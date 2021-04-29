U.S. markets open in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,205.50
    +29.25 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,891.00
    +167.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,028.50
    +136.25 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,316.90
    +16.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.79
    +0.93 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.40
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    26.38
    +0.26 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2132
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.96
    -0.60 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3949
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8440
    +0.2470 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,373.36
    -304.26 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.08
    +10.82 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,006.86
    +43.19 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     
COMING UP:

New jobless claims likely fell to a fresh pandemic-era low of 540,000

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Voyageur Aviation awarded contract to upgrade Canada's National Aerial Surveillance Program (NASP) fleet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HALIFAX, NS, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Voyageur Aviation Corp. ('Voyageur'), has been awarded a 3-year contract to upgrade and modify Transport Canada's National Aerial Surveillance Program (NASP) fleet of three Dash 8-100 and one Dash 7 aircraft with new surveillance equipment.

Since 1991, the iconic red planes of NASP have played an integral role in keeping our country safe by helping prevent pollution in Canadian waters, protecting the marine environment and endangered marine life, and ensuring a safe and efficient transportation industry along Canada's massive and varied coastlines.

The contract involves the entire NASP fleet and includes the installation of surveillance equipment provisions for an electro-optical and infrared ('EO/IR') sensor, infrared and ultraviolet ('IR/UV') scanner for pollution monitoring, observation windows, mission crew seats, and other modifications to existing system installations. Additionally, one Dash 8-100 aircraft will receive Voyageur's Long-Range Fuel System installation to enable missions requiring significant range and endurance.

"This contract demonstrates Voyageur's unique engineering capabilities to support customers requiring innovative special mission solutions." said Scott Tapson, President, Voyageur. "We are excited to expand our relationship with Transport Canada and look forward to working together on this project."

All work for this contract will be completed at Voyageur's 200,000 square foot maintenance and engineering facility located at its company headquarters in North Bay, Ontario.

About Voyageur Aviation Corp.

Voyageur Aviation Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. Voyageur is an integrated provider of specialized aviation services, including contract flying operations both internationally and domestically, and offers advanced engineering and maintenance capabilities. Headquartered in North Bay, Ontario, Voyageur delivers innovative solutions to customers with unique aviation requirements and operates under the core principles of comprehensive safety management, quality assurance, and client-dedicated solutions. www.voyav.com

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital – a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation – companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; and aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/29/c8767.html

