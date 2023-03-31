U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,443.81
    +191.69 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

VSEDC's HerStory Event Celebrates Women Leaders and Entrepreneurs with a Competitive Pitch Competition

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Outstanding women honored and cash prizes awarded to women-owned startups and small businesses

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) kicked off its Women's History Month celebration with a bang, presenting HerStory - an event that honored three exceptional women leaders and showcased the best women-owned startups and small businesses in the area.

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Center has served South LA's small businesses and entrepreneurs for forty years. (PRNewsfoto/Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation)
Vermont Slauson Economic Development Center has served South LA's small businesses and entrepreneurs for forty years. (PRNewsfoto/Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation)

Valerie Spiller, Rashunda Rene, and Guadalupe Tlatenchi were recognized with an Award of Excellence for their numerous accomplishments. Meanwhile, six impressive finalists were chosen from dozens of applicants and pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges from major banks and lending institutions.

The top three winners of the pitch competition were awarded cash prizes of $1,500, $1,000, and $500, respectively. The Audience Choice Award winner received an extra $500. The competition was fierce, but Crystal Crawford of Liberated Eyewear emerged as the winner of the startup category and the Audience Choice Award. Desiree Ashe-Bradford of Events by Dab and Melissa Scott of MODEFYwear claimed second and third place, respectively.

In the small business category, Jana Johnson of 4Hunnid Logistics claimed the top spot, followed by Myra Bell of B3 Media Solutions and Tracey Ambrose of Tracy Ambrose W.R.A.P.

If you missed this fantastic event, don't worry VSEDC will be hosting its annual Latino Heritage Event in October 2023. Keep an eye on the calendar for upcoming events and see how VSEDC is dedicated to empowering disadvantaged communities!

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) is a community-based nonprofit and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) recognized for decades of technical and entrepreneurial assistance to South LA small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs. The service VSEDC provides serves to drive community self-sufficiency, facilitate business growth, access to affordable housing, goods and services, and job creation. VSEDC achieves this through youth education and entrepreneurial projects, CDFI programs, and fundraising efforts. Find out more about VSEDC at www.vsedc.org, Facebook and Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vsedcs-herstory-event-celebrates-women-leaders-and-entrepreneurs-with-a-competitive-pitch-competition-301787520.html

SOURCE Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • "The Proof Will Be in The Case": Rep. Meeks

    Rep. Gregory Meeks (D) New York reacts to the indictment of former President Donald Trump and the potential protests and violence that may occur in New York as Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on Tuesday April 4th. Representative Meeks speaks with Annmarie Hordern and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."

  • UN food chief: Billions needed to avert unrest, starvation

    Without billions of dollars more to feed millions of hungry people, the world will see mass migration, destabilized countries, and starving children and adults in the next 12 to 18 months, the head of the Nobel prize-winning U.N. World Food Program warned Friday. David Beasley praised increased funding from the United States and Germany last year, and urged China, Gulf nations, billionaires and other countries “to step up big time.”

  • Boy Scouts insurers seek to delay $2.5 billion abuse deal, bankruptcy exit

    A group of Boy Scouts' insurers on Friday asked a judge to delay the youth group's exit from bankruptcy to allow them more time to appeal a record-setting $2.46 billion settlement of sexual abuse claims. More than a dozen insurers, including Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, have said the Boy Scouts' bankruptcy settlement puts them on the hook for paying "thousands of invalid and questionable claims." U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware, rejected the insurers' initial appeal on Tuesday, finding the settlement was a good faith effort to resolve claims by more than 80,000 men who say they were abused as children by troop leaders.

  • US judge in Tesla race bias lawsuit denies plaintiff's bid for mistrial

    A Black former Tesla Inc factory worker suing the electric-vehicle maker for race discrimination lost his bid for a mistrial on Friday after claiming the company's lawyers violated court rules by trying to turn jurors against him. Lawyers for plaintiff Owen Diaz filed a motion for a mistrial in San Francisco federal court shortly before the start of the final day in a week-long trial where a jury is considering how much Tesla must pay to Diaz for subjecting him to racial slurs, threats and other incidents. U.S. District Judge William Orrick denied the motion during a pretrial conference, saying Diaz had not shown that comments by Tesla's lawyers had prejudiced the jury.

