New VTech® KidiZoom® PrintCam™ Lets Kids Print Photos Instantly

Kid-Friendly Digital Camera Offers a Pennies-Per-Print Value with No Ink Required

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced the availability of its newest, on-trend KidiTech product, the KidiZoom® PrintCam™. This kid-friendly, age-appropriate digital camera joins VTech's award-winning line of children's electronics and lets kids create instant black and white photos using cost-effective thermal paper.

"Kids love to take photos of everything from their dog's nose to a stick they found while taking a walk, but it can get expensive for parents to print off every picture," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Our KidiZoom PrintCam offers a tremendous value to parents, providing them with inexpensive photo prints while giving kids the joy and satisfaction of seeing their visions instantly printed on paper."

With the KidiZoom PrintCam, kids can preview their photos on the 2.4" color screen and print regular or panoramic photos in black and white instantly. The included paper roll prints up to 80 images, offering a pennies-per-print value! When the paper's gone, the KidiZoom® PrintCam™ Paper Refill Pack (sold separately) provides three more paper rolls and two rolls of adhesive paper to turn photos into stickers. This kid-friendly camera also takes videos and features a flip-up lens for selfies. Kids can unleash their creativity and add digital stickers, filters and borders to any image or video, or turn photos into drawings they can color. Browse 110+ templates and activities including small greeting cards, printable games and more. Three video games are included for playtime between photo shoots. Photos and videos can be backed up by transferring them to a computer using the included USB cable under adult supervision. Parents can also set daily time and printing limits or turn off games. Use the microSD card slot to increase storage up to 32GB with a memory card (not included).

Story continues

The KidiZoom PrintCam, recommended for ages 4 years and up, will be available at major retailers starting in August with a suggested retail price of $74.99. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Nicole Francisco

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

nfrancisco@coynepr.com

VTech logo (PRNewsfoto/VTech)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-vtech-kidizoom-printcam-lets-kids-print-photos-instantly-301369432.html

SOURCE VTech