Recommended Stories

  • China Wants More Steel at Home as Industry Faces Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped steel exporters with higher taxes on a range of products as authorities ramp up efforts to cut output and clean up one of the biggest carbon emitters.Rebates on export taxes for some goods will be removed, and tariffs on some products raised starting May 1, the Ministry of Finance said on its website. Import fees on pig iron, semi-finished and scrap steel will be dropped. The measures highlight an increased focus on servicing the domestic market and come as the country’s steel mills grapple with raw material costs that have surged to historic highs.China churns out half the world’s steel, and is the biggest exporter, but has vowed to reduce output in 2021 as part of a drive to contain carbon emissions from one of its dirtiest industries. The tax changes could alter global steel trade and tighten markets in the middle of a global boom.While the tax changes may have some cooling effect on domestic prices, investors “remain very confident” about a tight Chinese steel market, analyst Lin Lin at CRU Group, said by phone. The volumes covered by these tax changes are small by comparison to China’s huge domestic output.Read more: Global Steel Boom Builds as Rampant Demand Overwhelms SupplyThe existing levies on imported products were only 1% or 2%. For exported products -- including everything from hot-rolled coil to some types of pipes and stainless steel -- the removal of rebates means exports are subject to value-added tax. Additionally, the ministry said taxes will be increased on exports of pig iron ore and some ferro-alloys.A global spike in steel demand has sent prices from China to North America climbing to multi-year highs, threatening to undermine Beijing’s push for lower output. While that drive has centered on a swathe of production restrictions, including the hub of Tangshan, mills are instead boosting supply amid bumper profits and on concerns that there may be more curbs to come.The spike in steel production has also lifted iron ore to around a record. The tax changes will “reduce import costs, expand the import of steel resources and support the reduction of domestic crude steel output”, the ministry said.Steel joins other major industrial commodities in climbing, adding to concerns about inflation as China tries to keep its economy on track. The country has flagged plans to strengthen controls on the raw materials market to help limit costs for companies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU Pushes Back on China With Powers to Thwart State-Backed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is looking to strengthen its hand against the growing economic threat posed by China, with new powers targeted at foreign state-owned companies.The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new rules to levy fines and block deals, according to a draft obtained by Bloomberg. While China isn’t specifically mentioned in the proposal, the move follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get support they can’t match.Chinese business groups have already complained about the latest initiative, which will need support from EU governments before they become final. The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week.It’s the next step in the EU’s efforts to ward off China, building on a push by member states to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.Amid the steepest recession in almost a century, Europe has shown signs of increasing protectionism. EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions, while France and Germany say the bloc should allow the creation of “European champions” big enough to compete with the U.S and China.Member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.The new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years to give them more power to stop deals over industries or sectors they view as crucial. The increased scrutiny can be imposed even for minority stakes of more than 10%.Germany blocked a Chinese bid for the first time in 2018 by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG. Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed to buy a 23% stake in CureVac AG, at the time a key player in the race for a coronavirus vaccine which had been the focus of takeover speculation from the U.S.Alongside similar moves in other member states, Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more changes to rules on foreign investment to give the government enhanced powers to scrutinize transactions that could impact national security. The new regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are targeted at high-technology sectors like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing.France recently halted the purchase of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., citing food sovereignty and the need to secure supply chains amid the pandemic. The country also vetoed the Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s purchase of Photonis, a company that makes night-vision gear for the military, citing strategic interests.In recent weeks, Italy coordinated with France to protect truckmaker Iveco SpA from an takeover by China FAW Group Co. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message by blocking a bid by China’s Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. for the small semiconductor firm LPE SpA.Spain’s government has signaled it could block at least two deals, one involving a utility and another involving a maker of aviation components.Under the draft EU rules, companies that generate at least 500 million euros ($600 million) of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals.The EU also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10% of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefited from a foreign subsidy -- including an unlimited state guarantee or credit line that undercuts European rivals. It warns in the draft that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies.European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state, according to the draft.Regulators suggest ways that companies could allay concerns over subsidies, including granting rivals access to infrastructure, licensing on fair terms or publishing research. Companies can also reduce capacity or market presence, divest assets or refrain from investment, according to the document.The European Commission declined to comment and the Chinese mission to the EU didn’t respond to a request for comment.Despite the tougher stance, the EU continues to actively build business ties with China, including an investment agreement. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.The accord expands access to the Chinese market for European investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. It also seeks to tackle underlying Chinese policies deemed to be market-distorting, such as industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After 200% Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian exports of wine to mainland China have almost completely dried up after the Chinese government imposed tariffs of more than 200% last year in an escalating trade spat.Shipments in the three months ended March 31 plummeted to just A$12 million ($9.4 million) from A$325 million in the same period a year earlier, Wine Australia said Thursday. China used to be Australia’s biggest wine export market.China last month formalized tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, though the higher duties had been in place since November. The tariffs followed a raft of measures barring Australian imports from coal and copper to barley last year.The slump in China was too steep to compensate for increased shipments from Australia to the U.K., Germany and New Zealand: The value of Australia’s total wine exports fell 4% to A$2.77 billion in the year ended March.Duties on Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., the Australian winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, were set at 175.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s how Warren Buffett’s top investments fared during the pandemic

    Plenty of Berkshire Hathaway's top 10 stock picks have been home runs during and prior to the pandemic.

  • Biden's EU trade dilemma: more pain for Harley, distillers or back off metals tariffs?

    The Biden administration faces a major dilemma in its dispute with the European Union over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs: back down to avoid acute pain for Harley-Davidson Inc and whiskey distillers or stick with the duties even though they are now exacerbating acute shortages for U.S. manufacturers. The EU has threatened to double the tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, American-made whiskey and power boats to 50% on June 1, cutting off any residual hope of exports to the continent. President Joe Biden has pledged that he will maintain the tariff protections for the steel and aluminum industries until the problem of global excess production capacity - largely centered in China - can be addressed.

