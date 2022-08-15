U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,261.00
    -20.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,566.00
    -152.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,536.50
    -41.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.00
    -12.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.77
    -4.32 (-4.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -26.60 (-1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    20.23
    -0.47 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0197
    -0.0061 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.97
    +0.77 (+3.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    -0.0057 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2010
    -0.2790 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,132.04
    -430.73 (-1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    572.57
    +1.29 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.51
    -16.38 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Voxtur to Acquire Industry‐Leading Digital Mortgage Asset Platform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Voxtur Analytics Corp.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VXTRF
Voxtur Analytics Corp.
Voxtur Analytics Corp.

Voxtur executes purchase agreement for Blue Water Financial Technologies

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announced today that its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Voxtur Analytics US Corp., executed a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") on August 12, 2022 for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding membership interests (the "Acquisition") of Blue Water Financial Technologies Holding Company, LLC (“Blue Water”). Blue Water delivers SaaS-based solutions to investors trading mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and whole loans to improve profitability, reduce risk, and increase liquidity of mortgage asset portfolios. Blue Water's core analytic capabilities and advanced technology solutions are critical elements in an end-to-end mortgage asset solution. Blue Water’s platform is actively used by originators today and spans pricing, trading, commitment, pre-funding quality control, transfer, due diligence, and servicing oversight of various types of mortgage assets. This highly strategic acquisition will bring Voxtur's technology suite to the secondary market, providing a natural attachment point and synergistic opportunities to both client bases.

About Blue Water

Blue Water is a leading provider of asset valuation, MSR distribution, MSR hedging, and digital solutions to MSR investors and mortgage lenders. By providing originators and investors the ability to view portfolios and analyze transactional data in real-time, the platform creates a one-stop shop to drive greater liquidity of mortgage assets. Blue Water uses a single platform across all investor types to mitigate timing risk and account for rate changes. Further, cost-minded originators use the platform to reduce margin exposure, lower costs, and streamline their secondary market post-close operations.

Blue Water's self-service technology is able to replicate any investor pricing and modeling construct in real time to provide a unique solution tailored to its clients, including private equity investors and investment banks. Blue Water offers a turnkey solution to small financial institutions to source assets in a compliant manner with scale and efficiency. Blue Water manages a dynamic order book that allows systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs) to engage with different originators in a user-friendly asset sourcing SaaS offering. This technology allows a broad investor base to dynamically engage with originators and control their prospects based on asset preference, while giving originators free access to buyer-side liquidity. Separately, Blue Water’s automated advisor platform provides a springboard for investors to source product and deploy capital by leveraging the combined entities comprehensive services.

Founded in 2018, Blue Water has a revenue compounded annual growth rate of 262% from 2019 to 2021.  Additionally, Blue Water generated positive net income for 2020 and 20211.

Accretive Acquisition

Combining Blue Water’s digital asset capabilities with Voxtur’s proprietary data stores creates a powerful new platform that allows seamless integration and delivery of Voxtur’s core solutions with Blue Water’s advanced due diligence and data analytics.

The Acquisition is expected to:

  • Be immediately accretive to Voxtur's adjusted earnings and cash flow;

  • Expand Voxtur’s influence in the U.S. secondary market; and

  • Accelerate Voxtur’s transition to a pure-play technology provider in the North American mortgage market.

Voxtur has maintained a targeted approach to solve inefficiencies and create value in the lending lifecycle. This accretive Acquisition focuses on reducing costs and inefficiencies in the transacting of mortgage-backed securities. Voxtur will integrate Blue Water with its existing technology to expand the Company’s capabilities within each core business unit. The Company’s business model focuses on dynamic data analytics and strategic data investments to drive growth and meet client needs in a changing market.

