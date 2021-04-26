U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,171.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,980.00
    +39.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,909.50
    -17.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.90
    +5.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.52
    -0.62 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.10
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2098
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.01
    -0.70 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3918
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.7200
    -0.1450 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,847.21
    +3,265.14 (+6.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.13
    +93.23 (+8.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,935.47
    -3.09 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.23
    +105.60 (+0.36%)
     

Vtrading will launch quantitative custody service section in May

·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vtrading, a black sheep in Cryptocurrency, is expected to launch the quantitative custody service section, with which, users can choose the entrusting party to custody the funds through the Vtrading platform in order to better participate in quantitative services in the encryption field.

Vtrading quantitative custody section helps users bid farewell to tedious transactions, one-click custody, and make income simpler. It has the following characteristics:

  • Abundant asset management solutions to accelerate asset appreciation

  • One-stop operation and efficient platform management of the asset management team

  • One-click to start custody, transparent and visible revenue

  • API one-click authorization to strictly control the security of funds

  • Two-way guarantee of margin, escort by the platform

  • Low barriers to entry, you can withdraw at any time

'The blessing of the system sector of Vtrading will inevitably enable more investment users to better enjoy the dividends in the encryption field, and at the same time, it will also broaden the moat for its gradual enrichment of diverse ecological scenarios.' said by Donglai song, the CEO of Vtrading.

Quantitative trading is based on AI and big data technology, which can mine, filter, analyze, and lock massive data, which can make trend judgments on the periodicity of market fluctuations. In other words, the use of quantitative trading, whether it is up or down, can make a profit with a high probability.

Through the quantitative custody service section, users can achieve both life and currency speculation. Quantitative trading is actually to integrate more intelligent logic and thinking into a set of accurate, more efficient, and more suitable for rapid market changes. The code is set up on the server, and the exchange API is called, 24 hours a day.

With this new function, users don't have to worry about not being able to understand the principle of candlesticks, and don't have to worry about having no source of information. Users only need to match the corresponding strategy according to their own investment style. After the strategy is deployed, it can be opened with one click and the strategy can be operated intelligently.

It's the unique features and advantages that distinguish Vtrading from other similar Apps, such as, no need to keep an eye on market 7-24; save time, and realize intelligent transactions 24 hours a day; and enter the investment field with zero threshold, invest funds with one click, and grasp the market faster and more accurately; in addition, regardless of the ups and downs of the market, our trading strategy can help arbitrage in the shock range.

About Vtrading

Vtrading, which is positioned as a digital asset AI quantitative service software, is successfully helping thousands of investors in the encryption field enter this circle to participate in investment with a very low threshold.

For more information about Vtrading, please follow us on TWITTER or join our Telegram group.

Twitter: @vtrading2020
Telegram: https://t.me/vtradingofficial
Download Vtrading: https://www.vtrading.com/ (click to scan the code to download our APP)
Contact us: Vtrading2021@163.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vtrading-will-launch-quantitative-custody-service-section-in-may-301276483.html

SOURCE Vtrading

Recommended Stories

  • The 10 basic rules that made Warren Buffett $100 billion

    These simple guidelines helped Buffett get rich, and anyone can use them.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Solid Manufacturing Data from US, Europe offset India’s Demand Concerns

    U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil rigs operating for the first time since March to 343 in the week to April 23.

  • Global Markets: Asian shares at six-week highs, eyes on Fed, U.S. GDP

    Asian stocks climbed to six-week highs on Monday amid signs the world economic recovery was still well on track, though rising COVID-19 cases in the region weighed on sentiment, pushing oil prices lower. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were barely changed. The mood was relatively upbeat in Asia where MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reached its highest since March 18, despite a late sell-off in Chinese shares.

