U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,185.47
    +15.05 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,200.67
    +164.68 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,052.34
    +13.58 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.67
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.07
    -0.39 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.30
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1980
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    +0.0430 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7830
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,260.62
    -318.96 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.97
    +7.26 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.53
    +36.03 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,683.37
    +40.68 (+0.14%)
     

VRM EQUITY ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was filed on Behalf of Investors of Vroom, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) ("Vroom") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Vroom securities between June 9, 2020 and March 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check)
KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check)

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Vroom securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 21, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/vroom-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=vroom

Vroom operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform that sells fully reconditioned vehicles.

The Class Period commences on June 9, 2020, when Vroom filed the prospectus for its initial public offering ("IPO") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a Form 424B4, which incorporated and formed part of the registration statement for the initial public offering.

According to the complaint, on March 3, 2021, Vroom announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Therein, Vroom reported that fourth quarter "Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit decreased 13.1% to $878, driven primarily by lower sales margins, partially offset by improvements in inbound logistics and reconditioning costs per unit." Vroom also reported that for the fourth quarter, its "[n]et loss increased 41.9% to $60.7 million." During the accompanying earnings call, the defendants revealed that Vroom was suffering from serious sales and support bottlenecks which had severely constrained Vroom's growth and profits per vehicle.

Following this news, Vroom's stock price fell $12.29 per share, or 27.9%, to close at $31.61 per share on March 4, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Vroom was unable to sell a significant portion of existing inventory as a result of inadequate sales personnel and overreliance on third-party sales support; (ii) Vroom's lack of adequate sales and support staff had resulted in severe growth constraints, degraded customer experience, lost sales opportunities and a greater than 10% increase in average days to sale for Vroom products; (iii) Vroom had been forced to mark down and liquidate existing inventory at fire sale prices; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Vroom's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Vroom investors may, no later than May 21, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vrm-equity-alert-kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-announces-that-a-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-was-filed-on-behalf-of-investors-of-vroom-inc-301270412.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Brexit’s tab as banks leave for Europe: $1.2 trillion and counting

    At least 440 banks and financial services firms are partly relocating from London to European cities.

  • Huawei defense to ask Canada court for delay in CFO's extradition hearings

    The defense team for Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, will ask a Canadian court to delay upcoming hearings in her U.S. extradition case, the court said on Friday. Meng's U.S. extradition hearings have lasted more than two years and she is scheduled to be back in the British Columbia Supreme Court on April 26. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the application was a result of an agreement announced last week in a Hong Kong court between Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and HSBC regarding publication of internal documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • Gold hits seven-week peak as retreating U.S. yields boost appeal

    Gold prices rose to a seven-week high on Friday and were on track for their best week since mid-December as retreating U.S. Treasury yields and a softer dollar bolstered the metal's appeal. Spot gold jumped 0.9% to $1,779.00 per ounce by 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT), having earlier hit its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,783.55. "We've had many investors abandon some positions because of some extreme technical selling we saw with Treasury yields and that has really provided a strong backdrop here for gold prices to continue to appreciate."

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stuck Around $63K as COIN Hype Loses Steam

    Also, ether continued to move higher after the Berlin Fork.

