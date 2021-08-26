U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,476.81
    -19.38 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,264.73
    -140.77 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,992.85
    -49.01 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.13
    -12.14 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.92
    -0.44 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.30
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.26 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0068 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0530
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,859.50
    -2,083.56 (-4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.71
    -26.59 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Voxtur Analytics to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Voxtur Analytics Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announced today that it will report its results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Conference Call Dial-in Details:

At 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the Company will host a conference call featuring management's remarks and a follow-up question and answer period with analysts.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (888) 743-7963 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The Conference ID is 8292905.

A digital recording of the call will be available for one month (until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, October 1, 2021) by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the Conference ID 8292905. Alternatively, the call recording can also be accessed on the Voxtur website’s Investors page.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations:

Jordan Ross

Tel: (416) 708-9764

jordan@voxtur.com


Recommended Stories

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best ARK Stocks to Invest In. As technology and growth stocks surged during the pandemic, ARK Investment Management and Cathie Wood became two of retail investors’ favorites over the previous […]

  • Dollar Tree, Dollar General plummet on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down Thursday morning's dollar store earnings from Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Both companies saw shares dip following lower earnings guidance.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock?

    Following a knockout finish to its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended July 31, 2021), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock price is up some 92% since the start of 2020. Cybersecurity is more important than ever as the world grows more reliant on digital systems, and the bad guys get increasingly sophisticated in their attacks. In spite of its great run, this technology stock still has a lot of growth potential.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Why Dollar Tree Stock Just Got Chopped 10%

    Earnings were fine -- in the second quarter. It's the third and fourth quarters investors have to worry about now.

  • Citi strategist warns of a 10% September plunge — why he could be right

    This expert thinks September might bring a double-digit fall.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Why Shares of Kopin Are Soaring Today

    Before today, the dog days of summer had taken a big bite out of shares of Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN). From the start of the month through yesterday, the semiconductor manufacturer's stock had plunged 20%. Today, however, shares are headed back north as investors respond to an insider transaction.

  • The five-year returns have been massive for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are...

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.25

    Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:LUMN ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.25 per share on 10th of...

  • Undervalued Paysafe Stock Is a Growth Play, Says Analyst

    Shares of digital payments company Paysafe (PSFE) plunged 15% in a day after missing earnings earlier this month, and haven't really recovered since. Although the company reported a 41% increase in "total payment volume" and a 13% increase in revenues, beat revenue expectations, and turned a $15.9 million loss a year ago into a $6.6 million profit in this year's Q2, investors nonetheless punished the stock -- presumably because its guidance for fiscal Q3, and to a lesser extent its guidance for

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.