  • For China's property developers, Hong Kong is becoming Shenzhen's backyard

    Chinese property developers have turned their sights to Hong Kong's border districts as mainlanders from neighbouring boomtown Shenzhen consider parts of the former British colony as a more affordable long-term housing prospect. The development plans are seen by some as a turning point, with buyers from what was once considered Hong Kong's cheaper industrial hinterland increasingly viewing of the global finance hub as Shenzhen's "backyard". While Hong Kong's property market remains red-hot, the city's international economic prestige has come under pressure after prolonged pro-democracy protests in 2019 and sweeping new national security laws last year.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Chinese Firms Are Listing in the U.S. at a Record-Breaking Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever, brushing off tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off American exchanges.Firms from the mainland and Hong Kong have raised $6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the U.S. this year, a record start to a year and an eightfold increase from the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The largest IPO is the $1.6 billion listing of e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc., followed by the $947 million offering of software company Tuya Inc.That’s even as Sino-U.S. tensions show few signs of easing and the threat of Chinese firms being delisted from U.S. exchanges remains. In fact, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would begin implementing a law forcing accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. Non-compliance could result in a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.The risk for mainland firms is high given China has long refused to let U.S. regulators examine audits of its overseas-listed companies on national security concerns.“They would acknowledge this is a potential risk, and if something happens they might need to get prepared for a rainy day,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “But the risk itself would not prohibit those companies from going to the U.S., at least in the second half of this year or probably toward next year.”Despite all the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, setting up 2021 to potentially exceed last year. Chinese firms raised almost $15 billion through U.S. IPOs in 2020, the second highest on record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fetched $25 billion in its float.Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially for a multi-billion-dollar U.S. IPO that could value the Chinese ride-hailing giant at as much as $100 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Uber-like trucking startup Full Truck Alliance is also working on a U.S. listing this year that could raise about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.“Chinese companies in the new economy do not seem to have been deterred from seeking U.S. listings despite the ongoing tensions,” said Calvin Lai, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “They take that as one of the risks but that doesn’t tilt the pendulum.”Additional share sales by Chinese companies have also been well-received in the U.S. this year, delivering an average return of 11% from their offering prices in the following session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have in recent years changed their listing rules to make it easier for new economy firms to go public there, that has not stopped the flow of firms going stateside. In fact, the traffic now goes both ways, with U.S.-traded Chinese firms getting a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against the delisting risk.Such secondary listings raised almost $17 billion last year and have fetched over $8 billion this year already, Bloomberg data show. Bankers said many companies go to the U.S. knowing they can subsequently list in Hong Kong.For example, Didi is also exploring a potential dual offering in Hong Kong later, a person familiar with the matter has said, while Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. is also looking into a share sale in the financial hub less than a year after going public in New York.To be sure, it’s not all plain sailing for everyone. TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s IPO plans have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. The world’s most valuable startup is struggling to find a business structure that satisfies both Beijing and Washington, the report said, with the separation of Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, from its global peer posing a particular challenge.U.S. capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for a number of reasons: their greater liquidity, broader investor base, and the cachet associated with a U.S. listing. Technology and fintech firms have flocked to the U.S. because of its more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making businesses.“The U.S. still remains a magnet for the IPOs of Chinese technology companies,” Tang said. “Just in terms of the pipeline, I don’t see any pause to that. I think the pipeline is very strong.”(Updates with ByteDance IPO plans in third last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Firms Are Listing in the U.S. at a Record-Breaking Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever, brushing off tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off American exchanges.Firms from the mainland and Hong Kong have raised $6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the U.S. this year, a record start to a year and an eightfold increase from the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The largest IPO is the $1.6 billion listing of e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc., followed by the $947 million offering of software company Tuya Inc.That’s even as Sino-U.S. tensions show few signs of easing and the threat of Chinese firms being delisted from U.S. exchanges remains. In fact, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would begin implementing a law forcing accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. Non-compliance could result in a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.The risk for mainland firms is high given China has long refused to let U.S. regulators examine audits of its overseas-listed companies on national security concerns.“They would acknowledge this is a potential risk, and if something happens they might need to get prepared for a rainy day,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “But the risk itself would not prohibit those companies from going to the U.S., at least in the second half of this year or probably toward next year.”Despite all the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, setting up 2021 to potentially exceed last year. Chinese firms raised almost $15 billion through U.S. IPOs in 2020, the second highest on record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fetched $25 billion in its float.Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially for a multi-billion-dollar U.S. IPO that could value the Chinese ride-hailing giant at as much as $100 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Uber-like trucking startup Full Truck Alliance is also working on a U.S. listing this year that could raise about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.“Chinese companies in the new economy do not seem to have been deterred from seeking U.S. listings despite the ongoing tensions,” said Calvin Lai, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “They take that as one of the risks but that doesn’t tilt the pendulum.”Additional share sales by Chinese companies have also been well-received in the U.S. this year, delivering an average return of 11% from their offering prices in the following session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have in recent years changed their listing rules to make it easier for new economy firms to go public there, that has not stopped the flow of firms going stateside. In fact, the traffic now goes both ways, with U.S.-traded Chinese firms getting a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against the delisting risk.Such secondary listings raised almost $17 billion last year and have fetched over $8 billion this year already, Bloomberg data show. Bankers said many companies go to the U.S. knowing they can subsequently list in Hong Kong.For example, Didi is also exploring a potential dual offering in Hong Kong later, a person familiar with the matter has said, while Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. is also looking into a share sale in the financial hub less than a year after going public in New York.To be sure, it’s not all plain sailing for everyone. TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s IPO plans have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. The world’s most valuable startup is struggling to find a business structure that satisfies both Beijing and Washington, the report said, with the separation of Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, from its global peer posing a particular challenge.U.S. capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for a number of reasons: their greater liquidity, broader investor base, and the cachet associated with a U.S. listing. Technology and fintech firms have flocked to the U.S. because of its more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making businesses.“The U.S. still remains a magnet for the IPOs of Chinese technology companies,” Tang said. “Just in terms of the pipeline, I don’t see any pause to that. I think the pipeline is very strong.”(Updates with ByteDance IPO plans in third last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Philips lifts 2021 forecast as first quarter sales soar amid pandemic

