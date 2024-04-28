VP Bank (VTX:VPBN) Has Announced A Dividend Of CHF5.00

VP Bank AG (VTX:VPBN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CHF5.00 per share on the 3rd of May. This means the annual payment is 5.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

VP Bank's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

VP Bank has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 70%, which means that VP Bank would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 33.4%. The future payout ratio could be 57% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CHF3.50 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CHF5.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.6% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

VP Bank May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's not great to see that VP Bank's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 4.5% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about VP Bank's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments VP Bank has been making. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for VP Bank that investors should take into consideration. Is VP Bank not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

