Vudu has arrived on Amazon's Fire TV platform

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

Last year Walmart sold its mostly-video on-demand video service Vudu to Fandango, and now, after many years of not working on Amazon's Fire TV platform the app has finally reached one of the few devices it wasn't already on. Vudu has always specialized in delivering high-quality movies and TV shows, even dating back to when you needed a $400 box just to access it.

While Fire TV of course includes Amazon's own video on-demand store, having Vudu available means people can stream 4K and HDR content from another source, as well as enjoy the various sales and even free ad-supported streaming it has. In a statement, Fandango exec Kevin Shepela said "With Vudu’s vast library of premium content from new release event movies to favorite films and TV shows, we are excited to deliver to Fire TV users so many new viewing options to watch in their living rooms, many in breathtaking 4K."

The announcement also noted "double-digit" growth in new accounts during 2020 — you'd hope so, with so many people watching movies at home — compared to the previous year. Along with this launch, and Vudu recently becoming available on Comcast's set-top boxes, that hopefully means good things about its future under new ownership. The pace of developing new features for Vudu has always been relatively slow, and while its UI is consistent, it hasn't changed significantly in many years, so anyone with a library of content stored on the service benefits from it continuing to grow.

  • Gupta’s GFG Alliance Hires PJT, Alvarez & Marsal to Advise on Fixing Finances

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance has hired PJT Partners Inc. and Alvarez & Marsal Inc. as advisers to help it secure its future following the collapse of its biggest lender, according to people familiar with the matter.PJT Partners, an investment bank spun off from Blackstone Group Inc., will advise GFG on finding ways to plug the financing gap left by the insolvency of Lex Greensill’s eponymous firm, the people said, asking not to be named because it’s private. Alvarez & Marsal, headquartered in New York, is an advisory firm well known for its work in turnaround management.Gupta also hired Norton Rose Fulbright as a legal adviser.The severity of the metal tycoon’s situation was laid bare in a London court on Monday, after a filing by Greensill said GFG had told it in February it would be insolvent without its funding. Unions have since raised concerns over the security of 35,000 jobs across Gupta’s sprawling empire that has operations in 30 countries.Debt StandstillThe first task for GFG and the advisers will be to secure a debt standstill on the $5 billion it owes Greensill and funds that bought its financial products, according to a person familiar with the matter. That would help prevent an immediate default and fire sale of assets by GFG, which relied on the lender to finance the rapid spree of acquisitions that made Gupta a household name.The advisers will then need to figure out who are the counterparties to the packaged receivables, effectively revolving credit facilities to Gupta’s businesses, held at Greensill Bank and in the funds at Credit Suisse Group AG and GAM Holding AG.Grant Thornton is acting as administrator for Greensill Capital.A spokesperson for the Norton Rose Fulbright declined to comment on its role. Representatives for PJT Partners didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Alvarez & Marsal declined to comment.Meanwhile, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government would support GFG employees and its industrial sites in the country. The British government is in constant contact with Gupta’s steel division, according to a person familiar with the matter, while a spokesperson for Australia’s Industry Minister Karen Andrews said the government was “monitoring the situation closely.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bad News for S. Africa Rand: It’s Not Just About Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- The good news for the rand is that commodity prices are hovering near an eight-year high. The bad news is that raw materials matter less for South Africa’s currency than movements in U.S. Treasury yields.The correlation between the Bloomberg Industrial Metals Sub-Index and the rand has weakened to 0.2, from a peak of 0.7 in February. The inverse relationship with U.S. Treasury yields is much stronger, at almost 0.6, the most in in four years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.That means the rand is more likely to weaken as Treasury yields rise than it is to strengthen as commodity prices climb. Industrial metals account for about a quarter of South Africa’s export earnings, but as U.S rates continue to increase, the benefit of higher prices may be eroded by lower demand for high-yielding currencies.“Fundamentally, higher metal prices should be supportive for the rand in the long run as it will improve the trade balance,” said Guillaume Tresca, a senior emerging-market strategist at Generali Insurance Asset Management in Paris.But “higher commodity prices would result in higher inflation or the perception of it,” he said. “This in turn would lead to higher U.S. rates and that is negative for the rand. The commodity-price impact in the short run is limited in my view.”The rise in U.S. rates has reduced demand for South African stocks and bonds, sparking foreign investor outflows of more than $3.3 billion from the country’s markets this year. That’s weighing on the current-account balance, which may have been as wide as 4.4% in the fourth quarter, data may show on Thursday, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.Currency forecasts compiled by Bloomberg see the rand averaging 15 per dollar in the second quarter. That may be too optimistic, especially if the commodity rally eases, according to Lars Merklin, a senior analyst at Danske Bank A/S in Copenhagen.The rand gained as much as 1% to 15.1448 per dollar on Wednesday after a key measure of U.S. inflation undershot expectations. The South African currency has weakened 4.6% since mid-February along with the rise in U.S. yields.“Both gold and copper have been going lower since U.S. rates started rising,” Merklin said. “I honestly don’t think there is a commodity super cycle to begin with. I also think we will see a tapering of commodity prices.”Merklin said the rand could weaken back to 17 per U.S. dollar in a move driven by an economic slowdown in Asia and positive U.S. real 10-year yields, or nominal yields above 2%.Analysts at Rand Merchant Bank expect commodity prices to continue rising, but predict the rand will slide to around 16.50, well weaker than its fair value of around 14.37, as global risk sentiment whipsaws between Covid-19 fear and vaccines hopes.While commodity prices may support the rand in the short term, risk-off sentiment may prove stronger in the longer run, according to Nedbank Group Ltd.“Beyond March, this support for the currency from the trade balance may fade,” said Walter de Wet, a Johannesburg-based analyst at Nedbank, in a note to clients. “If foreign portfolio inflows do not take up the slack, a weaker currency, on a more sustainable basis, may well be the result as we head towards mid-2021.”(Updates currency move in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – API Reports Surprise 12.8 Million Barrel Build Ahead of EIA Report

