U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,228.48
    -55.26 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,706.74
    -292.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,705.21
    -260.13 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.35
    -43.38 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.91
    -0.59 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.30
    -10.90 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    -0.50 (-2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0044
    -0.0048 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0109 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9300
    +1.0680 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,021.94
    -2,353.29 (-10.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.88
    -36.72 (-6.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

VR announces $4m non-brokered private placement in order to advance the Critical Metals discovery at its Hecla-Kilmer property in Ontario.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VR Resources
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VRRCF
VR Resources
VR Resources

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR; FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the (Company), or (VR), announces a non-brokered private placement (“Financing”) for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000.

The financing is a hard-dollar private placement, non-brokered, on a best efforts basis. It will consist of 25,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.16 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000, with each Unit consisting of one common share (“Common Share”) of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 18 months from the closing date (“Closing Date”) of the Financing. The Company may pay up to a 6% cash finders fee in relation to the financing.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Financing. The issuance of Units to insiders of the Company pursuant to the Financing will be considered related party transactions within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction (MI 61-101). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation, based on a determination that fair market value of them participation in the Financing by insiders will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

VR will use the gross proceeds of the Financing for its mineral exploration business, and more specifically to solidify the Company’s plan for continued drilling at its Hecla-Kilmer critical metal discovery in northern Ontario.

The financing is expected to Close on or before September 30, 2022 and is subject to all regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued in connection with this Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the “United States” or to “U.S. persons” (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with an exemption from such registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About VR Resources

VR is an established junior exploration company focused on greenfields opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals (TSX.V: VRR; Frankfurt: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF). VR is the continuance of 4 years of active exploration in Nevada by a Vancouver-based private company. The diverse experience and proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A is the foundation of VR. The Company focuses on underexplored, large-footprint mineral systems in the western United States and Canada. VR owns its properties outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

The Company continues its normal course of business in 2022 within the framework of modified exploration programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of ensuring the health and safety of staff and project personnel.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

“Michael H. Gunning”
_____________________________
Dr. Michael H. Gunning, PhD, PGeo
President & CEO

For general information please use the following:

Website:

www.vrr.ca

 

Email:

info@vrr.ca

 

Phone:

604-262-1104

 

Contact:

Mike Gunning, at mgunning@vrr.ca ; Cell:

604-374-3708


Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward looking statements in this release, for example include but are not limited to: the general use of proceeds, that the Company will complete the financing; that the Company will carry out exploration on its Ontario property.

Although the Company believes that the use of such statements is reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

All of the Company’s public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release


Recommended Stories

  • Crypto prices slide as FDIC issues cease and desist letters to crypto companies

    Markets correspondent Jared Blikre takes a look at the declining pricing for cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ethereum as the FDIC issue letters to five crypto companies.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Why GigaCloud Stock Soared Higher on Friday

    The stock rose as much as 272% but is up about 175% as of 1:25 p.m. ET. The tech stock's gain came on the day of its initial public offering (IPO). Given the way the stock is soaring, the market apparently thinks the IPO was underpriced.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Bed Bath & Beyond, Apple, Tesla, Walmart, Target

    Yahoo Finance Live co-anchor Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks moving in after-hours trading.

  • Why StoneCo Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), a cloud-based technology platform, plummeted Friday morning after the company reported its second-quarter results, which disappointed investors, and announced yet another shift to its management team. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of 0.25 Brazilian reals (equivalent to $0.05), which was an increase from a loss of 0.48 reals in the year-ago quarter, but was below Wall Street's consensus estimate of about 0.57 reals, or $0.11 per share. StoneCo's revenue in the quarter was 2.3 billion reals (about $442 million), 5% higher than the company's guidance, and up 275% from the year-ago quarter.

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • Why I Bought the Stock of This Hated Company

    It's no wonder Altria's (NYSE: MO) stock has lost more than a fifth of its value in just a couple of months. Marketing partner Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) is getting cold feet on working with Altria to sell its IQOS heated tobacco device while also just acquiring the leading competitor to Altria's own smokeless tobacco products. At the same time, the federal government all but obliterated Altria's $13 billion investment in Juul Labs, the one-time electronic-cigarette leader.

  • GM stock is about to dust Tesla stock, analyst says

    Back up the EV on shares of General Motors, says this one analyst.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Seeks to Buy as Much as 50% of Occidental

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. won approval from US regulators to buy as much as 50% of Occidental Petroleum Corp. after spending months snapping up its shares. Occidental’s stock had its biggest gain in five months.The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said in a filing published Friday that Berkshire’s proposed stock purchases are “consistent with the public interest.” Berkshire applied for the authorization on July 11, FERC said.Berkshire has spent this year wagerin

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.The retail traders who poured millions of dollars into the struggling retailer’s stock, on the other hand, may be just starting to feel the pain -- especially if they were late to the trade.Bed Bath & Beyond shares, which were hammered on Thursday, plunged as much as 43% Friday after Cohen’s exit was discl

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond investor Ryan Cohen is the 'pied piper of meme stocks': Strategist

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the wild week for Bed Bath & Beyond and investor Ryan Cohen exiting all of his shares of the company.

  • Investors Heavily Search Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    For investors looking to maximize their wealth by the time they retire, the following pair of beaten-down businesses that possess strong growth capabilities are a worthwhile place to start. Freelance marketplace operator Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was a pandemic-lockdown superstar. Although Fiverr's stock price is down 65% in 2022 and off 82% from its all-time high, the freelance shop is still growing, albeit at a slower rate as SMBs became more cautious due to rampant inflation and rising energy costs and interest rates.

  • Massive Short Squeeze Behind Stock Rally Showing Signs of Ending

    (Bloomberg) -- One big force at the center of the two-month equity rally is showing signs of fatigue. It’s the behavior of short sellers, whose frantic efforts to unwind bearish wagers created buying that added fuel to the $7 trillion share advance. Evidence is arising now that the process is petering out.Hedge funds that make both bullish and bearish equity bets pretty much stopped purchasing shares to return to lenders this week after previously doing it at the fastest pace in more than two ye

  • Here's Why Ford Motor Company (F) is a Strong Value Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • 7 REITs Paying Huge Dividends

    One of the big reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them. Here are seven REITs with better-than-average, hard-to-ignore dividend yields: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is paying 11.36% at a price of $12.57. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company specializes in res

  • Ryan Cohen’s Fans Lose Millions as Bed Bath & Beyond Bubble Pops

    (Bloomberg) -- Individual investors who flocked into Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. over the past week, trying to squeeze short sellers and make a killing backed in part by the belief a Ryan Cohen-led shakeup was well underway, are now sitting on $205 million in losses -- at the very least. An explosion of activity saw more than one billion shares of the struggling home-goods retailer trade this week, bringing back the type of cheering and excitement on popular forums like Reddit’s WallStreetBets last s

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks to buy before the bull run starts. If you want to see more stocks preferred by Cathie Wood to load up on before the bull run begins, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts. Cathie Wood, the founder and CIO of […]