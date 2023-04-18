VTEX's (NYSE:VTEX) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

VTEX's (NYSE:VTEX) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 4.3x may look like a poor investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Interactive Media and Services industry in the United States have P/S ratios below 1.6x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

How VTEX Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, VTEX has been doing relatively well. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, VTEX would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 25% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 157% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 22% each year during the coming three years according to the ten analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 10% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why VTEX's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On VTEX's P/S

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that VTEX maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Interactive Media and Services industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

