Voxtur Analytics to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

·1 min read
TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. At that time, the financial results and related documents will be posted on SEDAR and at www.voxtur.com.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss financial results and highlights.

Conference Call Details:

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (866) 374-5140 and entering passcode 60648294#. Please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A digital recording of the call will be available for replay through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on February 28, 2023, by entering passcode EV00138005. Alternatively, the call recording can also be accessed on Voxtur's website.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Voxtur's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

Contact:
Jordan Ross
Chief Investment Officer
Tel: (416) 708-9764
jordan@voxtur.com



