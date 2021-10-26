U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,584.61
    +18.13 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,852.74
    +111.59 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,256.35
    +29.65 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.57
    -7.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.60
    +0.84 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.20
    -11.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.37 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1360
    +0.4370 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,170.59
    -804.54 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.89
    -5.26 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

VPLS Grows as a Global Cloud-to-Edge Service Provider

·4 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / As a trusted global provider and industry leader, VPLS offers innovative cloud-to-edge technology and computing services aiming to secure and optimize their clients' businesses.

Transforming Technology Infrastructure for Businesses Around the World

Backed by decades of technical expertise, and boasting more than 7,000 customers worldwide, VPLS is uniquely positioned to provide its clients with the global reach and performance they need to gain an edge on the competition and better serve their customers.

VPLS is an all-encompassing IT provider that offers internet infrastructure worldwide. The company has grown exponentially in recent years and now hosts over 5 million websites on 68,750 servers globally.

This depth of experience, network infrastructure, and expertise, combined with ‘best in class' technologies from vendors such as Ruckus Networks, Palo Alto, Nimble Storage, VMware, HP, and Supermicro, has solidified VPLS's position as an industry leader.

Strength In Numbers: A Rapidly Expanding Network

VPLS offers a one-stop-shop for all your data center and managed services needs. With facilities across the globe, the company offers world-class service at any scale or complexity level with their diverse network of strategically positioned data centers and points of presence.

The company has prioritized growth, performance, and unparalleled customer service, scaling its global network across 19 data centers throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. This year alone the company acquired three new data centers located in McKinney, Texas; Chappaqua, New York; and Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore. According to VPLS leadership, the company aims to continue this growth pattern, with a prioritization on further expansion into new markets to provide an even more robust global backbone as it continues to grow its international customer base.

Unparalleled Cloud Hosting Services

VPLS Cloud

Built on a carrier-grade foundational network, the VPLS cloud offers a range of diverse and performance-minded hosting, storage, networking, and computing options to satisfy cloud objectives.

When combined with the VPLS ecosystem the cloud transforms into a powerhouse, providing cost-effective infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) on par with major public cloud providers.

VPLS Hybrid Cloud

At the forefront of VMware Cloud Hosting, VPLS has the honor and privilege of being the first VMware certified service provider to achieve vCloud Powered status. This service enables customers to seamlessly integrate applications, data, and computing functions with hybrid cloud environments, combining the power and performance of private and public clouds in places where intersecting infrastructure is required.

The net effect is a robust hybrid solution that offers incredible agility and flexibility, along with the ability to pull data from hybrid data centers without compromising compliance or security.

Backup and DRaaS

Companies can leverage industry-leading backup technology combined with enterprise cloud solutions to deliver custom-tailored solutions to meet RTO/RPO requirements.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

VPLS's unmatched melding of cloud hosting and virtual desktops provides customers with exceptional value, security, and performance-minded management tools that IT administrators love.

Public Cloud

VPLS can help customers gain better control over their public cloud, optimizing performance, enhancing security, and offering scalable solutions for both private and public enterprises.

Network Management Services

Arguably the most cost-effective and reliable solution to proactively manage complex networks is by outsourcing to an experienced managed network services provider such as VPLS.

Since its inception, VPLS has built a reputation on its ability to help its customers achieve peak performance, lock-tight security, and efficient management of their network infrastructure.

Taking a Proactive Approach to Managed Network Services, Customers Can Expect:

● Industry-standard best practices regarding configuration

● Always up to date firmware

● Rapid resolution of network incidents or outages

● Protection from cyber threats and mitigation of vulnerabilities

● 24/7/365 monitored performance and optimization

● And more…

Managed Security Service Provider

VPLS has more than 20 years of experience as a managed service provider, with a documented track record of helping protect its customers against modern and emerging cyber threats.

Managed Firewall

Partnering with Fortinet, VPLS offers customers industry-leading next-generation firewall protection that is robust and affordable. This award-winning firewall technology is capable of protecting against even the most sophisticated threats including botnets and ransomware attacks.

VPN Services

The VPLS-managed firewall comes with support for both IPsec and SSL VPNs in site-to-site and remote access configurations. VPNs also support multi-factor authentication and customized packages can be engineered to meet client's specific needs.

About VPLS

VPLS is a global leader in dedicated cloud, hosting, network, security, and managed IT services. Solving IT challenges on a global scale, VPLS utilizes industry-leading technology along with certified technology experts with decades of experience, to deliver world-class managed services for its clients.

Committed to high-performance technology solutions for over 20 years, the company offers a broad range of value-driven IT services that empower its customers and offers IT solutions that drive performance and further business goals.

Source: https://www.vpls.com/

Phone number: 888-365-2656

Email: sales@vpls.com

SOURCE: VPLS



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669747/VPLS-Grows-as-a-Global-Cloud-to-Edge-Service-Provider

Recommended Stories

  • How to Trade Nvidia Stock at All-Time Highs

    Nvidia and AMD hit new all-time highs, but that makes them increasingly difficult to trade. Here's how we're looking at Nvidia stock now.

  • Apple is likely to face DOJ antitrust lawsuit: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the latest from a DOJ probe into Apple's antitrust practices.