  • Record $1.8 trillion of Asia bonds maturing this year to drive refinancing surge

    A record $1.8 trillion worth of bonds are set to mature in Asia this year, data shows, leading to a rush to refinance them in the coming months. Most of the maturing bonds in Asia are from China, South Korea, Australia and India and the region dwarfs Europe and the United States in terms of the total, the data from Refinitiv showed. The refinancing surge is set to bring a fee bonanza to banks, even though investors are viewing bonds from China with caution after some issuers defaulted, and as risk is growing in markets such as India due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

  • Powell: Financial system not threatened by 'frothy' asset valuations

    Fed Chairman Jay Powell said Wednesday that although some asset valuations appear “frothy,” he did not see any risks that may hurt the financial system.

  • The U.S. has already cancelled roughly $100 billion in student debt amid the pandemic

    Actions taken by the federal government will lead to roughly $100 billion in total student loan forgiveness between March 2020 and September 2021, according to Education Department (ED) data and analysis from experts.

  • China's 2021 gold demand seen reverting to pre-pandemic levels - WGC official

    China's 2021 gold demand will see annual growth and will revert to pre-pandemic levels if there are no dramatic changes to the global economic and geo-political situation, a World Gold Council (WGC) official said on Thursday. "For China we had better first quarter growth even compared to 2019 ... If things are stable, we are sure China can stay in such a positive growth," said Wang Lixin, WGC managing director in China, adding that the jewellery and investment segments would drive China's gold demand.

  • Soccer Team Barcelona Wins Bond Waiver to Help Fix Finances

    (Bloomberg) -- FC Barcelona noteholders agreed to relax some debt terms, granting a measure of relief to the Spanish soccer giant as it grapples with a collapse in revenues caused by the pandemic.A group of European investors in its 200 million euros ($242 million) of senior notes will permit the club to remove limits on indebtedness and financial expenses, Barcelona’s press office said in an emailed response to questions.The decision provides Barcelona with some breathing space after pandemic lockdowns shut down the flow of revenue from match ticket sales. The club, laboring under a 488 million-euro net debt pile, ran up nearly 100 million euros of losses last year.The financial woes facing the Catalan sporting icon were a big reason why it enthusiastically backed a bid unveiled earlier this month to create a Super League of elite European clubs.The project, which would have provided member teams with guaranteed revenues and a generous joining bonus, collapsed withing 48 hours of its launch amid withering criticism from politicians, players and fans.Barcelona had disclosed that it was in talks with European noteholders when it published its annual financial report in late January. It said then that it already had received waivers from U.S. holders of the debt.In 2018, the club issued two series of five-year notes for a combined 140 million euros, paying 2% interest. In 2019 it raised a further 60 million euros with two further offerings with interest at 2.5%.Star PlayersBarcelona’s finances have deteriorated in recent years as costs for hiring star players and other expenses piled up. Its debt burden also has wider implications for the wider sphere of European soccer.As of last June, the club owed 126 million euros in short-term debt to teams including FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC. It had a further 197 million euros in long-term debt to other clubs.In March, Joan Laporta was elected president of Barcelona, in part on a platform to clean up the club’s finances. Laporta was previously president of the club between 2003 and 2010.As part of its strategy to raise cash, the club earlier this year looked to sell a stake in a unit including digital assets, worldwide football academies, sports knowledge group and merchandising businesses. Teasers for the stake sale were sent to potential investors by the previous club administration, and new management hasn’t yet signaled publicly whether it will continue with the plan. (Updates with off-the-field unit sale in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • Crypto Wunderkind’s Tokens Surge on Best-Performing List