  • Tech Stocks Are Mired in Unfamiliar Territory as Market Laggards

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ love affair with technology stocks has cooled off noticeably this year.And while the upcoming deluge of earnings from the group may offer an opportunity to rekindle the romance, tech faces an uphill battle in commanding the type of devotion it once enjoyed in the stock market.After trouncing all other sectors in 2020, tech stocks in the S&P 500 Index have drifted toward the back of the pack this year, out-performed by sectors like financials and industrials perceived to have better growth prospects. Bulls are betting that strong results and forecasts from companies like Apple Inc. will help catapult tech back to the forefront, yet lofty valuations pose a challenge.“If these companies want to return to share-price growth, they need to have a good story about where growth is going to come from and when,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners.A rally in the past two weeks has returned the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index to a record this month after rising interest rates and concerns the stocks were too expensive sent the benchmark down 11% in early March. While tech is once again leading the market for the month of April, an advance of 9.9% for the group in the S&P 500 this year still trails seven of the 11 other main industries.As is usually the case, the tech group is expected to post strong growth in sales and earnings. What’s different this time is that growth in much of the rest of the market will be even better this year, flattered by comparisons to the same period in 2020 when broad swathes of the economy were shut down.Technology companies are expected to lead the S&P 500 with 16% revenue growth in the first quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.Projections for the rest of the year, however, aren’t quite as bright. Growth is expected to be just 5.6% in the fourth quarter. In terms of profit expansion, tech looks even less appealing with estimates for 2021 at 22% — an impressive performance, to be sure, but one that would lag behind financials, industrials, consumer discretionary and materials.For the bears, even beating those growth projections isn’t enough to support valuations that are the highest in years. At 41 times trailing profits, the Nasdaq 100 is trading at the most-expensive valuation since 2004.Investors who are fretting about valuations are underestimating revenue growth potential for many technology companies like Microsoft Corp. and cybersecurity company Zscaler Inc. that are poised to capture even more spending from companies investing in digital services, according to Daniel Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities Inc.“What’s been lost in the noise is the massive underlying fundamental growth stories that are happening as part of the digital transformation,” said Ives. “Across the board, it’s going to be a domination quarter for the tech space.”Trailing the S&PAmazon.com Inc. is the only company among the top five projected to see its revenue growth shrink this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s hardly a surprise considering how much its core businesses like e-commerce and web services surged in 2020 as a result of U.S. lockdowns.Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Apple and Microsoft are all expected to see revenue growth accelerate in their current fiscal years.Amazon and Apple, the two best performing megacap stocks last year, have trailed the S&P 500 in 2021. Amazon has gained 4.4%, while Apple has advanced just 1.1%.Some of the most-expensive software companies, in particular, have taken a beating so far this year. Coupa Software Inc., a maker of expense management software that trades at nearly 30 times this year’s projected sales, has fallen more than 20%.For some investors, elevated valuations are not ignored so easily.“Tech stocks are extremely expensive historically,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at Jonestrading. “Even if the optimistic earnings forecasts are met, the market would still be very expensive.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Says Huarong Operations Are Normal, Liquidity Ample

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s financial regulator said operations at China Huarong Asset Management Co. are normal and the company has ample liquidity, marking the first official comments aimed at easing investor concerns over the financial health of the nation’s largest bad-debt manager.The state-owned company is actively cooperating with its auditor and will complete its annual report as soon as possible, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement. Huarong’s dollar bonds climbed, extending their rally from record lows on Thursday. A dearth of communication from Huarong and regulators on the company’s plight has unnerved investors who are seeking more details on its finances, its overhaul plans and its level of support from Beijing.Huarong, which owes $42 billion to local and offshore bondholders, jolted Asian credit markets after failing to meet a March deadline for releasing its 2020 earnings. The company was already under a shadow after its former chairman, Lai Xiaomin, was executed earlier this year after being found guilty of bribery. Under his leadership, Huarong expanded into areas including securities trading and trusts in a significant shift away from the company’s original mandate of helping banks dispose of bad debt.Huarong said earlier this week it had “adequate” liquidity and has repaid all bonds that matured on time, yet the company has declined to comment on its plans for future payments. The lack of clarity has fueled investor concerns about the potential for a debt restructuring that would be China’s most consequential since the late 1990s. Huarong’s dollar bond maturing in November climbed 4.3 cents on the dollar to 82.6 cents as of 5:35 p.m. in Hong Kong. Its yield, which approached 100% on Thursday, fell to 39%.The company’s offshore bonds began rebounding on Thursday, after reports that Huarong had funds for a full repayment of a S$600 million ($450 million) offshore note due April 27. The company’s onshore securities unit has wired funds to repay a local bond maturing Sunday, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Huarong and its subsidiaries need to repay or refinance some $7.4 billion of local and offshore bonds this year. The company counts Warburg Pincus, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund among its shareholders, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock has dropped 67% since its 2015 listing in Hong Kong and has been halted from trading since the start of April.Hu Jianzhong, chief supervisor at Huarong, said at an event in Beijing on Friday that China will see more difficulties in bad-asset disposal market over the next three to five years as the volume rises and prices fall. Hu didn’t mention Huarong’s debt situation in the speech and declined to comment on the company’s bond repayment plan or the timing for its annual report on the sidelines of the event.The nation’s distressed loan managers are facing mounting pressure as the pandemic has made it harder to dispose of assets, according to a closely watched survey by China Orient Asset Management Co. released on Friday.Increasing credit losses at the managers themselves threaten to hurt profits and have adverse impact on their capital strength over the long term, China Orient, one the nation’s four state-owned bad-debt managers, said in the report. It also warned of growing difficulties with maturity mismatches as the companies’ liabilities are mostly short-term.Financial IndustrySeparately, China’s regulator said on Friday that the country’s banks saw their non-performing loans climb to 3.6 trillion yuan ($552 billion) as of March 31, up 118.3 billion yuan from the end of 2020. The NPL ratio eased to 1.89%, 0.02 percentage point lower than at the end of 2020.With the coronavirus largely contained and the economy rebounding, Chinese policy makers have renewed a campaign to restrain leverage and curb risks, especially in the closely managed financial and real estate sectors. Last year’s stimulus pushed debt to almost 280% of annual economic output.The central bank last month asked major lenders to curtail loan growth for the rest of this year after a surge in the first two months stoked bubble risks, people familiar with the matter have said.The economy accumulated much of its record debt pile after the global financial crisis, when it binged on credit to avoid the economic slumps ravaging the West. Efforts in 2017 to restrain debt growth, especially in the shadow-banking industry, led to higher money-market rates and a slump in government bonds.(Adds background throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow set fresh record highs amid strong earnings, economic data

