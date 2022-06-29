VU Online offers Commonwealth Supported Places for Postgraduate Mental Health Degrees

Melbourne, Victoria, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



VU Online has launched its suite of mental health postgraduate qualifications, with Commonwealth Supported Places available to eligible students studying select units in 2022.

The suite includes the Master of Mental Health, the Master of Mental Health Nursing and the Master of Child and Adolescent Mental Health, as well as a number of graduate certificates and graduate diplomas. These postgraduate qualifications are designed to meet the growing need for mental health professionals in Australia and are designed and delivered by leading mental health academics and practitioners.

Commonwealth Supported Places (CSP) are government subsidies that can reduce the cost of study. This is not a loan, so students do not need to pay it back. This subsidy is available to eligible students completing certain units in VU Online’s mental health programs. However, this subsidy is only available to eligible students in 2022, so the earlier a student begins their mental health studies, the more opportunity they have to save.

These courses are perfect for students who want to drive a positive impact in Australia’s mental health sector and transform the delivery of mental health services. By taking advantage of CSP, students can reduce the cost of their study while they progress their careers and make a difference to mental health care in Australia.

More information on CSP for the mental health programs can be found on the VU Online website.

The Master of Mental Health is for allied health and social care professionals who want to gain person-centred knowledge and work in multidisciplinary teams to improve mental health.

The Master of Mental Health Nursing is for registered nurses who want to gain specialised skills and create transformational change across clinical mental health settings. It can also help students progress towards credentialling with the Australian College of Mental Health Nurses (ACMHN).

Story continues

The Master of Child and Adolescent Mental Health is for education, allied health and social care professionals who want to gain skills that can be applied across educational, therapeutic, community and clinical settings. This is the only university mental health qualification in Australia specifically designed to focus on engaging and working with children and adolescents.

“VU Online’s mental health programs will help you become familiar with the language of the industry. You can start to make connections and learn from experts from around the country,” says Associate Professor Christopher Fisher, Director of Teaching & Learning for the College of Health and Biomedicine.

“As you’re building your knowledge and connections through these courses, you can start to think about where you fit in. Where are you best placed to help address the issues that people are facing?”

These degrees are delivered through VU Online’s postgraduate Block Model. This innovative approach means that students focus on one unit at a time, completing it in a seven-week block. This allows them to immerse themselves in their study and more easily balance study with other commitments.

About VU Online

With more than 25 years’ experience in delivering postgraduate degrees, Victoria University has a strong industry standing and reputation for developing leaders. VU Online offers flexible postgraduate study though their innovative online postgraduate Block Model, winner of the 2021 LearnX Awards – Platinum awards for Best Online Learning Model, Best Talent Partnership and Best eLearning Design.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcUZ0ZrWhIA

Students receive one-on-one support, seven days a week and in the evenings, from our specially designed support network which includes engaged academics and their dedicated Student Success Advisor. VU Online’s student-focused approach is producing exceptional results and successful graduates.

###

For more information about Victoria University Online, contact the company here:



Victoria University Online

Victoria University Online

1300 043 531

futurestudy@online.vu.edu.au

372-378 Little Lonsdale St Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia

CONTACT: Victoria University Online