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency FOMO is playing out in real time for just about any token associated with Sam Bankman-Fried, head of the trading firm Alameda Research and the FTX derivatives exchange.In the past week, Solana -- or SOL -- has jumped about 40%, making it the top performing large coin among those tracked by CoinMarketCap.com, and increasing its market value to about $11.6 billion. Serum, a token used on the new decentralized derivatives exchange supported by Alameda, has seen its market value jump to $494 million from $51 million this year. And the price chart for the FTT coin used on FTX looks like a hockey-stick as well, with its value jumping to $5 billion from $539 million since December.The 29-year-old started to attract attention a few years ago when Alameda began regularly appearing at the top of a leader board of trading performance on the BitMex exchange. Alameda soon become one of the biggest crypto traders worldwide by focusing on arbitrage and other strategies that often profited from pricing discrepancies. After seeing his net worth soar, Bankman-Fried even became one of Joe Biden’s biggest donors during the presidential election.“I’m always happy when people focus more on the products, but I’m also honored by a lot of the support that I and our team have been getting recently,” Bankman-Fried, who is based in Hong Kong, wrote in an email.Bankman-Fried’s ability to stand out during a time when virtually all things crypto are having a moment is in itself head-turning. With Bitcoin surging more than 600% in the past year and Ether hitting record highs, crypto investors are again searching for the next big thing among so-called alternative coins.The SOL token is used on the Solana blockchain, which is being promoted as the latest network to take on Ethereum in a race to become a new capital of decentralized finance.“Sam is an extremely talented entrepreneur and has had staggering success with FTX, so it doesn’t surprise me that people are indirectly backing him by betting on his associated tokens,” said Nic Carter, co-founder of researcher Coin Metrics.Even billionaire crypto investor Mike Novogratz is betting on Bankman-Fried-backed tokens.Launched in the spring of 2019, the FTX derivatives exchange gives holders of the FTT token rebates on trades. The exchange recently did $14.7 billion in daily volume, and is now the world’s fifth-biggest Bitcoin futures exchange, according to Skew.com. Meanwhile, Serum has surpassed $2 billion in trading volume to date.“The SOL rally is partially a delayed reaction to the work that’s been put into the ecosystem over the last year, and the need to find scalable solutions for DeFi as the ecosystem grows,” Bankman-Fried said.He dove into crypto after finishing a three-year stint at the quantitative-trading firm Jane Street Capital. He started Alameda in his Berkeley, California, apartment in late 2017 with his own money and funds borrowed from family and friends. He then recruited former classmates from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he majored in physics, and friends from Wall Street to create an automated trading system tracking crypto prices worldwide.“He works U.S. and Asia hours,” said Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin Capital, which is an investor in Serum, as well as one of the largest holders of SOL. “His work ethic is insane.”In taking on Ethereum, Solana has plenty of competition: Cardano, Binance Smart Chain and Polkadot among them. The Binance cryptocurrency exchange holds a minority stake in FTX.More than 150 different apps have been built for Solana already, and apps like the messaging service Kin moved users over, said Raj Gokal, chief operating officer of Solana Labs, which is building software for the blockchain.Solana is already doing 10 times more in daily transactions that Ethereum, Samani estimated.“Solana is a promising competitor in a crowded space,” said crypto investor Aaron Brown, who writes for Bloomberg Opinion. “It’s been going up because it’s a good blockchain that seemed to be gaining ground recently, but there are lots of good blockchains and (as everyone knows) the sector is volatile and prone to short-term enthusiasms.”(Adds age of Bankman-Fried in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chemicals Maker Sabic’s Profit Surges as Economies Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Chemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s profit jumped as the reopening of the global economy led to higher demand for its products used in everything from packaging to buildings and agriculture.Net income was 4.86 billion riyals ($1.3 billion) in the first quarter, more than double the level of the previous three-month period. It was also turnaround from a loss of 1.05 billion riyals a year ago.“The first quarter saw rising oil prices and a tight supply and demand balance,” said Chief Executive Officer Yousef Al-Benyan. “These elements, combined with growing demand as the global economy continues to recover, resulted in higher prices and margins for most of our products.”Sabic Returns to 1Q Profit; Expects Level of Margins ContinuingWhile sales volumes fell 8% from the fourth quarter, average prices rose by 22%, the Riyadh-based company, controlled by Saudi Aramco, said Thursday. Margins are expected to remain at similar levels through June, it said.Revenue rose 24% year-on-year to 37.5 billion riyals and 14% from the previous quarter.Sabic benefits from subsidized raw materials such as oil and gas from its parent.The company didn’t provide any update on the potential initial public offering of its specialty unit.The shares fell 2.5% to 124.60 riyals at 11:15 a.m. in Riyadh on Thursday, paring some of Wednesday’s gain of 6.5% gain. The company’s stock is up 74% in the past year and its market value rose above $100 billion this week for the first time in almost two years.(Updates throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Money Printer Goes Quiet and Argentine Government Gets Squeezed

