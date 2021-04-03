U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.45
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6700
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,589.33
    +525.83 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.66
    +22.49 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     

Pinterest is reportedly in talks to acquire VSCO

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

So what can Pinterest do to jump higher up the list of social networking sites? According to a report by the New York Times, one possibility is acquiring the owner of VSCO, the app for editing / sharing photos and videos that has brought in-depth tools to mobile users for years. Neither side directly confirmed the negotiations, and there's no word on a possible price, but maybe combining forces can bring some Instagram-like glow. 

As it is, Pinterest is still mostly known for planning and organizing, and as the NYT article points out, other than some recent acquisitions, VSCO is currently best known for the "VSCO girls" meme.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's Magic Keyboards for iPad are cheaper than ever on Amazon

    Save big on Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad -- both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models are at record low prices.

  • The Genesis X is a curvy, high-tech luxury EV concept

    Genesis has unveiled the X Concept EV, its fifth concept car since Hyundai launched the Genesis brand in 2015.

  • Google will reportedly use its own chip in the Pixel 6

    According to documentation 9to5Google says it saw, the chipset, codenamed Whitechapel, will power Pixels that are slated to launch this fall.

  • Thai Central Bank to Pilot Its Retail Central Bank Digital Currency in 2022: Report

    Thailand’s central bank is open to accepting public feedback on its retail CBDCs by 15 June this year.

  • After $645 Billion Binge, Europe’s Bond Sales Are Set to Slacken

    (Bloomberg) -- A bonanza of European debt sales so far this year may be as good as it gets for the market as recovery from the pandemic starts to put the brakes on issuance.Companies and countries have sold about 550 billion euros ($645 billion) of bonds so far in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s 6.5% more than in the first quarter last year, when borrowers started raising funds at an unprecedented pace to tide them through the coronavirus crisis.A flurry of sales hit the market in the early part of 2021 as many issuers, wary of the potential impact of rising inflation pressures, sought to lock in still-cheap funding costs. Yet that dynamic may fade as cash-rich companies switch out of survival mode and government treasuries and agencies get big chunks of their financing programs out of the way.“Looking at progress so far and at what we have seen in the previous years, I would say in the second half we will see the supply ease off a little,” said Michiel de Bruin, a Rotterdam-based portfolio manager for global macro fixed income at Robeco, which oversees 176 billion euros. “Some issuers have already done quite a large part of their total issuance this year.”As well as fears about resurgent inflation, assurances from the European Central Bank that stimulus will remain in place to keep borrowing costs down have helped to sustain the pace of issuance.Forging AheadPublic sector issuers including Italy and the European Union have pressed ahead with borrowing to fund the recovery of their economies from long-lasting lockdowns.By mid-March, the European Investment Bank had funded almost half of its 60 billion-euro borrowing plan for 2021. Germany’s development bank KfW has already raised about 42% of its 70-80 billion-euro funding target, according to a spokeswoman.“As an issuer you can’t expect the rates environment to be this low forever,” said Helene Jolly, head of EMEA investment-grade corporate syndicate at Deutsche Bank AG in London.Some borrowers are showing signs of indigestion after the market absorbed a record 1.7 trillion euros of issuance in 2020.Sales from companies and banks has slackened to account for less than half of the overall tally, compared with 54% for the first quarter last year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.“There are some sectors where issuers are feeling they are probably even over-funded,” said Colm Rainey, Citigroup Inc.’s managing director for U.K. debt capital markets.Surging DemandStill, the dynamic ethical bonds market could support sales across different sectors, as issuers meet surging demand from investors for securities tagged to goals deemed to do good to society and the environment.Sales linked to green, environmental, social or governance goals account for 24.2% of the year’s total sales, the highest tally on record. Another driver of activity could be a surge in mergers and acquisitions.Fresh bouts of the pandemic that slow economic recovery and force companies to worry again about burning through cash piles would also spur issuance, said Luke Hickmore, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments.“The amount of liquidity raised last year was staggering - there is less demand now and certainly less need for companies to raise even more,” he said. “I suppose the only thing that changes that is if the pandemic impacts economic growth for longer.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse shares rally while Archegos ripples spread