    Stocks traded higher Friday in another record-setting day on Wall Street, with a batch of stronger-than-expected economic data and corporate earnings results helping fuel a risk rally.

  • Gold Set For Best Week Since December With Yields Retreating

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for its best week since December amid a retreat in bond yields and a report that top buyer China may import more of the metal.After weeks trading in a narrow range, gold has advanced as Treasuries yields and the dollar head for weekly losses. Lower yields boost the appeal of bullion, which doesn’t offer interest. Dollar declines helped spur a broad rally in raw materials, with the Bloomberg Commodity Index also on track for its best week of 2021.Bullion is showing tentative signs of breaking out of a slump following three straight monthly losses. Prices rose above the 50-day moving average on Thursday, a positive signal for traders who follow chart patterns. On Friday, bullion extended gains to the highest since February after Reuters reported that China has given banks permission to import a large amount of bullion to meet domestic demand.The overall robust performance in commodities this week was “being supported by a surprise drop in U.S. Treasury yields accompanied by a weaker dollar,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities research at Saxo Bank. Gold, along with crude oil and copper, “broke higher, thereby potentially signaling renewed momentum attracting fresh buying from speculators.”Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,778.17 an ounce by 1:43 p.m. in New York. Prices are up about 2% this week, on course for the biggest gain since Dec. 18. Futures for June delivery on the Comex rose 0.8% to settle at $1,780.20 an ounce.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reiteration of his dovish stance on monetary policy also helped bullion this week. That helped offset the impact of improving U.S. and Chinese economic reports, which could otherwise diminish demand for the metal as a haven.“The economic data published in the U.S. yesterday afternoon turned out for the most part to be significantly better than the market had anticipated,” Commerzbank AG analyst Daniel Briesemann said. “It seems that market participants believed the U.S. Federal Reserve’s assertion this time that it would not react to good data and would tolerate economic overheating.”In other precious metals, silver and platinum advanced.Palladium rose 1.2% after reaching the highest in more than a year. The metal, which reached a record of $2,883.89 in February last year, has benefited from stricter emissions rules that boost usage in autocatalysts.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Multiple U.S. trade partners risk 'manipulator' label in Yellen's first currency report

    Taiwan and Thailand risk joining Vietnam and Switzerland in running afoul of U.S. currency manipulation triggers in Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's first foreign exchange report, expected this week, but whether she applies that label is unclear.

