VTEX's (NYSE:VTEX) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at VTEX's (NYSE:VTEX) future prospects. VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The US$979m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$52m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$26m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is VTEX's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

VTEX is bordering on breakeven, according to the 9 American Interactive Media and Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$6.7m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 111%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for VTEX given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that VTEX has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

