Vox Royalty (TSE:VOXR) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Vox Royalty (TSE:VOXR) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Vox Royalty Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Vox Royalty last reported its balance sheet in March 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$4.2m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$1.7m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from March 2023 it had 2.5 years of cash runway. Importantly, though, analysts think that Vox Royalty will reach cashflow breakeven before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Vox Royalty Growing?

Vox Royalty managed to reduce its cash burn by 64% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. And it is also great to see that the revenue is up a stonking 149% in the same time period. Considering these factors, we're fairly impressed by its growth trajectory. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Vox Royalty Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Vox Royalty seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Vox Royalty's cash burn of US$1.7m is about 1.5% of its US$114m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Vox Royalty's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Vox Royalty is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. But it's fair to say that its cash runway was also very reassuring. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for Vox Royalty that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

