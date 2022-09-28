U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,620.50
    -40.50 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,947.00
    -256.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,161.25
    -172.50 (-1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,651.90
    -16.50 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.26
    -0.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,624.70
    -11.50 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    17.98
    -0.36 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9547
    -0.0051 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.53
    +2.27 (+7.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0681
    -0.0050 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7800
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,648.15
    -1,519.22 (-7.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.47
    -32.66 (-7.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,865.55
    -119.04 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

VRAI wants to tackle the energy crisis by bringing VR simulation training to offshore wind sector

Paul Sawers
·5 min read

Virtual Reality (VR) has struggled to transition too far beyond gaming circles and specific industry use-cases such as medical training, but with the burgeoning metaverse movement championed by tech heavyweights such as Meta, there has been a renewed hope (and hype) around the promise that virtual worlds bring.

Just yesterday, Los Angeles-based AmazeVR announced a $17 million tranche of funding to scale its virtual concert and "music metaverse" platform. And last week we saw the mighty Epic Games invest in U.K. metaverse infrastructure company Hadean, as part of the Fortnite-creator's broader metaverse expansion plans. Hadean itself is powering simulated environments spanning everything from Minecraft to land warfare, having recently signed a contract with the British Army.

And it's against that backdrop that six-year-old Irish startup VRAI is setting out to capitalize on the surge in VR interest, raising a fresh tranche of funding to extend its flagship "hazardous environment awareness training" (HEAT) product into more environments -- starting with the offshore wind industry.

Founded out of Dublin in 2016, VRAI has built a simulation platform that meshes VR with data capture, analysis, and machine learning (ML) to give customers measurable insights and improve training outcomes. The company already has some notable clients, including British multinational arms and defence contractor BAE Systems, which recently inked a deal with VRAI to deliver military training via VR.

BAE Systems is using VRAI Image Credits: BAE Systems

Warfare aside, it's becoming clear what benefits VR can bring to hazardous environments which, by their very definition, are dangerous to human life -- recreating such scenarios in a virtual space reduces risks and many of the other costs associated with traditional training.

"Traditional training for risky, remote and rare operational environments is expensive, difficult to scale and very difficult to measure in terms of its effectiveness," VRAI managing director Pat O'Connor told TechCrunch. "Traditional simulators are only available to elite roles, they are not scalable, and are often as expensive as the actual piece of equipment.

Energy crisis

Wind turbines, often based far out at sea, are becoming larger and more complex, raising significant occupational hazards for maintenance and installation workers in the field -- be it from extreme weather conditions, falls, drowning, and more. While VR can't replace the need to be physically present at a site, it can reduce the amount of time required to be out there for training purposes.

With that in mind, VRAI is refocusing its efforts on industries beyond aerospace and defence to target the offshore wind industry -- a timely manoeuvre given Europe's energy predicament, exacerbated by the ongoing war in Ukraine. The U.K. government recently revealed plans to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels by raising its offshore wind target by 10 gigawatts (GW) to 50 GW by the end of the decade, and it also pledged to reform planning processes and scythe approval times for new installations.

Other countries are looking to up their offshore wind game too -- earlier this week, Portugal raised its debut offshore wind power auction target to 10 GW, having previously set it at 6-8 GW. The broader European Union, meanwhile, claimed around 14.6 GW of offshore wind capacity last year, a figure it says is set to grow 25 times by 2030.

However, any market looking to increase its wind power capacity also has to increase the resources they throw at it, and this includes upskilling the workforce -- so VRAI's entry to the fray could hardly have come at a better time.

"We believe our technology can help scale the offshore wind workforce faster, safer and with more insights," O'Connor said. "We have initially focussed on industries that have a long tradition of simulation such as aerospace and defence, but our vision is to democratise simulation training by bringing high-end simulation capability -- once the sole domain of elite roles such as pilots, surgeons and F1 drivers -- to whoever needs it, whenever they need it, wherever they need it."

