vRad Selects VITAL WorkLife to Support its National Remote Workforce

First to offer physician-specific well-being support and resources to remote radiologists

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the needs of their radiologists, who work exclusively remote across the country, vRad has partnered with VITAL WorkLife to offer a comprehensive set of resources that help offset burnout and improve overall well-being.

"Avoiding physician burnout is a mission-critical issue for our practice," said vRad medical director Christina Geatrakas, MD. "We considered various options but ultimately decided to partner with an expert in the field of wellness and health support, VITAL WorkLife."

Being first to support remote radiologists with resources specifically designed for the healthcare industry is a key step towards making vRad the best place for radiologists to work in the country – with the ultimate beneficiaries being vRad's patients.

VITAL WorkLife's suite of Physician Well Being Resources is a perfect match to vRad's needs. With easily accessible resources, vRad radiologists can quickly engage with physician peer coaching, counseling and in-the-moment behavioral health support, virtual assistant concierge services, and more.

"Our partnership with vRad, whose radiologists are geographically dispersed, is part of a major shift how physicians will be supported in the future," said Mitch Best, CEO of VITAL WorkLife "This turnkey solution provides vRad radiologists with confidential physician specific support no matter where they live or work."

In healthcare, burnout is a pervasive and multi-dimensional problem that demands more than surface-level fixes. Key contributors to physician burnout such as workload, lack of flexibility, and work-life balance were only exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic which likely means other healthcare organizations will need to adopt similar cutting-edge programs as vRad.

About vRad

vRad (Virtual Radiologic) is the nation's leading teleradiology practice with 500 U.S. board-certified or eligible physicians, the majority of whom are subspecialty trained. Our practice delivers high-quality diagnostic imaging services to 2,100 facilities and radiology groups across the United States. vRad has 23 issued patents for telemedicine and radiology technologies; and is a leading innovator in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, imaging data analytics, and software to improve the quality of patient care, value for our clients, and the experience of our physicians. Learn more at www.vrad.com.

About VITAL WorkLife

VITAL WorkLife, Inc. is a healthcare focused national behavioral health consulting practice supporting all aspect of mental fitness. Serving the U.S. healthcare industry since 2007, our national team of certified physician peer coaches and senior behavioral health consultants deliver life-changing well-being solutions. VITALWorkLife.com

