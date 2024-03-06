VTI Pulls in $1.2B to Lead Inflows: ETF Fund Flows as of March 5

Benzinga

While many have made claims on where they see Bitcoin going in the future, very few are as notable as the predictions made by Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood. Her base case for 2030 is a Bitcoin price of $600,000, almost 10 times that of the current price. In her bull case, she sees Bitcoin reaching $1.5 million by 2030. If Bitcoin were to reach a $1.5 million price level, the market cap would be more than $30 trillion. Her initial bull case prediction was $1 million, but she upped it to $1.5 million