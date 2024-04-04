VTI's $2.24B Tops Inflows, IWY Leads Outflows: Fund Flows as of April 4, 2024

Benzinga

Jeff Bezos, the world's second-richest individual with a net worth of $203.7 billion, has made significant real estate moves in Florida's exclusive Indian Creek Island, known colloquially as "Billionaire Bunker." Bezos's acquisition spree began with two mansions purchased for a combined total of $147 million. Not stopping there, Bezos recently added a third property to his collection for $90 million. The home, featuring six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, was acquired by Bezos through an off-market