Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,147.21
    -64.28 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,596.98
    -530.16 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,049.08
    -228.38 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,053.83
    -22.38 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.86
    +1.43 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    2,310.40
    -4.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    27.02
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3090
    -0.0460 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2642
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.3200
    -0.3280 (-0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,761.13
    +2,093.37 (+3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,975.89
    +38.45 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,773.14
    +321.29 (+0.81%)
     

VTI's $2.24B Tops Inflows, IWY Leads Outflows: Fund Flows as of April 4, 2024

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

2,239.36

387,900.31

0.58%

IEFA

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

775.98

114,537.17

0.68%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

655.71

432,872.62

0.15%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

639.47

257,816.79

0.25%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

547.27

450,452.72

0.12%

COWZ

Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF

401.04

22,989.39

1.74%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

356.53

31,337.54

1.14%

SSO

ProShares Ultra S&P 500

316.89

5,105.08

6.21%

VXUS

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

293.03

68,774.95

0.43%

SGOV

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

290.84

19,305.81

1.51%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IWY

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

-494.06

9,454.99

-5.23%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

-346.75

15,217.32

-2.28%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-322.12

47,498.95

-0.68%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-311.20

526,904.13

-0.06%

FXR

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

-265.29

1,950.21

-13.60%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-255.83

63,078.06

-0.41%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-223.21

22,022.90

-1.01%

XBI

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

-185.87

7,115.28

-2.61%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-176.20

33,572.80

-0.52%

SSUS

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

-174.08

659.22

-26.41%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

9.23

7,472.47

0.12%

Asset Allocation

-82.19

17,776.72

-0.46%

Commodities

424.87

137,227.19

0.31%

Currency

16.33

59,739.22

0.03%

International Equity

1,806.22

1,465,267.45

0.12%

International Fixed Income

308.13

185,243.59

0.17%

Inverse

15.68

13,439.66

0.12%

Leveraged

441.36

97,527.74

0.45%

U.S. Equity

3,859.09

5,457,201.46

0.07%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,195.49

1,367,721.65

0.09%

Total:

7,994.21

8,808,617.14

0.09%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

Advertisement