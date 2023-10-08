VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) shareholders have earned a 7.8% CAGR over the last five years

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 33% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. Unfortunately its return of 46% is below the market return of 66%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because VOXX International made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, VOXX International can boast revenue growth at a rate of 7.2% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The annual gain of 8% over five years is better than nothing, but falls short of the market. You could even argue that the share price was over optimistic, previously.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling VOXX International stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

VOXX International shareholders gained a total return of 5.8% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 8% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for VOXX International you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

