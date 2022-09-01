U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.75
    -12.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,444.00
    -88.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,213.75
    -71.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,834.90
    -9.70 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.43
    -1.12 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.00
    -14.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    17.56
    -0.33 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0046 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.48
    +0.27 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1569
    -0.0048 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2540
    +0.2110 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,085.68
    -262.23 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.65
    -8.04 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.01
    -84.14 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.47
    -430.06 (-1.53%)
     

VSBLTY FORGES ALLIANCE WITH THE AL JABR GROUP TO BRING COMPUTER VISION & AI SECURITY SOLUTIONS TO THE MIDDLE EAST

VSBLTY, INC
·4 min read

PARTIES SIGN LOI AND COMMIT TO JOINT VENTURE CONTRACT WITHIN 60 DAYS

Philadelphia PA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced it has formed an alliance with the Al Jabr Group to bring digital out-of-home solutions and the Store as a Medium (SaaM) concept to retail outlets, the oil & gas industry and smart cities in five middle east countries. A family-owned multi-dimensional company with more than 6,000 employees in the region, Al Jabr already has invested USD$1.6 million in VSBLTY to date. The agreement calls for VSBLTY to provide advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology for all deployments, while Al Jabr will be responsible for developing contracts and for hardware procurements and installations.

In making the announcement, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “We have agreed to a non-binding letter of intent and are now working with Al Jabr management to create a definitive agreement and a 50-50 joint venture structure within the next 60 days that will enable us to create a go-to-market plan for VSBLTY-Middle East to roll out our cutting-edge technology in five countries.” Hutton said the first territories will be United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, but eventually they will introduce its proprietary AI technology, as well as security solutions, in Egypt, Pakistan, Nigeria, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, and Iraq.

“Initially, we will be providing AI applications in three business sectors: oil & gas, smart cities and retail,” Hutton explained. He also reported that VSBLTY is now planning a SaaM deployment for the largest supermarket chain in the Middle East and AI activations have begun in two smart cities.

Mohammed Ajmal, Al Jabr Group CFO, explained that the family-owned company will use its 40 years of business experience in the region to drive the marketing and deliver turnkey installations using VSBLTY’s advanced technology. “We are delighted to align our company with a worldwide technology leader like VSBLTY and we look forward to launching what we are confident will be a successful joint venture,” Ajmal added.

“VSBLTY-Middle East will take advantage of the outstanding business and other relationships the Al Jabr family has across many industries. This gives us a great pathway to expand in the kingdom as well as in the border regions,” Hutton emphasized. “There is a tremendous focus on technology here and that creates an opportunity for us to make this area the AI hub for the entire Middle East,” the VSBLTY CEO concluded.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

 

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

cathy@chfir.com

 

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

 

Graham Farrell, +1-416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.com

 

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

 

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

 

 

 About Al Jabr Group (https://www.aljabr.com.sa/ )

 The company had its beginning early in the 20th century when Sheikh Hamad Bin Mohammed Aljabr, an ambitious and visionary entrepreneur, started a business in agricultural real estate development and production. In 1952, the sons of Sheikh Hamad—Abdulaziz, Mohammed and Abdullatif—expanded on his vision and entered the world of commerce with the establishment of a small company trading in foodstuffs. Since then, the company has grown into a sophisticated corporation, with interests and endeavors in several widely differentiated businesses. It launched its first international activity in 1956, and today Al Jabr Group is a multi-line conglomerate maintaining a well-diversified portfolio invested in various sectors such as Automobile, Banking & Finance, Real Estate, Oil & Gas Services, Contracting, Home Appliances, Food & Beverages, Laundry & Dry Cleaning, Light Industry and Agriculture. The company later expanded its offices and distribution networks across Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Gulf region.

CONTACT: Ajmal Mohammed

majmal@azmeel.com

 

CONTACT: LINDA ROSANIO VSBLTY, INC 609-472-0877 LROSANIO@VSBLTY.NET


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Prepare for an epic finale’: Jeremy Grantham warns ‘tragedy’ looms as ‘superbubble’ may burst

    A “superbubble” appears dangerously near its "final act" after the recent rally in U.S. stocks lured some investors back into the market just ahead of potential “tragedy,” according to Jeremy Grantham, the legendary co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in September

    The Dow Jones, which is comprised of 30 multinational companies, has likely outperformed the other major indexes because it's packed with profitable, time-tested businesses. What follows are three Dow stocks that are nothing short of screaming buys in September. The first Dow stock that's begging to be bought by long-term investors in September is semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

  • Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges

    Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.

