WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

Vpon celebrates move into its new Tokyo office

·3 min read

TAIPEI, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vpon Big Data Group ("Vpon"), Asia's leading big data company, held the Vpon Tokyo Office Relocation Briefing on February 17 (Friday), 2023, with around 150 attendants. At the briefing, Vpon introduced the background spirit for choosing Miraina Tower and talked about the tagline "Cool Nations" that Vpon is working on. Many of Vpon's supporters were present at the relocation ceremony, including the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) and Cool Japan.

The event features a presentation by economic analyst Kohei Morinaga, a closing speech by JNTO Vice President Kyoji Kuramochi, and Cool Japan - courtesy of Vpon.

Renowned economic analyst Kohei Morinaga was invited as a special guest to offer his viewpoints on the topic of "Prospects for the Cool Japan Strategy in the Light of Japanese Economic Trends in 2023". Attendees discussed the changes in the Japanese economy with Morinaga with a focus on some trending terms that could be influential factors, such as strong yen, the export climate, and the Cool Japan strategy. The event concluded with a closing speech by JNTO vice president Kyoji Kuramochi.

Morinaga's insightful lecture was followed by a social gathering and a series of game competitions. Everyone sipped wine and tasted delicious YUKIYAMESHI cuisine while enjoying the party and the view outside the window. Grand prizes were awarded to participants who could recall the salient points of Vpon's history through the games.

It's been about a month and a half since the firm moved into the new office and everyone at Vpon is working hard and enjoying the new environment. Vpon currently employs over 200 people. All employees will do their best to further expand the business, so please continue to support Vpon.

About Vpon Big Data Group

Vpon Big Data Group ("Vpon") is Asia's leading big data company with advanced big data analysis technologies and the richest mobile data in Asia to provide the most effective data core solutions to the market. Founded in 2008, Vpon is headquartered in Taipei and has 8 offices in the Asia Pacific region spanning Taipei, Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Singapore, and Bangkok. The company plans to continue to expand in Asia and into Europe and the Americas. Vpon has an international C-level core management team of top talented persons from various countries, and has also passed the ISO 27001/27701 certification for compliance. With monthly access to 900 million mobile devices, a collection of quality media resources covering the Asia-Pacific region, and a leading team specializing in cutting-edge big data and artificial intelligence technologies, the company provides comprehensive Data Solutions and AI Solutions, including data analysis services, brand promotion, cross-border marketing, performance optimization and enterprise digital transformation, to help customers improve brand recognition and create efficient transactions. Vpon has launched the Wee Global Data Marketplace cross-border data trading platform in Japan and Taiwan, the first of its kind in Asia! It is also the only firm that provides a secure and reliable cross-border data trading environment that connects the supply side and the demand side. To learn more about Vpon, please visit www.vpon.com.

 

 

SOURCE Vpon Big Data Group