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are trading higher shortly after the cash market opening and ahead of the release of the government’s weekly inventories report.

  • General Electric reaffirms 2021 free cash flow outlook

    General Electric Co on Wednesday reiterated its 2021 forecast and announced a deal to sell its aircraft-leasing business to Ireland's AerCap Holdings NV as part of efforts to pare its debt. All industrial businesses except non-gas power are projected to book higher cash flow in 2021. The gains are being driven by hopes that the worst is over for the company as a recovery in air travel would boost its aviation business, usually its most profitable and most cash-generative segment.

  • Welcome to the microbubble economy

    With everything from bitcoin to IPOs so perky, many have asked whether a financial bubble is underway. The answer may very well be yes, but with a nuance: Some experts think there are a series of microbubbles gurgling up rather than a single immense boom. Strategists at JPMorgan have noted pockets of bubble-like excesses in certain areas, like renewable energy firms, crypto assets, and electric vehicles, but no major asset classes tick all the boxes.

  • Big-name investors bet bond sell-off has further to run

    Some of the world's biggest investors are slashing exposure to government bonds on expectations that the debt sell-off is just getting started, and without too swift a rise in borrowing costs, most central banks will not intervene. U.S. and European bonds have suffered their worst start to the year since 2013, with investors dumping government debt in anticipation that the $1.9 trillion U.S. fiscal stimulus package will power economic recovery and fuel inflation globally. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are up 64 basis points (bps) this year at 1.5%, jacking up borrowing costs elsewhere.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Nears All-Time High As US House Passes $1.9T COVID-19 Relief

    Bitcoin is within range of a quick run to the all-time high of $58,332.

  • Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

    U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4% to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, while Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp posted the biggest single-day gains in five weeks. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 4.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Treasury Yields Encouraging Profit-Taking

    Japanese household spending dropped 6.1% in January from a year earlier, compared with economists’ median estimate of a 2.1% decline.

  • Xinjiang firms seek damages from foreign researcher over forced labour reports: media

    The official news outlet of the Communist Party of China's Xinjiang region said unidentified companies from the area have filed a domestic civil lawsuit seeking unspecified compensation from a U.S.-based human rights researcher whose reports alleged forced labour is used in the region's cotton industry. The companies said researcher Adrian Zenz's reports were untrue, damaged the reputation of the industry and led to economic losses after the United States banned cotton imports from Xinjiang, according to a report on by the Xinjiang Communist Party website on Monday evening.

