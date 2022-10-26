U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,878.71
    +19.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,136.90
    +300.16 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,170.83
    -28.28 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.98
    +36.82 (+2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.96
    +2.64 (+3.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.20
    +16.20 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    19.54
    +0.19 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0066
    +0.0097 (+0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0110
    -0.0970 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1599
    +0.0127 (+1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6160
    -1.4010 (-0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,854.74
    +1,138.28 (+5.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.59
    +17.00 (+3.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

VPT's VSC Series of Space COTS Converters Earns Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards Highest Honor

·3 min read

BLACKSBURG, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT, Inc. (VPT®), a HEICO company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI), today announced that its VSC Series of DC-DC converters has earned the Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards Platinum recognition, its highest honor. This distinction recognizes companies in the aerospace and defense electronics industries who have made groundbreaking contributions and innovative solutions to solve design challenges.

VSC Series of DC-DC Converters
VSC Series of DC-DC Converters

The VSC Series of commercial off the shelf (COTS) products are intended for "New Space" applications as part of our space product line. The series ranges from 5W to 30W of output power and includes single and dual outputs of 3.3, 5, 12, and 15V with a wide input range of 15V to 50V with 80V transient capability. The VSC Series is radiation tested to 42 MeV/mg/cm2 and guaranteed to 30 MeV/mg/cm2 for SEE and tested to 40 krad(Si) and guaranteed to 30 krad(Si) for TID. A full line of input EMI filters is available to meet MIL-STD-461 or equivalent conducted emissions requirements. The series is designed for smaller satellites in low earth orbits (LEO), and NASA Class D missions where the balance of cost and guaranteed performance is critical.

"The VSC Series leverages VPT's extensive experience in radiation hardened DC-DC converter development to provide the appropriate level of radiation performance for LEO applications at an extremely competitive price point" said Leonard Leslie, Vice President of Engineering. "We are honored that our VSC Series has been recognized with the platinum level award by Military & Aerospace Electronics."

About Military & Aerospace Electronics

Military & Aerospace Electronics is the leading media resource serving program and project managers, engineering managers, and engineers involved in electronic and electro-optic design for military, space, and aviation applications. Military & Aerospace Electronics magazine delivers time-sensitive news, in-depth analyses, case studies, and real-world applications of new products, industry opinion, and the latest trends in the use of mil-spec, rugged and commercial off-the-shelf components, subsystems, and systems.

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, ESA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations, which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

VPT Logo (PRNewsfoto/VPT, Inc.)
VPT Logo (PRNewsfoto/VPT, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vpts-vsc-series-of-space-cots-converters-earns-military--aerospace-electronics-innovators-awards-highest-honor-301659262.html

SOURCE VPT, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • New IBM collaboration could support future space station

    One of companies planning the future of zero-gravity real estate has teamed up with IBM to “develop the next generation of space technology."

  • STARR PEAK DISCOVERS MASSIVE NEW UNTESTED BHEM ANOMALY ON THE NORMETMAR DEEP ZONE AND REPORTS DRILL PROGRAM UPDATE

    Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSXV: STE) (OTCQX: STRPF) is pleased to announce drilling results and an exploration program update on its NewMétal property ("NewMétal" or "the Property"), located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Québec near the town of Normétal.

  • China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch

    It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.

  • Scientists create entirely new material that ‘can’t be explained’

    The material can be made like plastic, but conducts electricity like a metal. “In principle, this opens up the design of a whole new class of materials that conduct electricity, are easy to shape, and are very robust in everyday conditions,” said John Anderson, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Chicago and the senior author on the study, in a statement. Scientists have created conductive materials of all kinds, and the differences between them are what have allowed us to create a variety of electronic devices that work across conditions.

  • Researchers Find Possible Replacement for Rare Earth in Magnets

    (Bloomberg) -- Scientists may have discovered a method for making magnets used in wind turbines and electric cars without the rare-earth metals that are almost exclusively produced in China.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsAdidas Ends Ye Partnership After String of ControversiesChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over

  • There’s a Better Chance of Alien Life on Mars Than We Thought

    Tunatura / GettyThere are currently three different Mars rovers (two from NASA and one from China) puttering around the surface of the Red Planet with the express purpose of trying to find signs of past or present alien life. However, they might not find anything—not because extraterrestrial life on Mars doesn’t exist, but because it has simply found its way underground.A new study run by Northwestern University scientists and published in the journal Astrobiology has found that ancient bacteria

  • NASA buys more Artemis spacecraft from Lockheed Martin Space

    The space agency now has contracted eight Orion capsules from the Jefferson County-based company. Here's how much the latest trio cost.

