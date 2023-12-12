VSTECS Berhad (KLSE:VSTECS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.025

VSTECS Berhad (KLSE:VSTECS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.025 per share on the 12th of January. This makes the dividend yield 4.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

VSTECS Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, VSTECS Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 17.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.025 total annually to MYR0.062. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.5% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. VSTECS Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for VSTECS Berhad's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

VSTECS Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for VSTECS Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