    TOKYO/ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse shares rose on Thursday, ending a losing streak in which they shed close to a fifth of their value, though the lender is yet disclose how much it lost in trades for stricken U.S. fund Archegos. Defaults on margin calls by Archegos Capital, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, caused a clutch of banks to rapidly unwind billions of dollars of his leveraged trades. Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura have borne the brunt of those losses, with the Swiss lender warning it could have a "material impact" on its profits, but details of who else was exposed to Hwang are still emerging.

  • Indonesia’s J&T Express Weighing $1 Billion-Plus U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- J&T Express, an Indonesian courier company, is considering a U.S. initial public offering that could raise more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The Jakarta-based company is working with advisers on the first-time share sale, which could take place as soon as the fourth quarter, the people said. An offering could value J&T Express at about $5 billion, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The company is considering a new funding round after it recently raised $300 million, one of the people said.J&T Express could potentially challenge telecommunications tower operator PT Indosat as the biggest U.S. listing by an Indonesian company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Indosat raised $1.05 billion in an IPO in 1994. If successful, J&T Express would also be the first Indonesian firm to list in New York since 2019.Details of J&T Express’s IPO including size and timeline could still change as deliberations continue, the people said. A representative for J&T Express declined to comment.Founded in 2015 by entrepreneurs Jet Lee and Tony Chen, J&T Express has since expanded into countries including Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia and China, according to its website. The courier has more than 350,000 employees and recently launched an air freighter in Tangerang.J&T Express counts among its partners Indonesia’s e-commerce firms PT Tokopedia and Bukalapak.com and Shopee, a unit of Singapore-based Sea Ltd.Demand for logistics and warehouses have been turbo-charged by the pandemic as customers increasingly switch to online shopping. Delivery service providers are particularly needed in Indonesia as its population of 267 million is spread across about 7,000 islands.Read more: PE Firms Are Feasting on China’s $5.5 Billion Logistics M&AFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nike and FedEx haven’t paid federal income tax in three years

    Despite raking in billions, Nike, FedEx, and other public companies have paid no federal corporate income tax in the US since 2018, according to a new study.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • New law provides $10 billion in mortgage relief — here's how you get some

    Funds may be slow to come, some homeowners may want to try other options in the meantime.

  • Coinbase gets all-clear from SEC, setting stage for landmark crypto listing

    The company, which plans to go public through a so-called direct listing, expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker 'COIN' on April 14. In a direct listing, no shares are sold in advance, as is the case with an initial public offering (IPO). In a regulatory filing last month, Coinbase said its stock in the private market traded at a weighted average price of $343.58 in the first quarter of 2021 through March 15, a nearly 13-fold jump in its valuation to around $68 billion in the space of a few months.

