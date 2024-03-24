VP Bank (VTX:VPBN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CHF5.00

VP Bank AG (VTX:VPBN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CHF5.00 per share on the 3rd of May. This means the annual payment is 5.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

VP Bank's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

VP Bank has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 70%, which means that VP Bank would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 34.2%. The future payout ratio could be 57% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from CHF3.50 total annually to CHF5.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.6% over that duration. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's not great to see that VP Bank's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 4.5% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for VP Bank that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