Training day

While VRAI is open to working with any industry, it's looking to address a specific pain point in the renewables space, with some studies suggesting that one of the major stumbling blocks preventing oil workers from transitioning to adjacent industries such as wind, is the cost of training -- a cost they often have to absorb themselves. And VRAI goes some way toward addressing this.

"The wind energy industry’s Global Wind Organisation (training standards body) has stated that 500,000 trained technicians are required to meet the surging demand of renewable wind energy globally in the next four years," O'Connor said. "Current training for this industry is very traditional, and requires people to travel to remote locations to train on physical equipment. At VRAI, we can train those people in VR instead, providing target fidelity simulation 'at the point of need'."

What this means is that training comes to the person, rather than the person having to take time out of their existing schedules to travel.

"We believe that industries that have an above-average spend on training, and focus on safety, where the work is risky, remote or rare, will benefit most from this technology," O'Connor said. "VR simulation has the added benefit of reducing the cost and carbon footprint of traditional training."

To help extend its reach into the offshore wind industry, VRAI today revealed that it has raised £3 million ($3.2 million) in a round of funding led by Northstar Ventures, a VC firm based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, near VRAI's U.K. hub in Gateshead.

VRAI counts seven employees in its current Dublin HQ, with its recently launched U.K. subsidiary in England's north-east serving as home to four full-time employees -- with ten more hires in the works in the coming year.

"This investment allows us to help scale the offshore wind workforce, which is critical to society's plans for transitioning from fossil fuel dependency," O'Connor said. "Our products will also help to ensure our military personnel have the very best training and insights, at a lower cost and with lower carbon footprint, in the face of increasingly complex operational environments."

Recommended Stories

  • South Korean prosecutors confirm they seek to freeze bitcoin assets linked to Do Kwon, who denies moving tokens

    Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), a Bitcoin reserve co-founded by Do Kwon as a confidence backstop to protect the Terra ecosystem, refuted claims that it had transferred digital tokens to other crypto exchanges after South Korea issued an arrest warrant for Kwon on Sept 14. The Guard said in response it has not "created any new wallets or moved Bitcoins or other tokens held by LFG since May 2022."

  • Citi Says European Stock Outflows Are at Euro Zone Crisis Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are abandoning European stocks at levels last seen during the euro zone debt crisis, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists, adding that this could represent a contrarian signal to buy.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Housing Prices Fall for Firs

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    The Nasdaq is rebounding Tuesday after last week's steep sell-off, and hydrogen fuel-cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is joining in the fun, up 4.8% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Plug is partly coming along for the ride along with the rest of the tech-heavy Nasdaq, but it's also benefiting from some news unique to the hydrogen industry -- and to Plug itself. The reasons for Plug's gains today are a bit convoluted, so let's take them step by step.

  • 11 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our discussion on the recent climate change developments, go directly to the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In recent times, there has been a shift in focus […]

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer

    High-yield dividends and energy stocks have gotten renewed focus from investors as interest rates have risen and investors have sought out "safe" stocks. One company that I think has a great combination of stability and long-term growth opportunities is NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), the renewable energy investment arm of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). The stock pays a 4% dividend yield and has decades of visibility to its revenue streams, which most companies can't say today.

  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Maker SinoSynergy Weighs Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SinoSynergy, a Chinese hydrogen fuel cell company, is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as next year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as I

  • 3 Startups You Can Invest In That Are Revolutionizing Solar Technology

    In recent times, the effect of global warming has the world looking elsewhere for energy sources. Last year, tech mogul Elon Musk sent Twitter shockwaves to the Web3 community about the effect of the proof-of-work (PoW) model of verifying blocks and maintaining the security of a network. The energy consumption required to keep blockchain networks functioning has surpassed the energy needs of many countries. The energy needed to mine Bitcoin is more than the energy consumption of Poland. With the

  • FACTBOX - How Germany's industrial giants are preparing for winter

    Germany has managed to fill its gas reserves to 91.32% of capacity, allaying fears it could run out this winter after Russian gas flows fell sharply following European sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine - but it has come at a price. One in ten mid-sized companies, which provide nearly two thirds of German jobs, have cut or halted production because of gas prices, according to a September survey of nearly 600 mid-sized firms by business association BDI, reducing demand. Below is an overview of what steps some of Germany's biggest industrial firms have taken to reduce their gas intake in anticipation of winter, and which are holding out for more information on government measures before cutting their consumption further.

