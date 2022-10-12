U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,609.50
    +10.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,307.00
    +41.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,888.50
    +43.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.80
    +3.90 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.45
    -0.90 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.70
    -7.30 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    -0.35 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9703
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9560
    +0.0170 (+0.43%)
     

  • Vix

    33.78
    +1.33 (+4.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1038
    +0.0063 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7870
    +0.9880 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,071.15
    -79.99 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.90
    +1.59 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,840.08
    -45.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

vRad Selects VITAL WorkLife to Support its National Remote Workforce

·2 min read

First to offer physician-specific well-being support and resources to remote radiologists

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the needs of their radiologists, who work exclusively remote across the country, vRad has partnered with VITAL WorkLife to offer a comprehensive set of resources that help offset burnout and improve overall well-being.

"Avoiding physician burnout is a mission-critical issue for our practice," said vRad medical director Christina Geatrakas, MD. "We considered various options but ultimately decided to partner with an expert in the field of wellness and health support, VITAL WorkLife."

Being first to support remote radiologists with resources specifically designed for the healthcare industry is a key step towards making vRad the best place for radiologists to work in the country – with the ultimate beneficiaries being vRad's patients.

VITAL WorkLife's suite of Physician Well Being Resources is a perfect match to vRad's needs. With easily accessible resources, vRad radiologists can quickly engage with physician peer coaching, counseling and in-the-moment behavioral health support, virtual assistant concierge services, and more.

"Our partnership with vRad, whose radiologists are geographically dispersed, is part of a major shift how physicians will be supported in the future," said Mitch Best, CEO of VITAL WorkLife "This turnkey solution provides vRad radiologists with confidential physician specific support no matter where they live or work."

In healthcare, burnout is a pervasive and multi-dimensional problem that demands more than surface-level fixes. Key contributors to physician burnout such as workload, lack of flexibility, and work-life balance were only exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic which likely means other healthcare organizations will need to adopt similar cutting-edge programs as vRad.

Contact:


Leonard Pesheck

Brian Schmidt

346422@email4pr.com

346422@email4pr.com

952.230.5110


About vRad

vRad (Virtual Radiologic) is the nation's leading teleradiology practice with 500 U.S. board-certified or eligible physicians, the majority of whom are subspecialty trained. Our practice delivers high-quality diagnostic imaging services to 2,100 facilities and radiology groups across the United States. vRad has 23 issued patents for telemedicine and radiology technologies; and is a leading innovator in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, imaging data analytics, and software to improve the quality of patient care, value for our clients, and the experience of our physicians.  Learn more at www.vrad.com.

About VITAL WorkLife

VITAL WorkLife, Inc. is a healthcare focused national behavioral health consulting practice supporting all aspect of mental fitness. Serving the U.S. healthcare industry since 2007, our national team of certified physician peer coaches and senior behavioral health consultants deliver life-changing well-being solutions. VITALWorkLife.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vrad-selects-vital-worklife-to-support-its-national-remote-workforce-301646288.html

SOURCE VITAL WorkLife

Recommended Stories

  • Headspace CEO explains how the 'mental health pandemic is not slowing down'

    Headspace Health CEO Russ Glass joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about World Mental Health Day and how mental health care is still a serious issue that needs to be addressed.

  • Deutsche Bank names ex-Credit Suisse banker as new APAC head of private bank

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it was replacing its Asia Pacific head of international private banking with a senior hire from embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse. Singapore-based Jin Yee Young, who resigned from her role as the deputy head of Credit Suisse's Asia Pacific wealth management business, was appointed as the Asia Pacific head of the German lender's international private bank. The veteran banker's appointment comes into effect from January, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Stock Near Buy Point With Earnings On Tap

    If you're looking for stocks that are setting up in a base ahead of their next quarterly report, here's one that fits the bill: top-ranked Archer Daniels Midland. Archer Daniels stock was down fractionally Tuesday. Earnings growth for the agricultural products maker picked up last quarter from 37% to a whopping 62%, to $2.15 per share.

