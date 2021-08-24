U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.25
    +6.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,340.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,333.25
    +28.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,216.20
    +9.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.61
    +0.97 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.60
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.26
    -1.30 (-7.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3723
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6900
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,317.59
    -1,057.07 (-2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,249.09
    -14.35 (-1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,085.35
    -23.67 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

VSBLTY CEO PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE WITH Q2 BOOKINGS EXCEEDING $4 MILLION USD & 165% BILLINGS GROWTH

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VSBLTY, INC
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICESOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today issued its CEO Update to highlight Q2 financial performance as well as recent events and milestones.

VSBLTY CEO & Co-founder Jay Hutton said, “The company is pleased to report that the second quarter yielded strong billings growth at 165% over Q1. More positively, the company booked a total of $4.1 million USD in new contracts. This Q2 contract value, when compared against our Q2 billings, gives us a strong ratio of 14:1. Our total contract value grew exponentially quarter over quarter. This acceleration is evidence of deployment momentum. As a SaaS company we know that bookings lead with revenue billings to follow.”

Hutton added, “While we had a stronger Q2 billings quarter, we have not been immune to the global supply chain challenges related to the supply of silicon and processors. Our relationship with Intel has allowed us to expedite orders and we are confident that supply chain issues will continue to ease as we move into Q3 and Q4. The second quarter marked a significant turning point for VSBLTY and we expect continued momentum throughout the remainder of 2021 and are on track to meet our growth objectives for the calendar year.”

Retail Digital In-Store Media Network Rollout

Hutton noted the pace of VSBLTY installations in Latin America heading into Q3 is increasing with significant deployments in four countries. “Due to the creation of the Joint Venture with Grupo Modelo (part of the ABInbev family of companies) and Retailigent, named Winkle, the company is projecting the international digital in-store media network will be deployed in approximately 5,000 stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador by the end of 2021, Our aggressive implementation plan is for the deployment of this in-store media network in up to 50,000 Modelorama stores and independent neighborhood bodegas in Mexico by December 2024,” Hutton pointed out.

He also said, “Importantly, this international advertising network also will provide for the integration of store traffic and analytics, coupled with sales and security data, powered by Intel® NUC, VSBLTY artificial intelligence and Intel vPro® Platform for remote management.” VSBLTY is supplying its proprietary software for analytics, security, and visual display. “Our leading-edge technology is enabling the integration of store traffic and demographics with sales and other data that is helping the stores in this first-of-its-kind network optimize their businesses in totally new and innovative ways.

“Also, Tech Mahindra, a Fortune 50 global strategic partner, is enabling VSBLTY to scale the retail business by providing infrastructure procurement, logistical support and analytics-based managed services. They will also handle network monitoring and remote support. The inclusion of Tech Mahindra to our delivery model provides proven significant scale as we continue to grow the retail sector. We can now confidently drive advertisers to this robust and highly available network built using advanced Intel technology. As we roll out this network, we are discussing similar opportunities throughout the world,” Hutton stated.

Expansion of Security Products

The creation of a partnership with RADAR USA is a positive step for the company with the strategy to deploy aggressively in the U.S. market. Previously, VSBLTY announced a license agreement with RADAR USA, Inc. to develop a security product offering and associated services for sale in the United States and Canada as an extension of the VSBLTY-RADAR APP collaboration in Mexico that has resulted in the deployment of 10,000 security network cameras. “This agreement is a significant step toward bringing effective and affordable security technology into U.S. and Canadian neighborhoods. The collaborative security technology allows citizens and public safety entities to gain an improved view of their environments and more efficiently and effectively allocate resources,” Hutton concluded.

The security platform operates with an interface that connects street lighting, cameras and alarm systems allowing for real-time interactions between people, police headquarters and patrol cars, thereby immediately addressing emergency situations.

RADAR USA is focusing its security efforts on Homeowners Associations, municipal governments, and critical infrastructure. Under the License Agreement, VSBLTY will receive a payment of $2 million USD, payable based upon certain milestones being achieved. This license fee represents a certain number of licenses beyond which an additional and recurring license fee will apply.

VSBLTY also announced a partnership with RapidSOS Ready to deliver threat detection data to 911. Through this partnership, first responders and 911 communicators can access incident data from VSBLTY’s industry-leading Vector™ software. The RapidSOS emergency response data platform securely links life-saving emergency data directly from more than 350M connected devices directly to over 4800 Emergency Communications Centers nationwide. Following an integration exercise the companies are moving into multiple revenue producing pilots that will provide a referral base for future growth in the security market. Combining building lockdown capability alongside 911 notification ushers in a capability that will enhance safety for buildings and people, and aid in response and interdiction.

Successful Financing

At the end of Q2 the company closed an upsized and oversubscribed public offering and private placement for total gross proceeds of $9.78 million CAD. This financing has positioned VSBLTY with a strong balance sheet and will allow the company to fund its anticipated expansion into new high growth market opportunities.

