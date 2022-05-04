U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,180.75
    +11.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,118.00
    +85.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,114.75
    +27.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.50
    +7.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.24
    +3.83 (+3.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.40
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    +0.0120 (+0.41%)
     

  • Vix

    29.10
    -3.24 (-10.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2529
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8740
    -0.2360 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,948.62
    +435.19 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.20
    +8.95 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.48
    -29.85 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

VPN Market to record USD 33.95 Bn growth | APAC to emerge as key market | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "VPN Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe substantial growth in APAC over the forecast period. Increasing demand for cybersecurity services and the adoption of BYOD policies by enterprises in the region are creating significant opportunities for market players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled VPN Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled VPN Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Know more about the regional growth opportunities by Downloading Our Sample Report.

Market Dynamics

The global VPN market is expected to observe an incremental growth of USD 33.95 between 2021 and 2026 and observe a YOY growth of 15.57% in 2022. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 15.54% during the forecast period.

The market is majorly driven by factors such as the rising popularity of the BYOD policy, a significant rise in the number of cyber-attacks, and the increasing adoption of VPN solutions across various industry verticals. On the other hand, the availability of many open source VPN solution providers and the high cost of maintenance are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Learn about other factors impacting the market growth, size, and other important statistics. Read Our Sample Report

Company Profiles

The VPN market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of dominant players such as Alphabet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Kape Technologies Plc, McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., NCP engineering GmbH, and NordVPN.

Competitive Analysis

The global VPN market is fragmented due to the presence of several established players. Vendors in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals.

The competitive scenario provided in the VPN market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Type

  • By type, the market is classified into segments such as MPLS, IP, and others.

  • The multiprotocol label switching VPN (MPLS VPN) will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • MPLS BPN enables businesses to secure their capability of transmitting data and using real-time application services and unify their video, voice, data, and mobility communications with better performance than on the public Internet. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Market Segmentation by Region

  • By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

  • APAC will emerge as the largest market for VPN, occupying 27% of the global market share during the forecast period.

  • The rising adoption of advanced technologies by enterprises in the region will drive the growth of the VPN market in APAC.

  • China and Japan are the key markets for VPN in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download Our Sample Now to identify other major revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the market.

Related Reports:

Network Access Control (NAC) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

User Provisioning Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

VPN Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.54%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 33.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.57

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 27%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Kape Technologies Plc, McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., NCP engineering GmbH, and NordVPN

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • MPLS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • IP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Juniper Networks Inc.

  • Kape Technologies Plc

  • McAfee Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • NCP engineering GmbH

  • NordVPN

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vpn-market-to-record-usd-33-95-bn-growth--apac-to-emerge-as-key-market--technavio-301536965.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • AMD stock jumps on earnings beat, Match Group stock tumbles after CEO exits

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at AMD and Match Group stocks.

  • Will Fed rate hike be a ‘clearing event’ for battered U.S. stock market? What investors are watching for on Wednesday

    A little clarity from the Fed on the likely size and scope of future rate increases could be a balm for a bruised U.S. stock market, according to some analysts.

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

  • Moderna's stock soars 8% after beating revenue, earnings expectations for the quarter

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied 8.7% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company smashed Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter. Moderna had net income of $3.6 billion, or $8.58 per share, in the first quarter of 2022, which is three times more than the $1.2 billion, or $2.84, in the same quarter of last year. The Fact consensus was $5.37. Revenue came in at $6.0 billion for the quarter, up from $1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The FactSet consensus was

  • Don't Lose Faith in Cleveland-Cliffs

    The stock could recover after an unjustified sell-off

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • Is Micron Too Cheap to Ignore?

    The market has beaten down the semiconductor sector over the past several months, as supply chain issues strain the industry's ability to keep up with demand. With shares of the top semiconductor players undervalued, here's why Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) may be too cheap to ignore. Micron makes memory chips – DRAM and NAND flash memory to be specific.

  • Uber posts nearly $6 billion loss from investments but reports a rebound in rides that helps it beat estimates

    Uber Technologies Inc. lost billions of dollars in the first quarter mostly due to its investments, but beat analysts' estimates as it reported results earlier than planned Wednesday morning.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Big Tech stocks offer ‘prime buying opportunities,’ strategist says

    Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech amid volatility and inflation, buying opportunities for investors, and the outlook for consumer demand.

  • Oatly beats revenue expectations as new production facilities ramp up

    Oatly Group AB ADR stock rose nearly 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after it reported first-quarter revenue that beat expectations. The plant-based dairy company posted a net loss of $87.5 million, or 15 cents per share, after a loss of $32.4 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue of $166.2 million was up from $140.1 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 13 cents per share and revenue of $160.5 million. "Near-term margins and profitability have been impacted by the additi

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Earnings Trounce Estimates

    Moderna stock was jumping after the maker of a Covid-19 vaccine’s earnings crushed analyst estimates. Moderna reported a profit of $8.58 a share, easily topping analyst estimates for a profit of $5.37, on revenue of $6 billion, trouncing forecasts for $4.204 billion. Moderna stock has gained 5.3% in premarket trading Wednesday morning.

  • How high can the Fed hike interest rates before a recession hits? This chart suggests a low threshold.

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, potentially kicking off a series of outsized hikes this summer.

  • CVS Health Posts an Earnings Beat and Lifts Fiscal-Year Guidance

    CVS says it expects fiscal-year adjusted earnings of $8.20 to $8.40 a share. It previously expected earnings of $8.10 to $8.30.

  • Amazon Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock recently sank to a two-year low after it posted a mixed first-quarter earnings report on April 29. AWS is still growing like a weed: Its revenue rose 30% in 2020, 37% in 2021, and 37% year over year in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Lithium Stocks; Livent Jumps On Earnings, Outlook; Albemarle On Deck

    Livent surged late Tuesday after the lithium stock zipped past earnings estimates and hiked its outlook. Albemarle reports late Wednesday.