    (Bloomberg) -- The Argentine central bank’s fight against inflation is upending the local bond market and squeezing government finances as the country struggles to regain traction while the pandemic rages on.Long known as some of the world’s most prolific money printers, Argentine policy makers are cutting back on the largesse in an effort to curb inflation running at more than 40% a year. While the move toward orthodoxy has often been urged by economists, the timing is difficult. Slower expansion of the money supply over the past six months has cut liquidity and sapped demand for debt, pushing up interest rates and making it harder for the government to fund itself given its lack of access to overseas markets.The policy clash between the central bank and Treasury means the government has had difficulty raising pesos from recent sales in the local market, even as spending climbs ever higher to offset the economic effects of coronavirus lockdowns and appeal to voters before congressional elections set for October. Now, less than two years after Argentina emerged from its last default on local debt, investors are eyeing the situation with trepidation, with some increasingly concerned it isn’t sustainable over the long term.“There is an inconsistency between fiscal and monetary policy,” said Juan Manuel Pazos, the chief economist at TPCG Valores in Buenos Aires. He said a debt auction today, at which the government will seek to sell inflation-linked bonds and other securities as 123 billion pesos ($1.3 billion) of notes come due, will provide a test of investor demand.A central bank spokesman declined to comment. An Economy Ministry spokesman didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.For years economists and international finance officials urged Argentina to get a handle on inflation by tightening the money supply and paring back government spending. While the U.S. and much of the developed world has gone decades without seeing significant price pressures even amid huge increases in the money supply and plenty of deficit spending, fear of inflation is so ingrained among Argentines after multiple currency and economic crises that any signs of trouble ahead tend to ring alarm bells.And to be sure, the 52% growth in Argentina’s money supply over the past year is still very high. But the slowdown in money printing has been drastic. The annual rate of expansion was as high as 81% in October.Meanwhile, President Alberto Fernandez’s goal of paring the budget deficit excluding interest payments to 4.2% of gross domestic product this year from 6.5% last year now seems like it will be hard to meet amid pandemic-related spending. Fernandez announced new aid measures in recent weeks, including extra payments for social-service beneficiaries and a one-time bonus for health-care workers. Last year, the deficit including interest payments totaled 8.5% of GDP.So with foreign markets effectively closed to Argentina and amid delayed talks with the International Monetary Fund, the country has no choice but to seek funding from the local bond market, and that’s been difficult.Investors rolled over the smallest percentage of maturing debt in nine months at an auction in early April, and the 51% pace of rollovers so far this month is on pace to be the lowest in more than a year. Traders are even avoiding notes that compensate holders for inflation -- pushing the interest rate on the securities to 1.9% this month from 0% in March.“The market is low in volume, with little liquidity,” said Federico Perez, who helps oversee 33.5 billion pesos at Mariva Asset Management in Buenos Aires. He says demand has been further weakened because the government is issuing new maturities, which investors fear will be even less liquid.Investors also see trouble on the horizon from the government’s increasing reliance on inflation-linked bonds. Since Fernandez took office in December 2019, the total amount of debt outstanding that compensates holders for consumer-price increases has tripled to 3.8 trillion pesos. Linkers now make up 74% of the local debt stock, up from 53% when Fernandez took over.If inflation continues to accelerate -- as it has for the past four readings -- it could help fuel a cycle of ever-expanding debtloads. There’s also some concern that Argentina could seek to manipulate inflation data to score political points and reduce its payouts, a practice the government of former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who is now vice president, was accused of during her time in office from 2007 to 2015.“The auctions are getting complicated and this can be seen in the rise in rates, both for the discount notes and for CPI instruments,” said Adrian Yarde Buller, the chief economist in Facimex, a brokerage in Buenos Aires. “The government will have to engineer a reduction in the fiscal deficit or raise the rate of economic growth.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • European Investment Bank Issues $121M Digital Notes Using Ethereum