“The integration of Blue Water into the Voxtur product suite strengthens our technology foothold and places us squarely in the capital markets arena," said Voxtur CEO Jim Albertelli. "The collective expertise of the Blue Water technologists, data scientists, and asset managers who seamlessly integrate technology and trading expertise creates a unique opportunity for Voxtur in the secondary mortgage market. This Acquisition will accelerate the evolution of Voxtur’s investments in technology and proprietary industry data into a resilient and dynamic growth platform.ʺ

"We are thrilled to be combining the Blue Water and Voxtur brands to provide dynamic and agile data analytic solutions to the mortgage industry. Voxtur’s expansive client base provides enormous opportunities for us as well as our clients," said Blue Water Managing Partner Alan Qureshi. "This allows us to integrate best-in-class data, analytics, and market intelligence that will enhance our ability to deliver transparency and efficiency to our clients.”

RPC Ventures Fund I LP (“RPC”), Blue Water’s largest equity holder, lead the negotiations on behalf of the Blue Water equity holders. RPC is managed by Rice Park Capital Management LP (“Rice Park”). Commenting on the Acquisition, Nicholas Smith, Rice Park’s Chief Executive Officer, said “Blue Water has achieved significant market adoption by creating a suite of transparent and efficient digitally enabled services for buyers and sellers of MSR and loans. The Acquisition by Voxtur will expand Blue Water’s market access and provide additional value-added products and services that can be distributed through the combined platform. We are thrilled to become a shareholder of Voxtur and to explore ways for Rice Park to provide strategic value to Voxtur and Blue Water.”

Alan Qureshi will lead the newly created Voxtur Capital Markets business unit following the closing of the Acquisition.

Purchase Price

The total purchase price for the arms-length Acquisition is approximately USD$101M, subject to adjustment prior to closing, which will be satisfied by the following: USD$30M cash to be paid at closing; issuance of approximately 101M common shares of Voxtur ("Common Shares"), to be issued in equal installments each quarter for the 16 quarters following the closing; and issuance of approximately 69M Common Shares, to be issued in three equal installments, the first within 30 days of the closing and the second and third on the first and second anniversaries of the closing, respectively, in satisfaction of certain obligations of Blue Water under Long-Term Incentive Plans adopted by Blue Water in 2019 and 2022. The issuance of Common Shares in connection with the Acquisition will not result in the creation of a new Control Person (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) of the Company. Voxtur has received a commitment from the Bank of Montreal to increase the total size of its credit facility by USD$30M to fund the cash consideration of the purchase price and certain transaction expenses (“Financing”).

The closing of the Acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), and expiration of the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. Subject to the fulfillment of these conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. Further to the above and subject to the terms of the Agreement, if the Agreement is terminated due to the Company’s failure to obtain (a) a binding, satisfactory commitment for the Financing within 30 days following the date of the Agreement or (b) conditional approval from TSXV for the Acquisition within 60 days following the date of the Agreement, the Company is required to pay a termination fee to the sellers in the amount of 10M Common Shares (“Termination Fee”). Upon payment of the Termination Fee, the Agreement would become null and void and the parties would have no further obligations thereunder.

Smith Hulsey & Busey LLP and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP acted as legal counsel to Voxtur on the transaction. Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel to Blue Water on the transaction.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur's proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

About Rice Park Capital Management

Rice Park Capital Management LP is a private investment firm managing funds and investment vehicles on behalf of institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Its investment focus is to deliver cycle-resistant returns to its limited partners by unlocking value in complex opportunities in the residential and commercial mortgage and real estate sectors. For more information, visit www.riceparkcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects, and opportunities. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and give rise to the possibility that management’s predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that the assumptions may not be correct and that the Company’s future growth, financial performance and objectives and the Company’s strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects and opportunities, including the duration, impact of and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, will not occur or be achieved. Any information contained herein that is not based on historical facts may be deemed to constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information may be based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, and may be identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking information may include but is not limited to: the closing of the Acquisition and the anticipated timing thereof; final approval of the Acquisition by the TSXV; final approval of the Financing; the positioning and product offerings of Blue Water following the completion of the Acquisition; expectations for the effects of certain milestones or the ability of Blue Water or the Company to successfully achieve certain business objectives; the effects of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; success of software activities; expectations for other economic, business, environmental, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company, or the real estate industry generally; anticipated future production costs; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the information is provided. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to: additional costs related to acquisitions; integration of acquired businesses; implementation of new products; changing global financial conditions, especially in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic; reliance on specific key employees and customers to maintain business operations; competition within the Company’s industry; failure to obtain required government or regulatory body approvals for acquisitions; a risk in technological failure, failure to implement technological upgrades, or failure to implement new technological products in accordance with expected timelines; changing market conditions; failure of governing agencies and regulatory bodies to approve the use of products and services developed by the Company; the Company’s dependence on maintaining intellectual property and protecting newly developed intellectual property; operating losses and negative cash flows; and currency fluctuations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein.