  • Swiss Banker Admits Helping Fund Manager Evade Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- A Swiss banker pleaded guilty to fraud for helping an unnamed hedge fund manager and other US taxpayers hide $60 million in assets.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredFlight to Money Funds Is Adding to the Strains on Small BanksDaniel Walchli

  • Court: 2018 Musk tweet unlawfully threatened UAW efforts

    A 2018 Twitter post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened Tesla employees with the loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union, a federal appeals court ruled Friday. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a March 2021 order by the National Labor Relations Board, which ordered that the tweet be deleted. The case arose from United Auto Workers' organizing efforts at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California.

  • Starbucks’ Unionization Is Beside the Point, Analyst Says After Ex-CEO’s Senate Testimony

    Howard Schultz’s appearance before a Senate committee on Wednesday was widely anticipated by investors, lawmakers, and casual observers. The former CEO testified over Starbucks ‘ labor practices and allegations of union-busting activities, which have been plaguing the company for close to two years now. “Unionization is declining in importance to the narrative,” argued TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles in a research note following the hearing, adding that the pace of unionization had slowed.

  • The U.S. has millions of ‘missing’ workers—but the gap largely isn’t being caused by COVID-19, study finds

    Economists outlined why participation in the American labor force may have declined.

  • I am a Black woman who owns a bank–but my achievements wouldn’t be possible without my great-grandmother. Meet Ma Honey, the self-made entrepreneur from the segregated South

    Teri Williams didn't celebrate her roots for 30 years–until she realized that her ancestry was essential to her success.

  • A royal clause is allowing Disney’s magic kingdom to circumvent DeSantis’ board for decades to come

    Florida’s plan to exert more control over Disney by stripping it of its special tax district is not quite working out as planned.

  • Separate apologies from Vatican and the Guardian aim to address a racist past

    The Vatican and the Guardian delivered separate apologies over their roles in colonialism.

  • Americans in These States Are Hurting the Worst Financially

    For nearly two years, inflation has hit Americans where it hurts most: their wallets. Despite a strong labor market, a higher percentage of American families are struggling to make ends meet today when compared with two years ago. In early … Continue reading → The post Where Residents Are Hurting the Most Financially – 2023 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Trump Indictment Places Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg in Spotlight

    The pursuit of criminal charges against the former president could provide a case for the history books while also testing one of New York City’s top prosecutors.

  • Crackdown on Food Stamps Would Cut Aid for More Than 10 Million: Report

    As some Republicans vow to impose more stringent work requirements on those who receive benefits from federal social programs, analysts at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities took a look at how potential rules changes would affect those currently receiving food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) has sponsored a bill called the America Works Act that would require a significantly larger number of people receiving food assistance

  • CFTC, SEC, DOJ, IRS: These Are the Ongoing Investigations Into Binance

    The world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange was sued this week by the CFTC. But a number of cases remain open.

  • Trump Indictment: How a Potential Arrest Could Play Out

    A New York grand jury voted to criminally indict Donald Trump for his role in a payment to a porn star, kicking off a process in which the former president will likely be required to come to Manhattan to face charges. WSJ’s Corinne Ramey explains where the proceedings could play out. Illustration: Preston Jessee

  • Teen burned at McDonald's while using deep fryer, Department of Labor says

    Since 2018, the Department of Labor has seen an alarming increase in federal child labor violations, according to a news release.

  • Disney World union members vote yes on company’s pay increase offer

    Members of a coalition of Walt Disney World unions voted yes Wednesday on an agreement with the company to raise the minimum wage for workers.

  • UK Amazon workers to strike for six days in April

    LONDON (Reuters) -Amazon workers at a warehouse in central England are to hold six more days of strikes in April in a dispute over pay, a statement from the GMB trade union said on Friday. GMB said more than 560 workers at the warehouse in Coventry would walk out on April 16-18 and April 21-23. Workers at the site staged the first strike at the U.S. tech company's operations in Britain in January, followed by a further seven days in February and March.

  • U.S., Mexico agree deal to fix labor dispute at VU Manufacturing plant

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The U.S. and Mexico on Friday announced a deal to resolve a U.S. labor complaint at VU Manufacturing in northern Mexico that requires the auto parts plant to let workers freely choose their union in line with a trade pact aimed at improving labor rights. Mexico's government previously found "serious irregularities" at the factory violating the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the second probe into the plant at the request of the U.S. following worker complaints. Mexico has now agreed to start sanctions proceedings against VU Manufacturing and ensure the firm takes "appropriate action" against human resource personnel who violated worker rights, including the possibility of firing them, the accord said.