777 million of receivables owed by the U.K. operating unit, and $1.1 billion of external debt, according to the report.The 37 employees of the unit are likely to be paid in full, while any payment to unsecured creditors will depend on the recovery of assets in the U.K. and Germany.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A $12.5 Billion Deal Shows Saudi Oil Still Eclipses All Else

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is celebrating one of the biggest foreign-investment windfalls in its history after netting more than $12 billion by selling off a stake in the oil pipelines that traverse the desert kingdom.But the country may also be facing an uncomfortable reality as a result. As carefully cultivated relationships with firms such as BlackRock Inc. and SoftBank Group Corp. have yet to draw in the desired investment, it’s turning to the jewels of its energy industry to attract new money.Last week’s sale of the stake to EIG Global Energy Partners LLC shows how reliant Saudi Arabia is on its traditional mainstay and the challenges Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman faces in diversifying the country away from oil and gas to achieve his Vision 2030 goal. The likes of BlackRock and SoftBank haven’t invested back into the country as much as the government might have hoped, while foreigners favor revenue-rich energy assets over tourism and entertainment.“Entertainment and tourism might have had a better year of foreign direct investment in 2020 if Covid had not happened,” Karen Young, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, said via e-mail. “But all the same, the core investors who see value in Saudi will be interested in the largest and most profitable sector, and that is still very much oil and energy.”Though EIG, the Washington-based private equity firm led by Chief Executive Blair Thomas, is a prominent investor in North America and Europe, it barely resonates in Saudi circles. It hasn’t made a single equity purchase in the Middle East until now, let alone the kingdom itself, and its management team has never showed at Saudi Arabia’s marquee “Davos in the Desert” conference, an event attended routinely by investment leaders from The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Stephen Schwarzman to Ray Dalio of BridgeWater Associates LP and the Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein.Saudi Arabia attracted $5.5 billion in net FDI flows in 2020, equivalent to about 1% of its economic output, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, which means the EIG deal brings more than twice last year’s total. The government’s goal is 5.7% by 2030, hence the temptation to offer up prized energy assets such as parts of Saudi Aramco, the state-owned energy giant.“This is the latest milestone in an ongoing shift,” said Jim Krane, a fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy in Houston. “Mohammed bin Salman and his advisers keep finding novel ways to coax cash out of Aramco without disrupting its operational capability. Right now it’s cash that the kingdom needs and Aramco controls the spigot.”EIG beat out rivals including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to buy the stake. It’s now putting together a consortium of other investors to join the deal.While several global investors have forged closer ties with Saudi Arabia in recent years, most of them see it more as a source of capital than an investment destination. The kingdom’s flagship Public Investment Fund, or PIF, is the largest investor in Softbank’s $100 billion technology vehicle, with an allocation of $45 billion. The PIF has also pledged as much as $20 billion to help Blackstone Group LP build the world’s largest infrastructure fund.The reasons are manifold, ranging from the inconsistency of the Saudi legal system to an economic slump as the country adjusts to lower oil prices. The 2017 arrest and incarceration of scores of Saudi businessmen at Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton hotel and the murder of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi the following year have hardly helped.FDI into Saudi Arabia peaked between 2008 and 2012, averaging more than $26 billion. During those years, it was mostly driven by large refinery and petrochemical projects developed with foreign partners including Total SE and Sumitomo Chemical Co. at a time when oil averaged over $90 a barrel. The subsequent slide in oil has seen average FDI into Saudi drop to about $6 billion a year.“Despite the measures to liberalize and open the economy for investment into new industries, FDI has not come in the way originally planned,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.FDI may be set to pick up further this year. The kingdom signed agreements with developers including Electricite de France SA and Marubeni Corp. to build solar power plants last week, and later this year it is likely to complete the sale of the world’s largest desalination plant. In 2020, FDI rose 20%, in part driven by deals with Alphabet Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to develop cloud-computing hubs that Saudi Arabia said were worth a combined $1.5 billion.In selling assets of its main state-owned energy explorer, Saudi Arabia is following a model successfully implemented by neighboring Abu Dhabi. Instead of pursuing an initial public offering of its state-owned energy firm Adnoc, the emirate has raised more than $20 billion in recent years by bringing international investors into some of its key assets. EIG studied some of the Adnoc assets that were on offer but couldn’t reach an agreement. Hence, it didn’t want to lose out on the Aramco transaction, a person familiar with the matter said.Saudi Aramco is encouraged by the valuation and the interest generated for the pipelines deal, meaning the oil giant may pursue more disposals in the coming years, people familiar with the matter said. It has already entrusted boutique investment bank Moelis & Co with formulating a strategy for selling stakes in some subsidiaries, people familiar with the matter said in December.