  • Dirty shrimp farms are punching a huge hole in the environment. A.I. could cut it in half

    Cutting-edge technology like A.I. has the potential to help the age-old practice of fish-farming become more environmentally friendly.

  • Biotech Co-Founder, Facing Murder-for-Hire Charges, Accused of Fabricating Data

    Enochian BioSciences has sued Serhat Gumrukcu for contractual fraud, alleging that it paid him and his husband $25 million based on scientific data that Mr. Gumrukcu altered and fabricated.

  • India's desert state is getting wetter—and that's not good news

    Environmental changes, including changing rainfall patterns and vegetation, have affected Rajasthan’s desert ecology, impacting local flora and fauna. Rajasthan, the desert state of India, was in the news this July and August for the unusually heavy rains that lasted days, flooding towns and cities and marooning villages. The city of Jodhpur received 118 mm of rainfall in 24 hours on July 25-26.

  • After Fallout With Russia, SpaceX Rival Launches 36 Satellites Aboard India's Big Rocket

    British company OneWeb has resumed its plans of building an internet constellation in low Earth orbit despite suffering a frustrating setback earlier this year.

  • NASA captures the whole universe in illuminating decade-long timelapse

    About Time follows the story of Tim Lake, played by Domhnall Gleeson, as he navigates his family’s unusual talent. All of the men in his family have the ability to travel backward in time and relive moments they have experienced before. Tim uses this ability in an attempt to improve his relationships, viewing his life as a movie which could be recast or reshot with the clarity of seeing a lifetime in time lapse. Those of us in the real world don’t have the benefit of seeing our lives that way. I

  • SpaceX, Boeing and Lockheed Prepare Future Hardware for NASA’s Artemis Moon Program

    NASA is planning to launch the first Artemis mission next month but is working with companies to get vehicles in place for other flights.

  • NASA instrument detects dozens of methane super-emitters from space

    An orbital NASA instrument designed mainly to advance studies of airborne dust and its effects on climate change has proven adept at another key Earth-science function - detecting large, worldwide emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. The device, called an imaging spectrometer, has identified more than 50 methane "super-emitters" in Central Asia, the Middle East and the Southwestern United States since it was installed in July aboard the International Space Station, NASA said on Tuesday. The spectrometer was built primarily to identify the mineral composition of dust blown into the atmosphere from Earth's deserts and other arid regions by measuring the wavelengths of light reflected from the surface soil in those areas.

  • New Research Bolsters Theory that Climate Change Will Make Our Space Trash Problem Even Worse

    Two massive, catastrophic problems are set to become one in the near future: Climate change is likely to worsen the issue of space debris, according to a study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters last month.

  • NASA's UFO panel convenes to study unclassified sightings

    A first-of-its-kind panel organized by NASA opened a study on Monday of what the government calls "unidentified aerial phenomena," commonly termed UFOs, bringing together experts from scientific fields ranging from physics to astrobiology. The 16-member panel, convened with little fanfare, will focus its inquiry entirely on unclassified sightings and other data collected from civilian government and commercial sectors, according to NASA. The team's inquiry is separate from a newly formalized Pentagon-based investigation of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, reported by military aviators and analyzed by U.S. defense and intelligence officials.

  • Nottingham wearable brain scanner scientists recognised

    The scientists win an award for their technology that provides images of brain function.

  • NASA names 16-person panel tasked with investigating UFOs

    NASA has unveiled the 16-member panel that will focus on "unclassified sightings and other data collected from civilian government and commercial sectors."

  • NASA team to study UFOs, release report to public in 2023

    NASA announced a 16-member team will study "unidentified aerial phenomena" — sometimes known as UFOs — to shed light on their origins and release its findings to the public in mid-2023.

  • Philip Cross: The moral argument for fossil fuels

    Alex Epstein's book argues the moral thing to do is develop as much energy as possible