Vow Subsidiary C.H. Evensen Wins Contract in Germany

Vow ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • SSHPF
Vow ASA
Vow ASA

Vow ASA (“Vow”) subsidiary C.H. Evensen Industriovner (“C.H. Evensen”) has secured a contract to deliver a gas heated galvanizing furnace to Otto Lehmann GmbH in Germany. The contract is valued at around EUR 1.2 million. Delivery is scheduled for fourth quarter this year.

C.H. Evensen provides innovative heat treatment and furnace solutions to customers on all continents. Technology for hot-dip galvanising for surface and corrosion protection is one of the company’s core offerings. With its unique integrated heat recovery and drying system, C.H. Evensen’s technology is both energy efficient and attractive from an environmental point of view.

“This will be the third galvanising furnace we deliver to Otto Lehmann. We are pleased to be selected again and proud to continue to service this renowned customer,” said Henrik Wulff, managing director of C.H. Evensen.

“With this and other recent contracts awards, we see a significant increase in activity going forward, and we are currently in the process of recruiting additional skilled personnel at our plant in Fredrikstad to increase our capacity,” said Wulff.

C. H. Evensen develops, designs, and produces industrial furnaces and equipment for a variety of heat treatment processes. In addition to its unique hot-dip galvanising solution, the company’s pyrolysis technology is an important element in Vow’s ‘green technology offering’, which is expected to expand significantly in the coming years, as players across a wide range of industry verticals continue to reduce their dependence of fossil fuels and fossil carbon.


For more information, please contact

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