    Philips posted a hefty jump in quarterly profit on Monday and nudged its expectations for 2021 higher as the coronavirus pandemic drives demand for its hospital equipment and personal health appliances. The Dutch health technology company said core earnings surged 74% in the first quarter to 362 million euros ($438 million) compared with the year earlier period, on a 9% rise in comparable sales, easily beating analysts' expectations. "Revenue growth was a bit stronger than we originally expected", Chief Executive Frans van Houten told reporters.

  • Absa’s CEO Exit Creates More Than Just One Headache for Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- Absa Group Ltd.’s parting of ways with Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mminele following a boardroom bust up leaves the future of South Africa’s third-largest bank up in the air.Chairman Wendy Lucas-Bull has said the board must move quickly to bring about stability, but the to-do list for interim head Jason Quinn and whoever fills the role permanently is lengthy. The company is about three years into a new era as a freshly independent group following a split from former U.K. parent Barclays Plc, and signs of a new direction are just starting to form.The lender’s first Black CEO resigned on Tuesday following a dispute with some subordinate directors over strategy, less than two months after his deputy Peter Matlare died from complications from Covid-19. The dilemma now facing the Johannesburg-based company is whether to appoint an internal successor to Mminele or once again target an outsider.Among employees, “morale and confidence is running low,” said Joe Kokela, general secretary of South Africa’s finance union.Absa said the bank understands the “concerns and disappointment.”“Jason has been tasked with ensuring that the business remains resilient,” the company said in emailed comments. “His focus will be to align leadership and colleagues behind a clear way forward.”The lender this month closed a $6 billion money-market mutual fund, South Africa’s largest, reviving speculation the bank may look to sell its wider asset-management unit. Absa is also the only one of the country’s top three lenders to resist resuming dividend payments after a coronavirus-related pause, suggesting a different take on navigating the crisis than rivals.Investment banking head Charles Russon and retail boss Arrie Rautenbach are both pushing for more focus on their respective divisions, while the rest of Africa portfolio -- previously part of Matlare’s remit -- remains without an official leader. Quinn also has a number of other executive positions to fill, including a head of digital solutions, innovation and technology.‘Unmanageable Complexities’“Appointing an external CEO to implement a strategy that had already been developed and agreed by a management team and board created unmanageable complexities,” said Stefan Swanepoel, an equity analyst at Prudential Investment Managers, which holds 2.4% of the bank’s stock. “We would rather this was resolved than continued as a rift embedding unnecessary friction.”It took Absa almost a year to appoint Mminele, who became the bank’s third CEO in two years when he replaced the previous permanent head, Maria Ramos, in early 2020. The former deputy governor of the country’s central bank also became the third Black leader of a major South African lender, but his departure this week cut that number to one.Basani Maluleke, of African Bank Holdings Ltd., quit her post in January.South Africa has directed efforts toward raising the number of Black leaders in companies to reflect its demographics and help reverse the effects of Apartheid policies.“Whenever a senior Black executive leader exits, it is a setback,” Polo Leteka Radebe, president of the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals, said in response to written questions.While Absa grapples with identifying a new CEO, Quinn, who has been its financial director since 2016, must keep on implementing the strategy announced in 2018 to reclaim market share lost to competitors during the Barclays era.“The implementation of the strategy has to date shown signs of success,” Prudential’s Swanepoel said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett's 25 best quotes about business, investing, and life

    Need some advice? Legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has plenty to share.