  • SolarCity vs. First Solar: Fierce Competition in the Solar Power Market

    Here's a look at how two of the big players in the solar energy industry, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) owned Solar City and First Solar, Inc. (FSLR), are stacked against each other in this intensely competitive field. The company's business model of offering to lease solar panels with no upfront costs has helped it gain a big slice of the residential solar market in the past. It now puts SolarCity in line with practices of other industry players.

  • Oil giant Shell is leading the way on this $4 trillion climate change solution some say won’t work

    Fossil fuel companies are dominating carbon capture and storage technology that, despite investments from the Biden administration, has been criticized as a faulty approach to addressing carbon emissions.

  • Swedish seismic network registers blasts near Baltic natgas pipeline leaks

    The Swedish national seismic network says it detected two explosions close to unusual leaks on two Russian natural gas pipelines running under Baltic Sea to to Germany.

  • Fire Breaks Out At Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin Within A Week Of PG&E California Incident

    A fire broke out at Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Gigafactory Berlin's recycling plant in the early hours of the morning. Tesla's fire brigade at Gigafactory Berlin called the local fire department of the municipality of Grünheide, MOZ.de reports. A local newspaper and a large pile of cardboard and wood caught on fire at the recycling facility located at the factory. Eight hundred cubic meters of paper, cardboard, and wood reportedly caught on fire, causing significant flames at the factory. It repo

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Spotlight on Deals by Equinor, Marathon

    Apart from Equinor (EQNR) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Eni (E), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Schlumberger (SLB) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Europe’s Hunt for Clean Energy in the Middle East Has a Dirty Secret

    (Bloomberg) -- On September 10, a ship docked at the German port of Hamburg carrying a little-known fuel that’s being billed as a potential clean answer to Europe’s energy woes: blue ammonia. Made from hydrogen, it can also be burned without producing any emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide and has the advantage of being easier to transport. Europe’s first test cargo is destined for the continent’s largest copper producer, Aurubis AG, under a deal struck with the United Arab Emirates just

  • Businesses Race for U.S. Climate Incentives

    The scramble to tap billions of dollars in U.S. clean-energy incentives is spurring what executives and government officials say is a frenzy of deal making in the renewable-power and emissions-reduction sectors.

  • Exclusive-U.S. seeks allies as split emerges over global plastics pollution treaty

    The United States is seeking to form a coalition of countries to drive negotiations on a global plastic pollution treaty, weeks after a similar group involving several other G7 nations was launched, according to a document seen by Reuters. The move underlines its desire to keep the treaty's focus on the efforts of individual countries in a model similar to the 2015 Paris climate accord, rather than provide new universal rules favoured by other major nations, according to six government and civil society sources involved in the talks. United Nations members agreed in February to create the world's first treaty to tackle the scourge of plastic waste which extends from ocean trenches to mountain tops, with the aim of finalising it by the end of 2024.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Mandates Banks for Debut Dollar Green Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has mandated banks for a dollar green bond sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as the kingdom seeks to reshape its reputation on environmental issues. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesDrinking Several Cups of Coffee a Day May Be Linked to Longer Lifespan

  • Enphase's (ENPH) Microinverter Demand Surges in the Netherlands

    Enphase (ENPH) announces increased demand for the IQ7 family of microinverters in the Netherlands.

  • Gas Pipeline Dealt a Blow as Manchin Withdraws Energy-Permitting Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- A US government funding bill was stripped of an effort to speed up the federal approval process for energy projects, dealing a major setback to efforts to fast-track the approval of energy infrastructure including a stalled $6.6 billion natural gas pipeline.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersPutin’s Mobilization Hits Rus

  • Russian Gas Leak Could Be Environmental Disaster

    Pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany could each leak the annual output of two million cars or two coal power plants.