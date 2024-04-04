VTI's $2.24B Tops Inflows, IWY Leads Outflows: Fund Flows as of April 4, 2024
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
2,239.36
387,900.31
0.58%
775.98
114,537.17
0.68%
655.71
432,872.62
0.15%
639.47
257,816.79
0.25%
547.27
450,452.72
0.12%
401.04
22,989.39
1.74%
356.53
31,337.54
1.14%
316.89
5,105.08
6.21%
293.03
68,774.95
0.43%
290.84
19,305.81
1.51%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-494.06
9,454.99
-5.23%
-346.75
15,217.32
-2.28%
-322.12
47,498.95
-0.68%
-311.20
526,904.13
-0.06%
-265.29
1,950.21
-13.60%
-255.83
63,078.06
-0.41%
-223.21
22,022.90
-1.01%
-185.87
7,115.28
-2.61%
-176.20
33,572.80
-0.52%
-174.08
659.22
-26.41%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
9.23
7,472.47
0.12%
Asset Allocation
-82.19
17,776.72
-0.46%
Commodities
424.87
137,227.19
0.31%
Currency
16.33
59,739.22
0.03%
International Equity
1,806.22
1,465,267.45
0.12%
International Fixed Income
308.13
185,243.59
0.17%
Inverse
15.68
13,439.66
0.12%
Leveraged
441.36
97,527.74
0.45%
U.S. Equity
3,859.09
5,457,201.46
0.07%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,195.49
1,367,721.65
0.09%
Total:
7,994.21
8,808,617.14
0.09%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.