  • Bitcoin Bounces Strongly After Hitting Lowest Since Early March

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied Monday as investors took advantage of the lowest levels in seven weeks to pile back in.The largest cryptocurrency is on track for its biggest gain since Feb. 8 after dropping as low as $47,079 in early Asia trading before rebounding. It rose as much as 9.6% to $52,747 and was trading around $52,500 as of 12 p.m. in Hong Kong.“The world is moving from centralized to decentralized; if you believe in that theme, it means the drop is a great buying opportunity,” said Michael Sikorsky, chief executive officer and founder of Copia Wealth Studios, in a note Friday. “Volatility has always created opportunity, and people keep being surprised by the new highs month over month and year over year.”The digital asset stumbled after reaching a record $64,870 on April 14, buoyed by enthusiasm from the Coinbase Global Inc. listing. It fell below the 100-day moving average late last week for the first time since early October after JPMorgan Chase & Co. cautioned that its upward momentum could be at risk. The collapse of two crypto exchanges in Turkey at the end of last week also may have depressed sentiment amid debate about whether cryptocurrencies could be in a bubble.“Bitcoin created a large gap down last week that could stick around far longer than bulls would want to see,” said Rick Bensignor, president of Bensignor Investment Strategies, in a note Monday.Billionaire Elon Musk, who is the past has affected crypto prices with comments on Twitter, posted another potential reference to cryptocurrencies on Saturday. “What does the future hodl?” He asked, using a term often seen as meaning “hold on for dear life” that crypto supporters use to refer to buying and holding their digital assets.Bitcoin futures weren’t pricing much more in the way of further gains Monday. April contracts rose to $52,345, while those for May through September were in the $52,000s, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Aggregate CME futures open interest had moved higher last week after falling on April 20 to the lowest level since March 11.Some cryptocurrency-linked stocks rose along with Bitcoin. Monex Group Inc. gained 5.9%, while Remixpoint Inc. increased 8.8% and Ceres Inc. added 5.7%.Bitcoin has done well over the medium term, retaining a gain of about 80% year-to-date as big-name investors endorse it and institutions from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Bank of New York Mellon advance their offerings around cryptocurrencies. JPMorgan’s John Normand reiterated in a note Friday that Bitcoin’s ascent has been steeper than any other financial innovation or bubble of the past 50 years.(Updates prices and context throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These 169 industries are being hit by the global chip shortage

    The ongoing global chip shortage has roiled the automotive and consumer technology industries for months. But the ripple effects could stretch far beyond automakers idling plants and consumers waiting longer for the latest gaming consoles.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Analysis: Retail trading appetite robust even as stock-buying frenzy cools

    Retail traders have shifted from "meme stocks" to large-cap names and exchange traded funds, and while their activity has eased from its January peak, the blistering pace of new retail account openings means non-professionals are likely to remain a market force. Retail trading levels skyrocketed at the beginning of the year, helped by the frenzy of buying in stocks like GameStop Corp. But that has been followed by a pullback, according to data, despite expectations that investors would use stimulus checks to trade. Liu said small investors who sold favorites like GameStop in February or March likely got burned, as most of the names retail piled into in January fell between 20% and 30%.

  • Why bitcoin's pullback could be 'healthy' for a run to $100,000

    Bitcoin's recent pullback might do more to support a run to $100,000 than it seems, according to some in the bull camp.

