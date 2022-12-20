U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,834.23
    +16.57 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,918.84
    +161.30 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,588.40
    +42.37 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.30
    +15.72 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.69
    +0.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.70
    +29.00 (+1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    +1.06 (+4.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0647
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6680
    +0.0870 (+2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2144
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6530
    -5.2110 (-3.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,951.12
    +234.99 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.95
    +3.76 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.75
    +26.44 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

VPG to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2023

Vishay Precision Group
·1 min read
Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies, announced that the company will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Investor Conference on January 11, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live and on-demand webcast of VPG’s presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/vpg/2083977, or on VPG’s website: ir.vpgsensors.com/events. For more information, or for help arranging a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact: info@vpgsensors.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Investors:
Vishay Precision Group
Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com


Recommended Stories