“It’s a great deal for Aramco, but also a new kind of investment strategy, in that it is “giving up” much more in terms of investor access to information, control over operations than an IPO does,” said Young of the American Enterprise Institute. “It is a real partnership, a long-term effort with outsiders, which is an entirely new level of trust outside of the firm and the government.”Founded in 1982, EIG has committed more than $34 billion to the energy sector, according to its website. Its portfolio includes holdings in Spanish solar developer Abengoa SA, Houston-based Cheniere Energy Inc., natural-gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp. and storage and pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc.(Adds details on previous Saudi refinery investments in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Selloff After Trading Debut Spills Into Bitcoin Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc.’s highly anticipated direct listing had touched off a frenzy in demand for all things crypto. A tumble shortly after its debut dented the euphoria.Bitcoin pulled back from an all-time high as the biggest U.S. crypto exchange tumbled to close down 14%. It opened at $381 a share in its direct listing shortly before 1:30 p.m. in New York and spiked as high as $429 in the first 10 minutes of trading before turning lower. It closed at $328.28. Bitcoin fell to its session low when Coinbase turned, before paring losses. It was trading around $63,160 as of 8:12 a.m. in Hong Kong.The listing is seen pushing crypto even more into the mainstream of investing, exposing legions of potential buyers to digital tokens, which have grown into a $2 trillion industry in little more than a decade. Bitcoin, the original and biggest crypto coin, is valued at more than $1 trillion alone after a more than 800% surge in the past year.At the closing price, Coinbase’s valuation on a fully diluted basis is about $86 billion. Given its size and visibility, Coinbase is likely to be popular with actively managed equity funds, particularly growth managers, essentially making a large swath of stock holders passive investors in crypto.“It’s a huge step forward for the industry and the legitimacy it brings in the eyes of investors and regulators,” Mati Greenspan, founder of Quantum Economics, said on Bloomberg TV.Read more: Bitcoin ETF Drumbeat Gets Louder as Eight Issuers File With SECGrowing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin to a 120% rally since December, as well as lifting other tokens to record highs. That’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment. Attention from regulators is poised to intensify as Coinbase becomes a public company.“As the direct listing on the Nasdaq will reach a wider investment base other than the usual crypto evangelists, investors must expect much greater government scrutiny,” said Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group.(Updates prices in the third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Geely’s Iconic Lotus Cars Said to Mull Raising $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. is considering raising about $1 billion to help expand its iconic British sports and racing automotive business Lotus Cars into the electric vehicles market in China, according to people familiar with the matter.Geely is working with advisers to sound out potential investor interest in a funding round that could value Lotus’s EV operations at about $5 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.Separately from the fundraising, the Chinese company is also weighing an initial public offering of Lotus Cars, or just the British carmaker’s EV business, as soon as next year, the people said. A listing could value the entire business, including its combustion-driven sports and racing cars, at more than $15 billion, the people said.Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. shares rose as much as 7.6% on Wednesday in their biggest intraday gain since Jan. 26. The stock closed 5% higher, outperforming a 1.4% increase in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.Chinese billionaire Li Shufu’s Geely, which also controls Sweden-based Volvo Car AB, purchased a stake in Group Lotus in 2017. It owns 51% of the company, including both Lotus Cars and consultancy Lotus Engineering, while Malaysia’s Etika Automotive Bhd. owns the remainder, according to a press release. Under Geely, Lotus in 2019 launched its all-electric Evija hypercar, a 1,972-horsepower coupe that costs about $2 million.Considerations are ongoing and details including size and timing could change, the people said. A Geely representative declined to comment. Representatives for Lotus didn’t immediately comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.Geely is seeking to expand into electric vehicles amid a booming market in countries including China. Polestar, the electric carmaker controlled by Volvo Car and its owner Geely, is exploring options for going public as soon as this year, Bloomberg News has reported.Investor mania over EV-related stocks has pushed the share prices of players including Nio Inc. and Xpeng Inc. to stratospheric levels. That intense interest has also spawned a wave of EV upstarts raising billions and racing to list via special-purpose acquisition companies. More than $180 billion has been raised globally through SPAC IPOs in the past 12 months, Bloomberg-compiled data show.(Updates with Geely Automobile share price in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's how Coinbase stock performed on its first full day of trading