  • Blackstone Offers $1.1 Billion to Buy 26% of India’s Mphasis

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. has offered to buy a controlling stake in Indian IT outsourcing services provider Mphasis Ltd. for as much as 82.6 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) as demand for cloud computing surges amid the pandemic.Funds managed by the private equity firm have teamed up with long-term investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and UC Investments to take a majority stake in Mphasis, the private equity firm said in a statement on Monday. That agreement triggered an open offer for an additional 26% stake in the Indian firm at 1,677.16 rupees apiece, or a 1.1% discount to the closing share price on Friday. The stock gained more than 5% in Mumbai after the offer.Blackstone’s move to increase its stake in Mphasis is in sync with the U.S. asset manager’s plans to boost investment in the South Asian nation. India is the strongest performer in the world for Blackstone and the firm intends to continue deploying large investments in the nation, Blackstone Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman said during his visit to Mumbai in 2020.“This investment enables us to continue creating value for the long term and provide additional resources to further accelerate the company’s growth momentum,” Amit Dixit, head of India for Blackstone private equity, said in the statement. Mphasis specializes in providing cloud and digital solutions and serves 35 of the top 50 U.S. banking, financial services and insurance firms, according to the statement.The open offer was triggered after Blackstone Capital Partners VI fund agreed to sell its 55.31% stake in Mphasis to an entity under Blackstone Capital Partners VIII and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia funds, according to a stock exchange filing. Blackstone is committing up to $2.8 billion for the controlling stake, according to the firm’s statement.The U.S. private equity firm had purchased a majority stake in Mphasis in 2016 from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., paying 430 rupees per share at the time.(Updates with details of offer)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Economy Continues Booming After Record First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy continued to boom in April from the record growth in the first quarter, with strong exports and rising business confidence supporting the recovery.That’s the outlook of an aggregate index combining eight early indicators tracked by Bloomberg, which remained unchanged from March in strong expansionary territory. Some of the strength this month may be exaggerated by the comparison with April 2020, when the country was still struggling to recover and reopen after a lockdown to contain the world’s first coronavirus cases.Confidence among small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs, picked up for a second month in a survey of more than 500 companies by Standard Chartered Plc., with the rise in expectations pointing to even stronger performance in the current quarter compared to the first three months of the year.“Export-oriented SMEs continued to outperform domestically-focused SMEs, with faster production and higher output price gains,” according to the Standard Chartered’s economists Lan Shen and Ding Shuang. “The services sector is catching up at a faster pace, driven by the transport and logistics, IT, and commercial services industries, while the catering and accommodation sectors remain sluggish.”The improvement in services was due to the “removal of restrictive measures and vaccine rollout,” they wrote in a report. “While export demand stayed resilient, domestic demand also started to pick up.”Three Reasons to Believe in the Boom on Bloomberg Trade TrackerThe strength of overseas demand can be seen in South Korea’s exports in the first 20 days of the month, which jumped more than 45% compared to the same period a year earlier, the fastest pace since 2011.Global demand has driven up commodity costs, boosting factory-gate inflation in China to its highest since 2017, according to Bloomberg Economics’ price tracker. Copper prices approached the nine-year highs reached in February, while steel futures in China reached new peaks even as rebar stockpiles shrank slightly.China’s stock market moved higher in April, with the benchmark index of 300 mainland companies bouncing back to levels above 5,100.Home sales continued to grow in the month, although the pace was less robust than in March. Regulators have been trying to control housing risks after monetary easing spurred a rebound in the residential market, with buyers using property to hedge against inflation. Car sales growth in the same period slowed slightly.Early IndicatorsBloomberg Economics generates the overall activity reading by aggregating a three-month weighted average of the monthly changes of eight indicators, which are based on business surveys or market prices.Major onshore stocks - CSI 300 index of A-share stocks listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen (through market close on 25th of the month)Total floor area of home sales in China’s four Tier-1 cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen)Inventory of steel rebar, used for reinforcing in construction (in 10,000 metric tons). Falling inventory is a sign of rising demandCopper prices - Spot price for refined copper in Shanghai market (yuan/metric ton)South Korean exports - South Korean exports in the first 20 days of each month (year-on-year change)Factory inflation tracker - Bloomberg Economics created tracker for Chinese producer prices (year-on-year change)Small and medium-sized business confidence - Survey of companies conducted by Standard Chartered PlcPassenger car sales - Monthly result calculated from the weekly average sales data released by the China Passenger Car AssociationFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will Biden give you a fourth stimulus check? We'll learn more this week

    The president will lay out his plans for further relief in a major speech to Congress.