  • GameStop Investor Keith Gill Doubles Stake To 200,000 Shares, Worth $31 Million

    On Friday, Keith Gill exercised his 500 GameStop call options to get 50,000 more shares at a strike price of $12, which is less than a tenth of the current stock price. What Happened: Keith Gill, the Reddit WallStreetBets trader, also bought 50,000 more GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares, bringing his total investment to 200,000 shares worth more than $30 million. Gill — who goes by DeepF------Value on Reddit and Roaring Kitty on YouTube — is the man who helped inspire the GameStop short squeeze in January. On Friday, he shared a screenshot of his portfolio marked "final update" on the WallStreetBets subreddit. The screenshot showed nearly $34.5 million in his assets with $30.9 million of GameStop shares and $3.5 million in cash. The Wall Street Journal also reported Gill held more than $30 million in assets. Gill uploaded a video on YouTube entitled "Cheers everyone!" According to Gill's latest update on Reddit's r/WallStreetBets forum, his average price paid for GameStop shares is $55.17. Keith Gill gained fame amid Reddit's WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube. Gill found himself in the middle of the GameStop story after posting about large gains made from buying the stock before its 1,000% increase. Gill was registered as an agent with MML Investors Services LLC, a broker-dealer arm for Mass Mutual. Last month, the company filed a termination request with FINRA to remove Gill's broker license. In February, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Gill after the GameStop short squeeze. He appeared at a Congressional hearing in February regarding Reddit's influence on the market. The CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital also spoke at the hearing. Price action: GameStop closed Friday at $154.69. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKorean EV Battery Suppliers To Ford, VW Reportedly Reach Agreement To Avoid Import DisruptionWhy Alibaba Just Got Hit With A Record .87 Billion Fine In China© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GM Dropped an EV Battery Bombshell. The Market Hasn’t Noticed.

    The car company said it and LG Chem are building a production facility in Tennessee. Think of a Tesla Giga factory, GM style.

  • Leaked ByteDance Memo Shows Blockbuster Revenue Projections

    (Bloomberg) -- As ByteDance Ltd. prepares for a historic initial public offering, an internal memo leaked showing TikTok’s owner aims to grow advertising sales in China 42% and triple the size of its e-commerce business this year.The internet titan is seeking to increase ad revenue for its China-based businesses including Douyin and Toutiao to 260 billion yuan ($39.8 billion) this year from 183 billion yuan in 2020, according to the memo seen by Bloomberg News. The target excludes short-video sensation TikTok. It’s also aiming for e-commerce gross merchandise value of as much as 600 billion yuan, up from 170 billion yuan last year.Douyin -- TikTok’s Chinese twin -- is targeting 680 million daily active users, compared with around 610-620 million in March. The targets are preliminary and still subject to change, according to a person familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified discussing internal targets. A ByteDance spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email request for comment.The aggressive targets underscore ByteDance’s intention to take on China’s largest internet companies on their turf. The firm -- whose overall revenue more than doubled to $35 billion last year -- has kicked off preparations for an IPO of some of its main businesses, including Douyin, and is choosing between Hong Kong and U.S. as the listing venue, people familiar with the matter have said. It could raise at least several billion dollars from a listing of the Chinese assets, although the size could still change as deliberations are at an early stage.If ByteDance hits its sales goal, its Chinese arm will have done in nine years what it took Facebook 13 to achieve, and that excludes TikTok and other businesses abroad. At $40 billion, the nascent ad business would be roughly twice that of YouTube’s.Founded by Zhang Yiming in 2012, ByteDance has demonstrated the rare ability to create repeated hit services in competition with giants like Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. His first big success was news aggregator Toutiao, which means “headlines” in Chinese. TikTok became a global phenomenon, while Douyin is leading in China’s domestic market. The 38-year-old founder now ranks among the world’s richest people after ByteDance shares traded in the private market at a valuation of more than $250 billion, people familiar with the dealings have said.The company last month hired its first chief financial officer -- Chew Shou Zi, who oversaw Xiaomi Corp.’s initial public offering as finance chief more than two years ago. The appointment has fueled speculation over the social media giant’s plans to go public.Douyin’s ad revenue in the first quarter was roughly 31 billion yuan and may reach 150 billion yuan this year, according to the memo. That compares with the 8.5 billion yuan that closest rival Kuaishou Technology earned from online advertising in the three months ended December.ByteDance is ramping up its competition with Alibaba, with ad sales from brands and merchants expected to reach at least half that of the larger firm’s this year, the memo showed. E-commerce is likely to overtake gaming to become the No. 1 contributor to its ad revenue this year(Updates with global ad rankings and chart from the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent raises $4.2 billion in its second major bond deal in a year

