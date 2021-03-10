Vroom (VRM) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Vroom, Inc. ("Vroom" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRM).

On March 3, 2021, Vroom announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results. In the fourth quarter, net loss increased 41.9% to $60.7 million from the prior-year period. Adjusted net loss of $0.44 per share was also larger than the $0.37 comparable loss analysts expected.

Following this news, Vroom's stock price fell 28% on March 4, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Vroom shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

