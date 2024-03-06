Advertisement
VTI Pulls in $1.2B to Lead Inflows: ETF Fund Flows as of March 5

etf.com Staff
2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

1,228.33

380,695.15

0.32%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

797.53

33,754.97

2.36%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

770.93

420,706.71

0.18%

IEFA

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

724.58

111,440.40

0.65%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

320.24

9,972.23

3.21%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

289.75

258,639.23

0.11%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

282.56

102,014.03

0.28%

SPLG

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

232.27

32,653.99

0.71%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

215.34

16,158.14

1.33%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

202.51

10,295.45

1.97%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-5,513.58

501,496.05

-1.10%

XLU

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

-573.86

11,679.22

-4.91%

EMB

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

-502.61

13,905.61

-3.61%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-492.36

26,528.50

-1.86%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-328.58

22,349.70

-1.47%

SHY

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-285.66

25,243.86

-1.13%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

-260.55

31,064.81

-0.84%

STIP

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

-252.47

7,955.29

-3.17%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-226.58

62,792.59

-0.36%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-188.76

49,739.42

-0.38%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

7.40

7,033.90

0.11%

Asset Allocation

28.37

17,512.11

0.16%

Commodities

-123.19

123,911.24

-0.10%

Currency

-132.47

52,712.76

-0.25%

International Equity

865.73

1,428,113.73

0.06%

International Fixed Income

-97.77

173,762.36

-0.06%

Inverse

-149.45

13,727.22

-1.09%

Leveraged

-328.93

93,060.26

-0.35%

U.S. Equity

-1,085.84

5,334,929.15

-0.02%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,748.17

1,368,870.68

0.13%

Total:

732.02

8,613,633.42

0.01%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