  • One of Wall Street’s best bubble spotters says we’re still in the middle of a ‘superbubble’ that hasn’t popped yet

    “If history repeats, the play will once again be a Tragedy. We must hope this time for a minor one,” famed investor Jeremy Grantham warned this week.

  • What history says about September and the stock market after summer bounce runs out of steam

    A summer U.S. stock-market rally off lows for the year seen in June shuddered to a halt in August, leaving major indexes on track for monthly losses as investors braced for the start of a traditionally unpleasant month for equity bulls.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond 'is a s***show right now,' insider says

    Bed Bath & Beyond may want to bus some of those 65% off private label towels it's currently selling to its New Jersey headquarters because there appears to be a mess in need of a cleanup.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    How do you look for stocks to buy in September? My favorite method involves looking for shares that have been beaten down despite strong recent performances. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) presented exceptional results in early August that the stock market has already forgotten about.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off

    These stock-split plays have bright futures ahead of them, and they are trading at attractive multiples.

  • Dow Jones Slips Amid Weak Jobs Data; Warren Buffett Stock Plummets; BBBY Stock Craters On This

    The Dow Jones fell amid weak new jobs data. A Warren Buffett stock took a tumble. BBBY stock cratered, with AMC stock also dipping.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that are expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE There are different ways to select stocks based on dividends. An investor might look for companies paying high dividends, with the hope that payouts will keep rising. Or the investor might focus less on high current yields and more on consistent dividend increases.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Nikola (NKLA) Seeks to Raise Capital, Romeo Buyout on Track

    Nikola (NKLA) plans to issue up to $400 million new stock in an "at-the-market" offering as it aims to boost production amid rising costs.

  • Okta Posts Strong Earnings, but the Stock Drops on Merger Integration Issues

    Integrating the sales team from Auth0 has proven more difficult than expected, CEO Todd McKinnon says.

  • Time for Defense: Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Morgan Stanley Likes

    The first half of 2022 was dominated by high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s shift to an monetary tightening policy in response. The second half will find those same factors still pushing on stocks – but they’ll be joined by earnings pressure, in the view of Morgan Stanley equity strategist Mike Wilson. “Indicators suggest margin pressure and earnings growth risk ahead. This view is confirmed by our leading earnings model, which projects a steep fall in EPS growth over the next several month

  • September Could Be Even Worse for Stocks. How to Survive the Downturn.

    September is historically the worst month of the year for equities, and there are more reasons than usual to worry about markets this year.

  • Stock market today: 3 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance

    Stocks headed lower on Thursday as investors continue to fret over hawkish tones from the central banks and another China covid lockdown. Here are 3 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance in premarket trading.

  • Campbell Soup matches estimates for profit, revenue

    Campbell Soup Co. shares fell 2.4% in premarket trades Thursday after the company said its fourth-quarter profit dropped 59% to $170 million, or 32 cents a share, from $411 million, or 95 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings rose to 56 cents a share from 52 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue climbed 6% to $1.99 billion. Analysts expected Campbell Soup to earn 56 cents a share on revenue of $1.99 billion, according to FactSet data. Looking ahead, Cam

  • Nvidia stock fall after U.S. moves to restrict its data-center sales in China

    Nvidia Corp. shares fell in late trading Wednesday after the graphics-chip specialist disclosed that the U.S. government is seeking to restrict its data-center business in China.

  • Tesla Stock Edges Lower Following Solid August China Sales Data

    Tesla shares moved lower Thursday following data from China indicating a solid improvement in August sales and exports as production at its key Shanghai factory accelerated from its summer lull. Tesla sold 77,000 China-made cars last month, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Thursday, a 74% increase over the same period last year. The August figures, however, while also firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, essentially only matches the 78,000 tally from June and suggests growth rates will be challenging in the world's biggest car market as the economy slows and buyers trim spending.