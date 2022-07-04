VSBLTY & WIRELESS GUARDIAN TO PROVIDE SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FUNDED BY IN-STORE DIGITAL MEDIA MODEL IN UP TO 750 POPULAR QUICK SERVE RESTAURANTS

Philadelphia, PA, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced it and Wireless Guardian will begin installing security technology, subsidized by an in-store digital media program, in up to 750 leading quick serve restaurants (QSR) in 25 states.

The state-of-the-art technology will ensure the safety of the QSR customers and employees and at the same time add to the enjoyment of the restaurant experience for families. The in-store digital media program allows companies to offset the cost to update their security systems using new revenue raised from brand-generated media advertising on freezer doors and digital screens in their restaurants.

Using Intel® Smart Edge and VSBLTY/Wireless Guardian solutions, the participating QSRs will now enhance the guest experience with interactive brand messaging triggered by proximity and anonymized demographics. Sponsored content will be designed to advertise timely promotions with family-oriented brand partners. The technology will also enable the company-owned and franchised restaurants to receive an increased level of customer analytics and actionable business insights in addition to real-time, world-class security and monitoring.

Included in the planned installations will be Golden Record that uses free guest Wi-Fi to improve the customer experience by providing customized messages to inform, motivate and reward restaurant guests to engage in activities designed to generate rewards and increase purchases. Once diners opt in, they receive incentives for them and their children, customized to their individual interests and preferences, to use during their current and future visits.

The program will provide a new revenue stream for each restaurant from advertising dollars raised from marketing to customers based on their mobile data. Participating locations also gain increased traffic and higher sales generated by customized messages and brand incentives. Customers are more engaged with in-store digital messages personalized to them, while also receiving coupons and special value offers on their mobile phones.

The initial installations will be 55-inch screens in the dining areas. Starting in August, video screens will be attached to freezer doors, where popular take home packaged products are displayed. Both will allow content to play a rotation of high impact, full color graphics as well as run alternating transparent content to engage and inform customers and their families. Space is sold as a media buy, like other media channels, but with the advantage of influencing impulse purchase decisions right at point of sale.

Announcing the new agreement, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “Our successful partnership with Wireless Guardian is enabling us to continue to expand our roster of in-store, digital media network customers to this popular restaurant group. We are pleased that our team has been chosen to supply this advanced, proprietary technology that will both improve security for customers and at the same time gain a new revenue stream from a new digital media network. By providing an enhanced family-oriented dining experience, these QSRs will be generating more repeat customers and that means higher sales per restaurant.”

VSBLTY projects that when the rollout of up to 750 stores is completed the annual gross revenue of the SaaM network to VSBLTY is projected to be in excess of $7.5M. VSBLTY’s SaaM model will earn income from multiple revenue streams under the contract. With an expanded role in leading the SaaM model, in addition to traditional SaaS fees, the Company receives fees for media and content management. Additional revenue will be generated from Golden Record media and creative fees. Net margins will vary between SaaS, content/media fees and hardware but are expected to generally be consistent with VSBLTY’s historical norms. For more information on the risks and assumptions related to these projections, see “Forward-Looking Information” and “Future-Oriented Financial Information,” below.

As part of the scope of work, VSBLTY is responsible for the procurement of the hardware for the network restaurants. Each restaurant will have one freezer panel screen in addition to a 55-inch dining room screen.

"We are helping progressive companies fund the installation of the latest security technology, and that is a key advantage of our vigorous, strategically planned expansion of enhanced digital, in-store media communications programs. The initial deployment in this family oriented QSR chain will enable their diners, attracted by a reputation for quality products and personalized service, to experience a higher level of personal engagement while in the restaurant,” according to Jason Dumas, Wireless Guardian Founder/CEO.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

About Wireless Guardian (https://www.thewirelessguardian.com/company/)

Wireless Guardian protects the public and its facilities with patented, forward facing early threat detection that offers real-time intelligence data around high-value targets. The company assists all aspects of the security industry with its smartest extended perimeter and modular design allowing for stationary and mobile installation/integrations. Through its sister company, SE Wireless Solutions (SWS), the firm installs and manages wireless networks in major arenas, government buildings as well as public and private spaces nationwide. The team has engineered networks for U.S. Capitol and Senate Buildings, the Delaware Smithsonian Museum Complex, the U.S. Holocaust Museum, as well as dozens of major U.S. airports and sports/concert venues, including NFL stadiums, and the Phillips Arena transformation in Atlanta, GA.