    Coinbase Global shares traded higher Thursday morning following a volatile first day on the public markets.

  • PBOC’s Cash Injection Disappoints Stock Traders Wanting More

    (Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China signaled its intention to contain rising leverage by adding just enough cash to maintain medium-term liquidity. Stocks fell as expectations that the central bank would loosen its purse string were dashed.The PBOC injected 150 billion yuan ($23 billion) into the financial system on Thursday with its medium-term lending facility. That more-or-less matches the 100 billion yuan due and 56.1 billion yuan of targeted loans maturing on April 25.While money markets barely reacted, the decline in stocks showed how equity traders are struggling to come to terms with plans by Chinese policy makers to gradually wind back pandemic-fueled stimulus. The test for the economy will come in the weeks ahead as banks need to help corporate clients pay taxes, and as sales of government bonds are forecast to accelerate.“The expectation in the market is that the central bank will gradually tighten its liquidity as it seeks policy normalization after the pandemic,” said Zhang Gang, a strategist at Central China Securities Co.The PBOC withdrew a net 40.5 billion yuan of one-year funds in the first quarter, as policy makers address the twin challenge of a buildup in leverage while supporting the economic recovery from the pandemic. The tightening ricocheted through markets, with the main equity gauge falling from the highest in more than a decade while the benchmark money-market rate jumped to a three-year high in February.The benchmark CSI 300 Index closed 0.6% weaker, paring earlier losses while still underperforming the MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index. Liquor giants Kweichow Moutai Co. and Wuliangye Yibin Co., which are favored by institutional investors, were the two biggest drags on the index. The seven-day repurchase rate -- a gauge of interbank funding costs -- was little changed at 2.03%.‘Bit Disappointing’The PBOC’s stance on Thursday suggests it isn’t concerned about possible contagion from the recent credit stress engulfing China Huarong Asset Management Co., one of the nation’s largest distressed-debt managers.Chinese policy makers have always been cautious about rapid increases in leverage. In 2017, the PBOC guided money rates higher, driving the benchmark 10-year yield to a three-year high, after low borrowing costs spurred a surge in property prices.The government has said it aims to keep macro leverage “basically stable” in 2021, after the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio soared to a record 279% late last year following a series of stimulus measures deployed to blunt the virus impact.The central bank’s operation Thursday “is a bit disappointing to the bond market and funding costs will rise,” said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Shanghai. The PBOC is likely to add more cash through seven-day reverse-repurchase agreements to plug the liquidity gap as the tax payment season starts later this month, he said.To be sure, banks aren’t suffering from a severe shortage in cash. The seven-day repurchase rate is close to its average level for the past year, and the 10-year sovereign bond yield is near its lowest level in more than two months. Of the analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, two had forecast a neutral stance from the PBOC, with the third seeing a gross injection of 150 billion yuan to 200 billion yuan.The PBOC looks to be phasing out the usage of targeted loans, and is instead focusing on other policy tools to support small firms, according to Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.(Updates story throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Indicated to Open at $340

    Apr.14 -- Initialized Capital Founder and Managing Partner Gary Tan speaks to Bloomberg's Guy Johnson and Alix Steel about Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange going public via direct listing, an alternative to a traditional initial public offering or a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets".