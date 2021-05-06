VSBLTY & ONYX GLASS JOINTLY CREATE FIRST PATENTED OPAQUE TO 100% TRANSPARENT GLASS COOLER DOORS FEATURING FULL-COLOR VIDEO

Imbera & VSBLTY Already Taking CaaS Cooler Solutions to Market

Philadelphia, PA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security, retail analytics and customer engagement technology, and Onyx Glass, a major international manufacturer of sophisticated glass with digital signage, today announced that the two firms have signed an agreement to jointly market and distribute the first patented, opaque/translucent to 100 percent transparent glass panels that attach to the inside of cooler doors. This highly differentiated product combines pioneering transparent display, computer vision, video, and analytics software for application in retail locations globally. Imbera, the world’s number one commercial refrigeration producer and industry leader in customized design solutions, has agreed to be the manufacturing partner for the new product.

The first-of-its-kind glass panels can be installed cost effectively at the point of manufacture or as a retrofit in existing coolers, freezers, vending machines, display units and retail store fronts. The versatile glass panels offer three options: see through, full video or see through and video simultaneously, all of which are triggered automatically by viewer engagement and demographics. The content can be customized by retailers and brands for specific target audiences.

Imbera has already integrated the Onyx Glass/VSBLTY solution into its leading-edge portfolio of coolers and freezers. Orders from national and international brand customers for the CaaS (Cooler as a Service) have already been received. Imbera’s production and supply chain offer long term scalability, sustainability and manufacturing for the new VSBLTY-Onyx patented cooler panels.

Onyx Glass and VSBLTY SaaS software and interactive touch display CMS are using artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the retail shopping experience. VSBLTY FacialAnalytics™ and anonymized data provide unparalleled retail consumer analytics that include impressions, unique visitors, interactions (consumers touching an interactive module on the screen), dwell time, sentiment, age and gender.

“This is truly a ground-breaking and highly versatile solution that not only shows full HD at 100 percent transparency in virtually any environment, but also provides full business intelligence on customer engagement and interactivity,” VSBLTY Co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton said. “The content on these screens also informs shoppers and motivates immediate buying decisions,’ Hutton added. “The cooler or freezer door is among the most valuable space in retail in terms of media value. It is a large canvas and functions as a ‘destination’ for shoppers. This innovation will open the floodgates for targeted activations in store and help to catapult the store to being part of a dominant media channel.”

Onyx Display Media CEO Andrew Coudounaris said, “VSBLTY is the perfect partner for the creation and marketing of these innovative and sophisticated glass panels and doors powered by analytics and measurement that create an immersive and brand-new digital media experience. This product disrupts the status quo at retail with a wide range of sophisticated software that attracts and engages customers while providing real time, useable audience information that enables retailers to better understand and react to customer actions and preferences. As a world first, we are proud to introduce an exciting new feature­—Transparency on Demand.”

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Onyx Glass (http://www.onyxdisplaymedia.com/about.php)

Onyx-Glass™ was created in 2012 when its South African founders sought to integrate digital signage into ordinary glass creating an immersive and brand new digital media experience never seen before. The company offers a progressive patented solution to the new age of immersive marketing. The glass may be retro-fitted to any cooler or freezer, and it may even stand completely alone—not depending on either. Onyx-Glass allows for full HD images to be displayed, or the glass may remain clear providing views of the products behind the glass or a combination of clear view plus interactive content.

About Imbera (www.imberacooling.com/global/imbera)

Imbera is a world leader in the commercial refrigeration industry. Since 1941, it has dedicated itself to the design, development and manufacture of commercial refrigeration equipment. With production plants in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, and sales offices in 11 countries, it is the only company in the entire American continent that offers both the sale and integral maintenance of commercial coolers. Imbera develops its own technology, which provides energy savings and adapts to its customers cooling strategies. For further information visit www.imberacooling.com