  • Nasdaq Jumps Most in 4 Months in Risk-On Revival: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors poured back into the market’s riskiest assets Tuesday as dip-buyers powered the Nasdaq 100 to its biggest rally since November and sent Bitcoin back toward a record. Treasuries added to gains after a note auction.Stay-at-home winners surged after being left for dead as vaccinations pick up and Democrats move to inject $1.9 trillion into the economy. Treasury yields pulled back from recent highs sparked by worries a potential overshoot in the economy will bring inflation. For a day, at least, the rotation from growth shares to value reversed violently. Here are some of the major moves:Tesla Inc. jumped 20% in its best day in a year.Peloton Interactive Inc., DocuSign Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. rallied more than 11%.Financial firms and energy producers, recent winners, were the only two S&P 500 groups to retreat.Spot gold surged more than 2% after falling to lowest since April.The 10-year yield fell below 1.55%.Bitcoin jumped above $54,000.Oil and copper retreated after recent rallies.The rising prospects for turbo-charged economic growth have been reordering the market’s winners and losers for the past two months as the stimulus bill’s passage grew more likely and daily vaccinations surged. Tuesday, dip buyers targeted the areas recently abandoned as too expensive. The reversal is a theme that’s played out for years, every retreat gets bought, and it’s been extreme lately. The S&P 500 hasn’t had a pullback of 5% since November.The drop in Treasury yields after the recent violent runup has given some cover for risk takers to wade back into growth after abandoning the group because stretched valuations began to look scary with rates on the rise.“Let’s not forget that less than a year ago traders interpreted one of the biggest negative macro events in market history as a buying opportunity, so there’s little reason to think otherwise given all the positive signals around us today,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Corrections create natural inflection points for traders. It’s no surprise to see the Nasdaq rise today, and the fundamentals support continued bullishness.”The first of several Treasury sales in the coming days went off without disrupting markets. The sales will test appetite for the safest debt after last month’s poorly bid auctions sent shockwaves throughout global markets and short bets climbed to a record. Benchmark 10-year yields breached the 1.6% level to trade at a one-year high last week.Here are some key events to watch:EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The U.S. government auctions 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.StocksThe S&P 500 Index advanced 1.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Nasdaq 100 added 4%.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.8%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.8%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.9%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.6%.The euro gained 0.5% to $1.1902.The British pound climbed 0.5% to $1.3897.The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 108.46 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped five basis points to 1.54%.Germany’s 10-year yield dipped three basis points to -0.30%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 1.6% to $64.02 a barrel.Gold futures strengthened 2.2% to $1,715.30 an ounce.(A prior version of this story corrected the number of months in headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Haunted by 2008, China and U.S. Diverge on Stimulus Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and China are pursuing divergent economic policies in the aftermath of the coronavirus recession in a role reversal from last time the world economy was recovering from a shock.One of the takeaways from the annual National People’s Congress under way in Beijing is a conservative growth goal, with a tighter fiscal-deficit target and restrained monetary settings. That’s a big contrast with Washington, where President Joe Biden is preparing a second major fiscal package after he gets final approval for his $1.9 trillion stimulus.The widening policy divergence is putting strains on exchange rates and could potentially reshape global capital flows. It stems, in part, from different policy lessons from the 2007-09 crisis.A stunted and choppy U.S. recovery left key Democrats concluding it’s vital to “go big” on stimulus and keep it flowing. For monetary policy the moral was: “Don’t hold back” and “don’t stop until the job is done,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week.China’s leaders have a different take. A massive unleashing of credit growth back then led to unused infrastructure, ghost towns, excess industrial capacity and an overhang of debt. While rapid containment of the pandemic meant the economy didn’t need as much help in 2020, President Xi Jinping and his team are now winding things back to re-focus on longer-term initiatives to strengthen the technology sector and tamp down debt risks.