    Goldman Sachs, Banco Santander SA, and Societe Generale AG served as joint managers.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Next Downside Target 89.655; Trend Turns Up Over 91.105

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index into the close on Wednesday will be determined by trader reaction to 90.890.

  • Apple Finally Feels the Effects of the Global Chip Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s latest quarter was a blockbuster, with soaring revenue, record Mac sales, and stronger-than-anticipated iPhone demand. There was only one major snag: The global chip shortage is finally catching up to the company.On a call with analysts, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned that supply constraints are crimping sales of iPads and Macs, two products that performed especially well during pandemic lockdowns. Maestri said this will knock $3 billion to $4 billion off revenue during the fiscal third quarter.The executives blamed “semiconductor shortages that are affecting many industries” and “very, very high” demand for iPads and Macs. Cook said the component shortages were for “legacy nodes,” implying the setbacks are for products using older generation processors. He wouldn’t specify how long the shortages will last, but noted that Apple did not experience this problem during the previous quarter.Earlier: Apple Sales Crush Estimates on Surging Device DemandThe electronics and automotive industries are among those that have been hurt by chip shortages since last year, when a sudden rebound in orders took the semiconductor industry by surprise. It takes months to ramp up production at chip factories, so demand is still outstripping supply.The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeApple had avoided any major impact from this phenomenon, until now. The company recently announced new iMac models and iPad Pros with custom M1 processors, but neither product will begin shipping until the second half of May -- an unusually long delay.Still, the company’s main product, the iPhone, seems unscathed at the moment.Consumers, businesses and schools have been snapping up millions of iPads and Macs for remote work, and Cook suggested on Wednesday that the momentum won’t necessarily slow down after the Covid-19 pandemic ends. He said many businesses will shift to hybrid models with employees working at home and in the office. That could support continued demand for the devices.The Cupertino, California-based technology giant didn’t provide specific revenue guidance for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts estimate revenue will top $68.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg mostly before Wednesday’s results.In Apple’s fiscal second quarter, the Mac generated a record $9.1 billion in sales, while the iPad topped Wall Street expectations with $7.8 billion in revenue.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei smartphone shipments in China plunge by half in Q1: Canalys

    China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, once the world's biggest smartphone maker, saw its phone shipments to retailers and other sellers within China plunge by half in the first quarter, as U.S. sanctions on its supply chain crimped expansion even as the overall smartphone market rebounded. The company shipped a total of 14.9 million handsets within China in the quarter ending in March, down from 30.1 million in the same period last year, according to research firm Canalys. Its market share also dropped to 16% from 41% a year ago, becoming the third largest after fellow Chinese brands Vivo and Oppo.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade below all-time highs, Microsoft and Boeing shares weigh on Dow

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday, with each of the three major indexes trading close to the flat line as investors digested an onslaught of corporate earnings results and looked ahead to a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

  • Samsung takes back smartphone crown from Apple; Xiaomi surges

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd snatched back the crown from Apple as the world's biggest smartphone producer, accounting for a fifth of overall global sales in the first quarter, market research firm Canalys said https://www.canalys.com/newsroom/canalys-worldwide-smartphone-market-Q1-2021. China's Xiaomi Corp clocked its best quarterly performance ever, with shipments surging 62% to 49 million phones and market share to 14%, taking it to the third position after Samsung and Apple. Overall, global sales surged 27% to 347 million units in the first quarter as the Chinese economy opened up after the pandemic and a swift vaccine rollout in the United States raised hopes of an economic recovery.