  • Big Oil Sees Cash Rolling In, But Investors Won’t Get It Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- After one of the most difficult years in the oil industry’s history, crude prices have recovered and major producers are finally generating spare cash. Investors really want to get their hands on it, but most are likely to be disappointed.That’s because the pandemic has created a legacy of debt for the world’s biggest international oil companies, many of which borrowed to fund their dividends as prices crashed.For Exxon Mobil Corp. and Total SE, which bore the financial strain of maintaining shareholder payouts last year, any extra cash will go to easing debt. Chevron Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell Plc have said they want to resume buybacks, but not yet. Only BP Plc is dangling the possibility that shareholder returns could improve soon, after a year and a half of flip-flopping over its payout policy.The coming week’s first-quarter results should show a significant improvement in both profit and cash flow after a dire 2020, but probably nothing that will change investors’ disenchantment with the oil majors.“They have limited appeal as long-term investments because they can’t demonstrate that they can deliver cash flow on a sustainable basis and return it on a sustainable basis,” said Christyan Malek, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of EMEA oil and gas. “The key is consistency. We haven’t had any.”The first quarter will be an inflection point for the industry, according to JPMorgan. Company data and estimates compiled by Bloomberg show free cash flow -- what’s left after operational spending and investment -- is set to rebound to $80 billion for the five supermajors this year, compared with about $4 billion in 2020.Shell will be the top of heap with about $22 billion, Exxon will total $19 billion and even lowest-ranked BP will have about $11 billion. That will be enough for each of the five majors to cover their planned 2021 dividends and together have more than $35 billion left over.It’s unclear how much of that could make it into the pockets of shareholders.“Priorities for deployment of Europe’s oil majors’ strong first-quarter free cash flow will vary,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Will Hares. “BP has achieved its debt target and is set to announce resumption of buybacks. Shell has announced a small dividend bump, though is unlikely to resume buybacks given its $65 billion net debt target.”BP’s BuybacksAfter raising its dividend by 2.4% in February 2020, then cutting the payout by half just six months later, BP has come under pressure to prove it can deliver reliable returns to shareholders.The London-based firm’s shares are the worst performing in its peer group over the last 12 months. Even its Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney has acknowledged that investors are questioning whether BP can pull off its reinvention for the low-carbon age.Earlier this month, BP managed to set itself apart from its peers in a positive way, giving the clearest signal of impending buybacks. The company said it had achieved its target of reducing net debt to $35 billion about a year sooner than expected and will give an update on the timetable for stock repurchases on Tuesday, when it opens Big Oil earnings season.That’s a significant increase in the urgency of improving shareholder returns. Back in August, BP put its goal of returning 60% of surplus cash to investors fifth on the priority list after funding the dividend, reducing net debt, shifting expenditure into low-carbon projects and spending on core oil and gas assets.Debt ReductionBP’s European peers, whose shares have performed better in the past year, aren’t moving so fast.France’s Total, which was the only oil major in the region to maintain its dividend last year, has said that any extra cash that comes from higher oil prices will be used to cut debt. Its next priority will be to increase investment in renewables to about 25% of its overall budget. Buybacks will only come after that.Shell announced a 4% increase in its dividend in October, after cutting the payout by two thirds earlier in the year. It has a target of reducing net debt by $10 billion before it returns any extra money to shareholders. Banks including Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc predict that won’t happen until 2022, since net debt rose in the last quarter of 2020 to $75 billion.Unlike BP and Shell, the North American majors managed to make it through 2020 with their payouts intact, but at a high cost. Exxon’s debt pile surged 40% during the pandemic to $73 billion, prompting Moody’s Investors Service to downgrade the company’s bonds twice in the past 12 months.The Texas-based giant expects to return to profit in the first three months of 2021 after four straight quarterly losses. The company has said it will maintain its $15 billion annual dividend while paying down debt if oil and gas prices remain at current levels. JPMorgan sees Exxon’s free cash flow rebounding to $19.6 billion this year, giving it a sizable surplus with which to reduce borrowings.Of the five supermajors, Chevron has the best balance sheet and “strong prospects” for a share buyback, according to HSBC analyst Gordon Gray. The California-based company said in March that it should generate $25 billion of free cash over and above its dividend through 2025 if Brent crude remains at $60.The oil majors’ focus on pleasing investors and healing their financial wounds comes largely at the expense of investment in their core business.As the pandemic unfolded last year, the companies slashed their spending to the lowest combined level in 15 years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. The stranglehold will continue this year, with capital expenditure set to rise only slightly despite oil’s recovery.Chevron and Exxon have both locked in spending plans at radically reduced levels all the way through 2025. Total has marginally raised its capital investment budget for this year, while BP and Shell have put a firm ceiling on expenditure.So while the combination of higher oil prices, rock-bottom spending and asset sales is delivering the surge in cash flow that will help solve the supermajors’ short-term problems, it may be creating a long-term headache. Shell acknowledged earlier this month that it’s not investing enough in new projects to offset the natural decline in production from its existing oil and gas fields.The majors are “slaking the shareholders’ thirst for cash returns,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. In the long term “capex cuts, debt and disposals could do as much if not more harm than good, and none are really sustainable.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Strong US Economic Data Pressures Gold Prices

    There are some periods when gold doesn’t follow the U.S. Dollar, but gold’s negative correlation with Treasury yields is pretty reliable.