“Each learned a lesson from the previous episode, and so it is kind of a swap of positions,” said Nathan Sheets, head of global economic research at PGIM Fixed Income and a former U.S. Treasury undersecretary for international affairs. The policy mix now makes “a compelling case for renminbi appreciation,” Sheets said.That’s a view that’s widely shared: the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey is for a strengthening to 6.35 against the dollar by the end of the year, from 6.5114 in Shanghai late Tuesday.One of China’s financial regulators, Guo Shuqing, highlighted in a briefing just days before the opening of the annual legislative gathering that high leverage within the financial system must continue to be addressed. Guo pointed to worries about inflated property prices and the risk of overseas money pouring in to take advantage of the premiums China’s assets offer. He also indicated the nation’s lending rates will likely go up this year.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“China is increasingly shifting its attention from pandemic recovery to managing the economy in more normal conditions.”--Chang Shu, chief Asia economistFor the full report, click hereWhile U.S. Treasury yields have surged recently, 10-year rates remain less than half those in China, where the central bank has forsworn Western-style zero interest rates or quantitative easing.“Unlike many of its peers, including the Fed, China’s central bank has continued to calibrate its policy partially with a view to prevent an excessive rise in asset prices,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. Confronted with currency-appreciation risks, China will be hoping for a “well-timed exit from the Fed’s ultra-ease stance.”That’s unlikely to come soon. Powell in three appearances the past fortnight has made clear the Fed is going to keep policy rates near zero until well into the economic recovery, when most jobless Americans are brought back into employment. He also gave no indication asset purchases will be tapered as Biden’s fiscal stimulus kicks in in coming months.As China contends with capital inflows, the U.S. is likely to be pumping out a greater supply of dollars into the global economy -- via a widening current-account deficit -- as its growth revs up, supercharged by Biden’s stimulus and the Fed’s easy stance.“There’s been a regime break,” in the U.S. with the outsize Biden relief bill and a planned longer-term follow-up, said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance. As growth soars past 6% this year, a wider current-account deficit will be “the pressure valve” given domestic production constraints, he said.Brooks projects that deficit will hit 4% of gross domestic product this year. That would be the highest since large shortfalls during the 2002-08 period, when a broad measure of the dollar tumbled as much as 27%.Read More: Dollar Is Increasingly Overvalued as Deficit Widens, IIF Says“As our fiscal support goes into uncharted territory, it puts enormous pressure on our budget deficits -- and by inference our domestic saving rate and the current account and trade deficit, with the consequences primarily falling on the currency,” said Stephen Roach, a Yale University senior fellow and former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia.China’s reluctance toward the kind of “go big” message of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dates back many years. After unleashing a fiscal package of 4 trillion yuan ($586 billion, at the time) and an unprecedented surge in broader credit after the 2008 crisis, Beijing was already by 2012 saying it wouldn’t do that again.Reticence toward across-the-board stimulus later turned into a concerted push to rein in leverage. A May 2016 front-page treatise in the People’s Daily -- the Communist Party’s mouthpiece -- blasted excessive debt as the “original sin” sowing risks across financial and real-estate markets. The anonymous article -- widely said to have been written by Vice Premier Liu He, Xi’s top economic adviser -- called stimulating the economy through easy monetary policy a “fantasy.”So with the country’s success in applying draconian restrictions to contain the coronavirus, it should come as little surprise that Beijing is returning toward its pre-pandemic focus on building domestic tech capabilities and managing down debt risks.After ditching an annual growth target for 2020 given the turmoil caused by Covid-19, China’s leadership set a goal of a GDP increase of more than 6% this year -- conservative since it’s well below economists’ projections for this year’s expansion.In the meantime, surging American GDP gains are set to lift China’s prospects as well. Exports to the U.S. soared more than 87% in the first two months of this year compared with the pandemic-hit period a year before, faster than China’s overall rise of just under 61%.“The U.S. locomotive is back on track,” said Catherine Mann, global chief economist at Citigroup Inc.(Updates yuan forecast, trading in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Underpinned as Business Confidence Rises, Yields Drop

