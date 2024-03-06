VTI Pulls in $1.2B to Lead Inflows: ETF Fund Flows as of March 5
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,228.33
380,695.15
0.32%
797.53
33,754.97
2.36%
770.93
420,706.71
0.18%
724.58
111,440.40
0.65%
320.24
9,972.23
3.21%
289.75
258,639.23
0.11%
282.56
102,014.03
0.28%
232.27
32,653.99
0.71%
215.34
16,158.14
1.33%
202.51
10,295.45
1.97%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-5,513.58
501,496.05
-1.10%
-573.86
11,679.22
-4.91%
-502.61
13,905.61
-3.61%
-492.36
26,528.50
-1.86%
-328.58
22,349.70
-1.47%
-285.66
25,243.86
-1.13%
-260.55
31,064.81
-0.84%
-252.47
7,955.29
-3.17%
-226.58
62,792.59
-0.36%
-188.76
49,739.42
-0.38%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
7.40
7,033.90
0.11%
Asset Allocation
28.37
17,512.11
0.16%
Commodities
-123.19
123,911.24
-0.10%
Currency
-132.47
52,712.76
-0.25%
International Equity
865.73
1,428,113.73
0.06%
International Fixed Income
-97.77
173,762.36
-0.06%
Inverse
-149.45
13,727.22
-1.09%
Leveraged
-328.93
93,060.26
-0.35%
U.S. Equity
-1,085.84
5,334,929.15
-0.02%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,748.17
1,368,870.68
0.13%
Total:
732.02
8,613,633.42
0.01%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.