This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSXV under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

Contact:

Jordan Ross
Chief Investment Officer
Tel: (416) 708-9764
jordan@voxtur.com

1 Blue Water’s financial results are reported in accordance with GAAP.


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks That Will Skyrocket

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks that will skyrocket. To skip our detailed analysis of cheaply-valued stocks that are set to gain in the future, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks That Will Skyrocket. With the U.S. stock market plunging into bear territory, investors have typically […]

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Law

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 8.5%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Like Bargains.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

    Shareholders in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Watch Amid Senate’s Healthcare Bill

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 healthcare stocks to watch amid Senate’s healthcare bill. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and how they will be impacted by the new laws, you can go directly to see the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Watch Amid Senate’s Healthcare Bill. On August 7, […]

  • China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support the sluggish economy by allowing a widening policy divergence with other major economies that are raising interest rates aggressively. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate on 400 billion yuan ($59.33 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, from 2.85%.

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Oil Extends Losses as Traders Weigh China Outlook, Iran Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses at the start of the week as traders weighed concerns about Chinese demand and the prospect for more Iranian supply.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaWest Texas Intermediate dropped near $88 a barrel,

  • Good news for retirees and retirement savers — inflation may be working in your favor

    Retirees and those seeking secure income got two items of very good news this week, though you may only have heard about one. July’s inflation came in below fears (although a debate now rages on what the “real” inflation rate is—more on that below). Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments, regardless of what happens to inflation, actually went up.

  • Anshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59

    (Bloomberg) -- Anshu Jain, Cantor Fitzgerald’s president who was known for his time leading Deutsche Bank traders into the lender’s investment banking heights, died five years after being diagnosed with duodenal cancer. He was 59. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Many semiconductor stocks slumped this year as investors fretted over concerns about slowing sales of PCs and smartphones, the potential overproduction of chips in response to the global chip shortage, and more conservative enterprise spending in a tougher macro environment. As a result, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector index has declined about 24% this year as the S&P 500 retreated just 12%.

  • Turquoise Hill Stock Plunges After Rejecting $2.7 Billion Rio Tinto Buyout Offer

    "Oyu Tolgoi is an attractive tier one asset, and we remain highly focused on and optimistic about its transformation into one of the world's great copper mines," Turquoise Hill said.

  • Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Consider Nvidia. If you had invested $3,000 in Nvidia stock 10 years ago, that total would have grown to $147,000 today. Undoubtedly, there are stocks today that could go on to duplicate -- or even beat -- Nvidia's return given enough time.

  • Prediction: 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2040

    The stock market offers few certainties, with one exception: Change. For example, General Electric, Cisco Systems, Lucent Technologies, and Nokia, the latter of which would go on to acquire Alcatel-Lucent in 2015, were all among the 10 most-valuable publicly traded companies in 1999. The same fate could await many of today's largest companies -- even tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • 1 Green Flag for Upstart In 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has become one of the more notable disappointments in the current bear market. Upstart derives nearly all of its revenue from its loan evaluation tool. The company got its start evaluating personal loans, but it has since expanded into auto loans.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Revenue Forecasts

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Lucid Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LCID ), with the analysts making...