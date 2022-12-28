U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

Voxtur Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Voxtur Analytics Corp.
·6 min read
Voxtur Analytics Corp.
Voxtur Analytics Corp.

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Smith, of Rice Park Capital Management LP, to the Company's board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Smith's appointment follows the resignation of Mark Volosov from his role as a director of the Company, effective December 13, 2022.

“Nick brings nearly 25 years of experience and expertise within the mortgage finance industry to Voxtur and we are thrilled to have him join the Board,” said Gary Yeoman, Voxtur's Executive Chairman. “He has a successful track record of achievements, and we are confident that he will make valuable contributions to the growth and success of the Company.”

Mr. Smith is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rice Park Capital, a private investment firm which invests broadly in the residential and commercial real estate finance, equity, and services sectors. Before founding Rice Park Capital in 2019, from 2015 to 2018 Mr. Smith served in a variety of executive roles on behalf of the Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), including Chief Investment Officer of Blackstone’s private residential mortgage REIT, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Finance of America Companies (NYSE: FOA), a Blackstone portfolio company, and President of Incenter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of FOA. In these roles Mr. Smith oversaw a broad-based and coordinated platform of direct mortgage asset investing and portfolio management, mortgage and specialty finance lending, and tech-enabled mortgage and specialty finance services. Prior to Blackstone, Mr. Smith served as Managing Director, Two Harbors Investment Corp from 2012 to 2015, where he built and led the investment platform for mortgage servicing rights and residential whole loans. From 2004 to 2012, Mr. Smith served in a variety of roles for Green Tree Investment Management (“GTIM”), including Chief Investment Officer where he was responsible for the residential mortgage investment platform of Green Tree Holdings, GTIM’s parent company, and its affiliate, Green Tree Servicing, and approximately $1.5 billion in private funds managed by GTIM. Mr. Smith worked at GMAC ResCap (formerly GMAC-RFC) from 1998 to 2004 where he held roles on the mortgage trading desk and in corporate development. Mr. Smith has served on a variety of boards for private companies and charitable organizations throughout his career. He currently sits on the boards of Asset Based Lending and Brass Ring Capital.

“Voxtur is an innovative company with a platform that delivers products that have the potential to improve home ownership access and reduce borrowing costs by digitizing the home buying and mortgage experience from beginning to end,” said Nicholas Smith, Managing Partner of Rice Park Capital Management. “I am excited to join the board, and alongside my fellow board members, help support the Company as it pursues its ambitious growth objectives.”

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur's proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects, and opportunities. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and give rise to the possibility that management’s predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that the assumptions may not be correct and that the Company’s future growth, financial performance and objectives and the Company’s strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects and opportunities, including the duration, impact of and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, will not occur or be achieved. Any information contained herein that is not based on historical facts may be deemed to constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information may be based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, and may be identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking information may include but is not limited to: the effects of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; success of software activities; the competition for skilled personnel; expectations for other economic, business, environmental, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company, or the real estate industry generally; anticipated future production costs; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the information is provided. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to: additional costs related to acquisitions; integration of acquired businesses; implementation of new products; changing global financial conditions, especially in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic; reliance on specific key employees and customers to maintain business operations; competition within the Company’s industry; a risk in technological failure, failure to implement technological upgrades, or failure to implement new technological products in accordance with expected timelines; changing market conditions; failure of governing agencies and regulatory bodies to approve the use of products and services developed by the Company; the Company’s dependence on maintaining intellectual property and protecting newly developed intellectual property; operating losses and negative cash flows; and currency fluctuations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein.

This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSXV under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

Contact:

Jordan Ross
Chief Investment Officer
Tel: (416) 708-9764
jordan@voxtur.com