    A measure of Australian business confidence rose to a decade high in February as sales, profits and employment all picked up sharply.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household gets in this round.

  • Coupang IPO Prices At $35. The Korean E-Commerce Giant Is Worth More Than $60 Billion.

    The South Korean e-commerce company Coupang has priced its initial public offering at $35 a share, valuing the company at about $63 billion on a fully diluted basis. Earlier this week the company had raised the expected price to a range of $32 to $34 a share, from a previous target range of $27 to $30. The offering consists of 120 million shares, including 20 million from selling holders and the rest from the company.

  • Analysis: With $1,400 stimulus checks set to hit bank balances, stocks could benefit

    A chunk of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks embraced by individual investors active in online social media forums. The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • JPMorgan To Launch Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket With 11 'Bitcoin Stocks' Including MicroStrategy And Square

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is planning to launch a new product that will give investors exposure to cryptocurrency through eleven Bitcoin proxy stocks. What Happened: According to a filing with the SEC, the new product is a debt instrument titled JPMorgan’s Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021), which contains an “unequally weighted” basket of reference stocks that either own cryptocurrency or operate business linked to it. The debt instrument allocates 20% to MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) and 18% to Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) – two companies that declared their Bitcoin investments early on. Cryptocurrency mining company Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and cryptocurrency mining chip manufacturer NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) were also given a sizable allocation of 15% each. Together these stocks make up about 68% of the Basket, noted the bank n in the prospectus. “We expect that generally the market value of your notes and your payment at maturity will depend to a greater extent on the performance of these four Reference Stocks.” Other portfolio stocks included Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), and Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI). Notably, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) that holds over $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, is not on JPMorgan's list. Why It Matters: A few weeks ago, strategists from JPMorgan endorsed a one percent allocation towards cryptocurrency in a note to clients. The analysts said that such an allocation would serve as a hedge against inflation in traditional asset classes like stocks, bonds, and commodities. Whether or not this was done as a precursor to launching more crypto-centric products, the underlying fact is that the Wall Street giant has officially made a U-turn on its previous stance on cryptocurrencies. In 2017, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon went on record to say that he would fire any trader that buys or sells Bitcoin in a second Image: Dinozaurus via Wikipedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor PortfoliosJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GameStop Defies Gravity Again With Rally Topping 100% Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp.’s latest winning streak has catapulted it to the highest in weeks as Chewy Inc. founder and activist investor Ryan Cohen continued to shake up operations at the video-game retailer, taking retail investors by storm.Shares of the Grapevine, Texas-based company climbed 27% to $246.90, extending its winning streak for a fifth day. The gain follows Monday’s 41% climb after the company said Cohen would lead a new committee focused on its digital transformation.Retail investors’ Reddit-driven frenzy has kept its shares afloat despite the broader market’s recent volatility and tech selloff. The stock has more than doubled over five days. While the Nasdaq 100 fell 11% from a record into a correction yesterday, it rebounded by 4% on Tuesday. Even so, GameStop remains far from its Jan. 28 intraday record of $483.“It is interesting that GameStop has rallied as other momentum favorites are falling,” said Craig Birk, chief investment officer at Personal Capital. “For some, if they have losses in growth stocks, the quickest way to try to recoup them could be to find the most volatile stock.”Markets have been gripped by volatility in recent weeks, led by declines in tech stocks. The index was having a respite on Tuesday and a group of 37 retail-mania stocks tracked by Bloomberg rose to its highest since February, but still far from a January high.“It’s the return of every millennial traders’ favorite bet and it could last a little while longer until bearish bias for bonds returns,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, wrote.The frenzy has drawn U.S. regulators to consider adding rules for everything from options trading to short-selling. In letters to Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said they’re reviewing potential rules to fix regulatory gaps.While GameStop remains a favorite for day traders, the momentum stock selloff has caught up with Cohen’s former darling Chewy, alongside the likes of pandemic winners Peloton Interactive Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.It is an inconvenient time for the online pet-products retailer that Cohen founded to take a tumble. The Dania Beach, Florida-based company has shed a third of its value from a Feb. 12 record -- that compares to a 371% surge for GameStop over that same stretch.While Cohen’s push was applauded by investors, some skeptics like Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said the latest update was expected ever since Cohen took a stake in the company. Instead he credited the stock’s return as a “Reddit Raider favorite” for the rally.GameStop’s market value jumped to $17.2 billion amid momentum initially spurred by a Thursday tweet from Cohen. The apparent screenshot from a Pets.com television ad renewed chatter on Reddit and came one week after a picture of an ice cream cone tweeted by Cohen on Feb. 24 sparked a massive rally.While Personal Capital’s Birk said the latest Cohen news appears positive for the stock, he but argued that “transformations take time and some fail.”“It feels premature to assume GameStop’s challenges from a few months ago radically eased,” he said.(Updates stock movement throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow ends at a record high while Nasdaq remains in correction — That hasn’t happened in 20 years

    The U.S. stock market carved out a dubious distinction on Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing at an all-time high, while the Nasdaq Composite remained mired in correction territory after falling in the past few weeks by more than 10% from its record.