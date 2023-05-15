Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

The board of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 28th of June. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.2%.

Voya Financial's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Voya Financial was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 120.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 10% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Voya Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.04 total annually to $0.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 35% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Voya Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 38% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Voya Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Voya Financial might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Voya Financial that investors should take into consideration. Is Voya Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