  • Zoom Stock Loses Pandemic-Era Gains as Morgan Stanley Cuts Rating

    Zoom shares hit their lowest level since January 2020. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall cut her rating on the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Sagging Adobe

    Adobe shares have slid sharply since the graphics-software specialist said Sept. 15 that it has agreed to buy Figma for about $20 billion.

  • Raymond James expands national public finance practice

    Raymond James Financial Inc. is expanding its public finance business with an office in Cleveland, Ohio. The new managing director there is Tim Reidy. The Raymond James public finance practice is one of the top 10 underwriters of municipal bonds in the U.S. with 180 professionals across 37 offices.

  • Layoffs at Intel Could Spell a Bitter Winter for Tech Stocks. It’s Not All Bad News.

    A drop-off in demand for PCs would be a bad sign as tech companies head into the crucial holiday season. Here's the optimistic macro view.

  • U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

    OAKLAND, Calif./NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain, people familiar with the matter said. By late Tuesday, hours before a new restriction took effect, South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said it got authorization from the United States to receive goods for its chip production facilities in China without additional licensing imposed by the new rules. The Biden administration had planned to spare foreign companies operating in China such as SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics Co from the brunt of new restrictions, but the rules published Friday did not exempt such firms.

  • Dingdong Cayman Limited Sponsored ADR (DDL) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    Dingdong Cayman Limited Sponsored ADR (DDL) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Guidewire's Lack of Positive Catalysts Keeps Analyst On Sidelines

    Last week, Needham analyst Mayank Tandon attended Guidewire Software, Inc's (NYSE: GWRE) analyst day, where management highlighted the company's progress on its model transition as P&C insurance carriers shift their core systems to the cloud. His key takeaway from the event is that the company is gaining steady momentum by signing new and existing customers to the cloud. However, given the softening economic environment, recent customer wins are signing on with shorter commitments versus prior p

  • Here's Why You Should Hold Sun Life Financial (SLF) Stock

    Sun Life Financial (SLF) is well-poised to gain from strategic buyouts, higher large-case group benefits sales, business growth, prudent capital deployment and sufficient liquidity.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Watch out for this sneaky earnings killer, Morgan Stanley warns

    Beware of inventory pileups, warns Morgan Stanley.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for Two Harbors (TWO) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to Two Harbors (TWO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • The climb, stumble and attempted resurrection of a Colorado senior-care company

    InnovAge made a big splash with its IPO in March 2021. A year and a half later, its enrollment was capped in two different states because of resource shortages, and its stock price had fallen by 85%. Now it's trying to make a comeback.

  • Leggett & Platt Shares Plunge After FY22 Guidance Cut

    Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE: LEG) lowered its FY22 sales guidance to $5.1 billion - $5.2 billion from the previously stated outlook of $5.2 billion – $5.4 billion, against an estimate of $5.32 billion. The decrease is primarily due to lower volume than previously expected, reduced production, slower than anticipated cost recovery in Automotive, and operational inefficiencies in Specialty Foam. It also slashed the FY22 EPS outlook to $2.30–$2.45 from $2.65–$2.80 versus the consensus of $2.70. Relat

  • TME vs. DHX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    TME vs. DHX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Won’t Fix the Streaming Giant: Analyst Who Says Sell the Stock

    The streaming giant, whose subscriber base has seen continued losses, is launching a less expensive, ad-supported tier soon.

  • Stocks turn red with UK bonds in the spotlight

    Financial markets made roller-coaster moves on Tuesday with the S&P 500 ending lower, while the dollar gained as jittery investors fled for safety after the Bank of England it would support the UK bond market for just three more days. Investors had already been grappling with a range of uncertainties ahead of key U.S. inflation and earnings reports, the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, and COVID-19 cases in China. After the comments, Wall Street's stock indexes turned sharply lower, giving back all the gains of a solid rebound that had started around a half hour into the trading day.

  • The 'Big Picture' Isn't Pretty

    The bond market is closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday, and that usually results in lower trading volume in the equity market as well. New 12-month lows are starting to accelerate again, with around 450 so far. If that support is breached, there isn't any immediate technical support.