  • Intel CEO: My job is to win Apple back

    Intel has its sights set on regaining lost business from Apple, explains CEO Pat Gelsinger at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

    Crocs does make unusual shoes, but comfort has a funny way of trumping and ultimately dictating fashion. This will be the third straight year of double-digit sales growth for Crocs, and while it was initially eyeing 20% to 25% top-line growth this year it's now aiming for a 62% to 65% surge in revenue for 2021. Despite the stellar growth, Crocs is reasonably priced.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Unless this is your first time visiting The Motley Fool, you've probably seen articles that discuss the importance of long-term investing. This helps further minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick their top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 26th, 2021

    After a bullish start to the week, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would support another breakout day ahead.

  • This Is Why Microsoft Is The Best ESG Company Now

    Microsoft ranks first out of 2,360 public companies based on Dow Jones ESG Rating data when coupled with IBD Composite Ratings.

  • Zoom CEO describes pandemic-era use cases that 'surprised us most'

    Video conferencing during the pandemic has allowed for communicating in ways many may not have imagined, including the CEO of Zoom (ZM).

  • iOS 5.1: Apple finally releases delayed ‘SharePlay’ feature alongside other new updates

    Apple has finally introduced SharePlay, one of the flagship featues in its new iPhone operating system, in its latest update. The feature allows people to watch content such as films or even workouts together, in a FaceTime call. It was announced in the summer, but Apple said in August that it would be delayed.

  • Cisco creates Apple-specific development team for collaboration software

    (Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc has created a team dedicated to developing its Webex collaboration software for Apple Inc products, the two companies said Tuesday as Cisco rolled out a new version of Webex for iPads. Once known for its networking hardware, Cisco has set a goal to derive half of its sales from subscriptions https://www.reuters.com/technology/cisco-forecasts-growth-software-shift-chip-prices-pressure-profits-2021-09-15, including for paid software such as Webex, by 2025. It has been revamping the video meeting software with new features as it competes for users with Microsoft Corp's Teams, Zoom Video Communications Inc and Salesforce.com's Slack for users for remote and hybrid workers and had about 600 million monthly meeting participants https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cisco-systems-webex/ciscos-webex-participants-near-600-million-as-pandemic-flares-again-idUSKBN278018 last year.

  • How to delete your search history — and why that’s important

    You may not give your search history much thought, but here's why you should clear your search history on a regular basis.

  • Google Pixel 6 Pro review: Google’s first real premium smartphone is a total winner

    Google's Pixel 6 Pro is the company's first smartphone that can truly stand tall next to the iPhone 13 and Samsung's Galaxy S21.

  • Tesla Supplier Shows Off More Powerful Battery

    The new cell has five times the capacity of smaller previous models, the head of Panasonic’s battery unit said.

  • Demand is high for swimming pools made from shipping containers

    Demand for swimming pools made out of recycled cargo containers is through the roof, and the few companies that offer them can barely meet demand.Why it matters: For all the news about pandemic-induced cargo backups at sea, many shipping containers only make one-way trips from Asia to North America, and those tend to be repurposed for housing and industrial uses — or, increasingly, for fun.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Work-from-home

  • Facebook Whistleblower Holds Crypto to Support Herself Financially: Report

    Haugen said she was managing financially for the “foreseeable future” because she had bought crypto “at the right time.”

  • Nigeria follows China's footsteps in piloting digital currency

    Central banks control the circulation and supply of money globally, but the phenomenal rise of cryptocurrency poses a threat to their authority, control and power. In a groundbreaking move for the African continent, buffered by local activity and interest in cryptocurrency -- after the U.S., it is the second-largest market for crypto trading -- Nigeria joins that list this week. After being in the development phase for the last three years, its central bank is piloting the first digital currency in Africa today.

  • Solana Hits New Record High as Layer 1 Tokens Follow Bitcoin’s Gains

    Prices for Solana’s SOL tokens hit a record high during early U.S. trading hours on Monday, one of the majority of tokens native to layer 1 blockchains that followed bitcoin higher. Layer 1 is the base layer, the main network on which a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, runs. “SOL was a top performer over the last few months ... [It’s] only natural for it to perform well during the next leg of the bull cycle,” Ashwath Balakrishnan, research associate at crypto research boutique firm Delphi Digital, told CoinDesk.

  • Facebook’s metaverse is key to its survival strategy

    A leaked Oculus Quest VR headset shows how Facebook may make the company's metaverse efforts mainstream.

  • Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

    Microsoft said Monday the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global technology supply chain and have been relentlessly targeting cloud service companies and others since summer. The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the direct access that cloud service resellers have to their customers' IT systems, hoping to “more easily impersonate an organization’s trusted technology partner to gain access to their downstream customers."

  • Verizon partners with Amazon to offer satellite internet in rural areas

    Amazon's internet satellites will be put to work expanding rural broadband coverage. CNBC reports Verizon is teaming with Amazon to improve fixed wireless internet access in rural areas in the US. The alliance will initially concentrate on expanding Verizon's LTE and 5G service using Amazon's Project Kuiper for "backhaul," boosting coverage in areas with little or no high-speed data.