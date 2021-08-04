U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

Voyager Digital Partners with Usio to Enable Merchants and ISVs to Accept Cryptocurrency as a Form of Payment

·5 min read

CSE: VYGR
OTCQX: VYGVF
Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

Voyager's Coinify subsidiary to provide state-of-the-art, secure payment platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), the fastest-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States, announced today that it has partnered with Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO), a FinTech and integrated electronic payment solutions provider, to enable its merchants to accept many prominent cryptocurrencies as payment.

Voyager Digital Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.)
Voyager Digital Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.)

Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Co-Founder of Voyager said, "We are pleased to build on our strong, long-term relationship with Usio by partnering on this exciting, new initiative to facilitate cryptocurrency payments globally at the merchant and ISV-level. The combination of Usio's innovative, client-facing technology and Voyager's state-of-the-art, scalable, and secure payment offering, via our recent Coinify acquisition, is coming together just as the adoption of cryptocurrency as a form of payment is experiencing exponential growth. This new program will provide both merchants and ISVs an efficient, cost-effective, and seamless tool that responds to the evolution in payment trends."

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, "Since its inception, Usio has been an innovator in the fintech industry. By providing our merchants with the ability to accept various types of cryptocurrencies for all our payment solutions, safely and securely, just like we do for traditional electronic payment options, we will enable the merchants and ISV's we serve to meet the increasingly diverse payment needs of their customers. The development of this new capability further reinforces our commitment to the cryptocurrency markets, as we already support the electronic payment and disbursement needs of crypto exchanges, brokerages and related organizations."

Usio's unique new product will enable merchants to accept cryptocurrency as payment in-person, online, via electronic invoice or text-to-pay, among others, and can be transacted using the Voyager app. Usio will support as many as sixty cryptocurrencies across the globe, making it simple, convenient, and safe. This is a new way for Usio merchants to allow customers to checkout with cryptocurrency for online purchases, donations, tax payments and more. The introduction of a crypto option reinforces our commitment to offering Usio merchants more convenient options for their customers to pay. Customers can check out safely and easily, quickly converting cryptocurrency holdings to US dollars at checkout, with clear conversion rates and no additional fees--all in real time with no exchange risk in price fluctuation that some non-stable crypto currencies experience.

Usio expects this service to be available in late 2021.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. (CSE: VYGR; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) is the fast-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platform founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to invest and trade in over 60 different crypto assets, with zero commissions, using its easy-to-use mobile application, and earn rewards up to 12 percent APY on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Press Contacts
Michael Legg
Chief Communications Officer, Voyager Digital
(212) 547-8807
mlegg@investvoyager.com

Voyager Public Relations Team
pr@investvoyager.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-partners-with-usio-to-enable-merchants-and-isvs-to-accept-cryptocurrency-as-a-form-of-payment-301348459.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

