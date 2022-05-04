VPN Market to record USD 33.95 Bn growth | APAC to emerge as key market | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "VPN Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe substantial growth in APAC over the forecast period. Increasing demand for cybersecurity services and the adoption of BYOD policies by enterprises in the region are creating significant opportunities for market players.
Market Dynamics
The global VPN market is expected to observe an incremental growth of USD 33.95 between 2021 and 2026 and observe a YOY growth of 15.57% in 2022. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 15.54% during the forecast period.
The market is majorly driven by factors such as the rising popularity of the BYOD policy, a significant rise in the number of cyber-attacks, and the increasing adoption of VPN solutions across various industry verticals. On the other hand, the availability of many open source VPN solution providers and the high cost of maintenance are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
The VPN market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of dominant players such as Alphabet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Kape Technologies Plc, McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., NCP engineering GmbH, and NordVPN.
Competitive Analysis
The global VPN market is fragmented due to the presence of several established players. Vendors in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals.
The competitive scenario provided in the VPN market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation by Type
By type, the market is classified into segments such as MPLS, IP, and others.
The multiprotocol label switching VPN (MPLS VPN) will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
MPLS BPN enables businesses to secure their capability of transmitting data and using real-time application services and unify their video, voice, data, and mobility communications with better performance than on the public Internet. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.
Market Segmentation by Region
By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
APAC will emerge as the largest market for VPN, occupying 27% of the global market share during the forecast period.
The rising adoption of advanced technologies by enterprises in the region will drive the growth of the VPN market in APAC.
China and Japan are the key markets for VPN in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
VPN Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.54%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 33.95 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
15.57
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 27%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Kape Technologies Plc, McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., NCP engineering GmbH, and NordVPN
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
MPLS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
IP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alphabet Inc.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Cisco Systems Inc.
International Business Machines Corp.
Juniper Networks Inc.
Kape Technologies Plc
McAfee Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
NCP engineering GmbH
NordVPN
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
