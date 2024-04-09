VP Bank's (VTX:VPBN) Dividend Will Be CHF5.00

VP Bank AG's (VTX:VPBN) investors are due to receive a payment of CHF5.00 per share on 3rd of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

VP Bank's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, VP Bank has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on VP Bank's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 70%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 33.4% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 57% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from CHF3.50 total annually to CHF5.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.6% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

VP Bank May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's not great to see that VP Bank's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 4.5% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While VP Bank is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for VP Bank that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is VP Bank not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

