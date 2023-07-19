Voxtur Analytics Corp. (CVE:VXTR) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

Voxtur Analytics Corp.'s (CVE:VXTR) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Software industry in Canada, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 3.9x and even P/S above 14x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

See our latest analysis for Voxtur Analytics

How Has Voxtur Analytics Performed Recently?

Voxtur Analytics certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Voxtur Analytics, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Voxtur Analytics' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 142%. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 18% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Voxtur Analytics' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Voxtur Analytics revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we assume there are some significant underlying risks to the company's ability to make money which is applying downwards pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Plus, you should also learn about these 4 warning signs we've spotted with Voxtur Analytics (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

If you're unsure about the strength of Voxtur Analytics' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here