New CFO Added to Top Management Team

The company has announced that Mitch Codkind CPA, MBA, has accepted the position of Chief Financial Officer of VSBLTY. Codkind is a seasoned financial and business executive with experience in successful private equity-backed and publicly traded growth-oriented technology companies, including Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL). “Mitch’s over 30 years of financial and executive experience makes him an important addition to our leadership team as we accelerate our focus on scaled execution,” Hutton stated.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

cathy@chfir.com

Harbor Access LLC

Jonathan Paterson, 203-862-0492

Jonathan.Paterson@HarborAccessLLC.com

Graham Farell, +1-416-842 9003

Graham.Farell@HarborAccessLLC.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “budget,“ scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” or “might,” “be taken,” “occur,” or “be achieved.” Those forward- looking statements include a number of statements related to the outlook for future operations, including statements about VSBLTY’s business plans, booking new projects, revenue growth, and new opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: pricing for the Company’s products and services; the ability to enter into contracts and ability of third parties to honor their contractual obligations; the decisions of third parties over which the Company has no control; changes to government regulations; force majeure events; limits on the ability of the Company to implement and fulfill its business strategies; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; operating costs exceeding the Company’s expectations; loss of markets or failure to enter new markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies including expansion plans; and competition. The foregoing factors are not intended to be exhaustive, and readers should refer to the detailed risk factors described in VSBLTY’s Annual Information Form which is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release includes financial outlook related to future revenue and financial performance, which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. Such financial projections contained in this news release were made by management as of the date of this news release and are provided for the purpose of providing readers with an understanding of the Company’s business plan. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. 

CONTACT: LINDA ROSANIO VSBLTY, INC 609-472-0877 LROSANIO@VSBLTY.NET


Recommended Stories

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • China Tech Stocks Rebound as Cathie Wood Joins Bargain Hunters

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied for a second day as bargain hunters returned, emboldened by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s share buyback and strong results from JD.com, which drew Cathie Wood back into the market.The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced more than 7%, adding to a 2% gain on Monday, after a five-week rout that took the gauge to the lowest level since its inception last year. Heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. climbed 8.8% and 9.5%, respectively.While there’s no

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Salesforce Stocks Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2%, 2%, and 5%, respectively, as investors rotated back into high-quality growth stocks. Barron's highlighted Amazon's attractive growth prospects -- in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, and healthcare -- in a bullish report on Friday. "Growth at Amazon Web Services is accelerating, and revenue from the unit could hit an annualized $100 billion by 2023," Savitz and Cherney said.

  • Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares

    Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable October 27, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 5, 2021:

  • Pinduoduo stock jumps after surprise profit, although revenue comes up short

    Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. jumped 7.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the China-based mobile marketplace connecting agricultural producers and consumers reported a surprise second-quarter profit although revenue nearly doubled but missed forecasts. The company swung to net income of RMB2.41 billion ($373.97 million), or RMB1.69 per American depositary share, from a loss of RMB899.35 million, or RMB0.75 per ADS, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share

  • Medtronic Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended July 30, 2021.

  • 2 Powerful Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    Quick, can you name a famous investor who earns billions of dollars in dividends every year from publicly traded companies? If you said Warren Buffett, you've identified one star stock picker at the top of the list. Buffett and his investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) are huge on dividend stocks.

  • Why Sundial Growers, Hexo, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    There's been some good news in the Canadian cannabis sector recently, but it hasn't been reflected in several of the stocks. Shares of three Canadian growers are rebounding some today, however. The stocks of Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up 9.3% and 7.3%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.

  • Here Are the 10 Cheapest Stocks in the S&P 500

    Opportunities for investors may lurk in the shares of Micron Technology, Unum, PulteGroup, and others.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Popped on Monday

    After sliding by 3% last week, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are rebounding Monday. As of 12:37 p.m. EDT, Plug Power's stock was up by 3.1%, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier. Other familiar fuel cell stocks were also heading higher: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) were up by as much as 7.2% and 6.9%, respectively, during the session.

  • GM orders recall on EVs, JD.com’s record-setting growth, Robinhood’s stock rides a wave of potential

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down some of Monday’s early market movers, which include:&nbsp;JD.com&nbsp;beating estimates fueled by a record-setting quarterly growth of new users, GM's ordering a recall on all Chevrolet Bolt EVs over battery concerns, and Robinhood seeing a bump in its stock as analysts emphasize the potential of the company’s growth.

  • Medtronic stock gains after profit and sales beats, outlook for earnings nudged up

    Shares of Medtronic PLC tacked on 0.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the medical device maker reported fiscal first-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations, and nudged up its full-year earnings outlook, citing a strong recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on elective procedures. Net income for the quarter to July 30 rose to $763 million, or 56 cents a share, from $487 million, or 36 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]