  • Frontier Debut Fizzles in Second U.S. Airline IPO in a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Frontier Group Holdings Inc. struggled to gain traction in its trading debut after selling shares at the bottom of a marketed range.The stock slipped less than 1% to close at $18.85 in New York after an initial public offering late Wednesday at $19 a share. By contrast, rival discounter Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. opened with a pop after an IPO in mid-March and was up 43% from the offering price through Wednesday.Frontier is betting that accelerating vaccination efforts and pent-up travel demand will buoy U.S. airline traffic this summer, after last year’s unprecedented collapse in flying because of the coronavirus pandemic. But carriers from giants such as United Airlines Holdings Inc. to a pair of startups will be competing fiercely for the leisure travelers that are Frontier’s lifeblood.“If you think about the coronavirus as being a dam and the customers as the water, the vaccine is just chipping away at that dam and you’re slowly seeing the people flow through,” Frontier Chief Executive Officer Barry Biffle said in an interview. “By the time you get to Memorial Day, everyone who wants to be vaccinated will have been vaccinated.”The Denver-based discounter is looking to use its $266 million in IPO proceeds to fuel an aggressive growth plan in the coming years. Frontier’s offering raised a total $570 million, but half the shares sold came from existing stockholders and the company will get nothing from that part of the transaction.William Franke, Frontier’s 83-year-old chairman and biggest investor, planned to sell 14.2 million shares in the offering, according to securities filings. Franke’s Indigo Partners, which invests in low-cost airlines around the world, acquired Frontier in 2013. Frontier had filed to go public in 2017 but dropped that effort last July.The airline’s optimism now stems from the elevated U.S. savings rate and the most recent round of government economic stimulus checks, Biffle said. The accelerated pace of vaccination campaigns is also likely to spur airline travel for summer and beyond.Frontier has 156 of Airbus SE’s A320neo-family jets on order through 2028 and sees “plenty of white space out there to grow,” Biffle said. The company uses 96% of its capacity domestically and will look to nearby international markets, including Canada, over time. But for now “being domestic is pretty popular” because of Covid-19, Biffle said.The company will face plenty of competition as airline giants revamp their networks to focus more on vacationers and less on business travelers, their traditional bread and butter. In addition, two new-leisure focused carriers -- Avelo and Breeze -- plan to begin flying before the end of May.Frontier features colorful animal portraits on its planes and crams passengers into seats with a 28-inch pitch -- the distance from a point on one seat to the same point on the seat in front of it. The tight fit for customers enables Frontier to compete on price. The company’s ticker, ULCC, refers to its “ultra low-cost carrier” business model.“If you’re going to sell low fares you better have low costs, right?” Biffle said. “There’s an ante to play in this type of game and that ante is low cost.”(Updates for stock’s close in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Tom Brady of asset management? People love to hate Cathie Wood but her funds get results

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF just got some negative attention from Morningstar but it's worth asking whether a less qualitative methodology results in a more helpful analysis for investors

  • Traders Await OPEC+ Resolve on Supporting Oil

    Crude oil prices rebounded strongly, recouping some of their overnight losses as expectations strengthened on OPEC+ resolve in supporting oil prices by sticking to their status quo.

  • Europe's IPO market roars back to life, can it last?

    The European market for initial public offerings has come roaring back this year after a moribund, COVID-hit 2020, but the poor debut by Deliveroo has amplified concerns around whether the momentum can last. European companies raised $19.55 billion through stock market listings in the first three months of the year, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2015, according to Refinitiv data, and bankers say the pipeline on IPO candidates is crowded. "There's a particularly strong pipeline of European IPOs both in terms of volumes and quality of assets," said Saadi Soudavar, head of equity capital markets for the EMEA region at Deutsche Bank.

  • 4 signs that Biden will try to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt

    President Biden appears to be giving serious consideration to broad debt forgiveness.

  • Forget Higher Interest Rates. This Could Kill the Bull Market.

    Investors have been fretting over higher interest rates and their impact on stock valuations. They should be more concerned with what cash-rich companies have planned.

  • 2 Chip-Equipment Makers to Play the Semiconductor Shortage

    A Bernstein analyst thinks that chip-manufacturing equipment makers are a solid way to play the shortage.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – WTI, Brent Crude Oil Trading Flat Ahead of OPEC Output Policy Decision

    OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo stressed the need “to remain very cautious” as a result of ongoing uncertainties and fragility due to Covid.

  • Gold rises over 1% as dollar, yields retreat

    Gold rose over 1% on Thursday on a retreat in the dollar and U.S. bond yields, while grim jobless data raised prospects for a slower economic recovery and more stimulus that could spur demand for bullion as an inflation-hedge. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, the Labor Department said. "The higher initial claims than were expected could lead to more stimulus and a slower recovery," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, adding a weakening dollar and softer yields are helping prices.