    Tencent Holdings Ltd raised $4.15 billion on Friday in its second major bond deal in less than a year as global investors were enticed by its attractive pricing and overlooked a regulatory crackdown on China's tech giants. Asia's most valuable company said in a statement it raised $500 million in a 10-year tranche, $900 million in 20-year debt, $1.75 billion in 30 year and $1 billion in 40-year debt. The enthusiastic response contrasted with investor jitters around some state-owned Chinese issuers this week as the delayed release of China Huarong Asset Management Co's annual earnings prompted concerns over its ability to repay offshore debt.

  • Wall Street Can’t Stop Smashing Records While Pandemic Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. struggled to emerge from the pandemic, and its biggest bank broke an earnings record. JPMorgan wasn’t alone -- Citigroup and Morgan Stanley did the same. And Goldman Sachs? Yes, Goldman too.Wall Street thrived during 2020’s year of global catastrophe, and it’s doing even better in 2021. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s soaring investment-banking fees boosted profit to $14.3 billion, the most the centuries-old firm has ever earned in a single quarter. Citigroup Inc., where fees from underwriting shares quadrupled, saw record quarterly profit of $7.94 billion. And Morgan Stanley posted its highest net revenue yet.And Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s $17.7 billion of revenue and $6.84 billion of earnings both set records in a quarter of Reddit-fueled stock-market mania. Fees from putting together deals for companies helped lift investment-banking revenue to a record $3.77 billion, while revenue for Goldman’s asset-management arm reached a high of $4.61 billion.Other lenders had records too. Bank of America Corp.’s investment-banking fees climbed more than 60% to a record $2.25 billion. It also helped that banks released money from the stockpiles they had set aside for loan losses. Even at Wells Fargo & Co., plagued for years by scandal, profit soared sevenfold -- but not to a record.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors should literally 'go away in May' this year: NYSE trader

    'Sell in May and go away,' advises the trading maxim. But with stocks at record highs, one trader at the New York Stock Exchange is recommending a related but different strategy.

  • Hedge Fund Billionaire Who Shorted Lehman Brothers Says the Fed and SEC Aren’t Doing Their Jobs

    Dow hits new high, J&J asks other vaccine makers to investigate blood clots, and other news to start your day.

  • Stocks are at all-time highs and the U.S. economy is booming. So why is everyone so freaked out?

    All manner of weird things keep happening in financial markets, from bond yields that go down when they should go up, to near-daily swings between big-picture convictions. It's hard to manage money when everything feels so fragile.

  • Exclusive: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources

    Ant Group is exploring options for founder Jack Ma to divest his stake in the financial technology giant and give up control, as meetings with Chinese regulators signaled to the company that the move could help draw a line under Beijing's scrutiny of its business, according to a source familiar with regulators' thinking and two people with close ties to the company. Reuters is for the first time reporting details of the latest round of meetings and the discussions about the future of Ma's control of Ant, exercised through a complicated structure of investment vehicles. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Ma had offered in a November meeting with regulators to hand over parts of Ant to the Chinese government.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – May Be Forming Potentially Bearish Closing Price Reversal Top

    The direction of the market into the close on Friday will be determined by trader reaction to $63.37.

  • Dogecoin’s Wild 550% Ride Makes Millionaires and Gives Crypto Pros Migraines

    Dogecoin was worth as much as $55 billion on Friday, nearly tripling on the day. At current levels, it’s worth about as much as Ford and Marriott.