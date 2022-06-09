U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

VSP VISION™, A LEADER IN HEALTH-FOCUSED VISION CARE, SELECTS GEP SMART PROCUREMENT SOFTWARE TO TRANSFORM ITS SUPPLIER MANAGEMENT AND SOURCING TO DELIVER GREATER VALUE

·3 min read

CLARK, N.J., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that VSP Vision, a leader in health-focused vision care for more than 65 years, selected GEP SMART, the industry's principal procurement software platform, following a competitive review.

GEP Logo (PRNewsfoto/GEP)
GEP Logo (PRNewsfoto/GEP)

VSP Vision provides affordable access to eye care and eyewear for more than 85 million members through a network of more than 41,000 doctors. It chose GEP SOFTWARE™ to manage its suppliers and entire sourcing process. GEP SMART's sourcing software will provide VSP Vision's supply chain organization with greater efficiencies and a streamlined bid process. This is the first step toward digital transformation with the goal of driving greater value for their customers.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About VSP Vision

At VSP Vision, our purpose is to empower human potential through sight. As the first and only national not-for-profit vision benefits company, this is what drives everything we do. For more than 65 years, VSP has been the leader in health-focused vision care. Every day, the people who power our complementary businesses (VSP® Vision Care, Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Visionworks®, Eyefinity®, Eyeconic®, VSP Optics, and VSP Ventures) work together to create a world where everyone can bring their best vision to life. That means providing affordable access to eye care and eyewear for more than 85 million members through a network of more than 41,000 doctors. And it means expanding access to vision care to those disadvantaged by income, distance, or disaster. Through VSP Eyes of Hope®, more than 3.6 million people in need have received no-cost eye care and eyewear. Learn more about how we're reinvesting in greater vision, health, and opportunities for all at vspvision.com.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact
Derek Creevey
Director, Public Relations 
GEP
Phone: +1 732-382-6565
Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vsp-vision-a-leader-in-health-focused-vision-care-selects-gep-smart-procurement-software-to-transform-its-supplier-management-and-sourcing-to-deliver-greater-value-301564978.html

SOURCE GEP

