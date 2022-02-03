U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

VOXX International Corporation to Participate in the Microcap Rodeo's 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, today announced its participation at The Microcap Rodeo's 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Investor Conference being held virtually from February 8 – 11, 2022.

Pat Lavelle, President and Chief Executive Officer of VOXX International will be presenting on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The live broadcast of the presentation may be accessed under the events and presentations section of VOXX International Corporation's investor website at https://www.voxxintl.com. Participants are encouraged to log on at least five minutes prior to the start of the presentation.

VOXX management will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, February 10, 2022 and Friday, February 11, 2022. If you would like to arrange a meeting, please contact The MicroCap Rodeo to learn more about the event or reach out to VOXX International's investor relations department.

About VOXX International Corporation
VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this release constitute forward-looking statements and thus may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward-looking statements. The factors include, but are not limited to the: risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, and other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

The factors described in such SEC filings include, without limitation: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company's results of operations, the Company's ability to realize the anticipated results of its business realignment; cybersecurity risks;

risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive electronics, consumer electronics and biometrics businesses; our

relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations; and restrictive debt covenants. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Glenn Wiener, GW Communications (for VOXX)
Email: gwiener@GWCco.com

