Can Vox Royalty Corp.'s (CVE:VOX) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

Vox Royalty (CVE:VOX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 27% over the last three months. However, we decided to pay close attention to its weak financials as we are doubtful that the current momentum will keep up, given the scenario. Specifically, we decided to study Vox Royalty's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vox Royalty is:

0.9% = US$328k ÷ US$35m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.01 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Vox Royalty's Earnings Growth And 0.9% ROE

It is quite clear that Vox Royalty's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 11%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. As a result, Vox Royalty's flat earnings over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared Vox Royalty's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 26% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Vox Royalty is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Vox Royalty Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Vox Royalty has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 125% over the last last three years, which suggests that the company is dipping into more than just its earnings to pay its dividend. This does go some way in explaining the negligible earnings growth seen by Vox Royalty. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. This is indicative of risk. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Vox Royalty visit our risks dashboard for free.

Conclusion

On the whole, Vox Royalty's performance is quite a big let-down. Specifically, it has shown quite an unsatisfactory performance as far as earnings growth is concerned, and a poor ROE and an equally poor rate of reinvestment seem to be the reason behind this inadequate performance. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Vox Royalty's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

