VueReal announces volume shipments of MicroLED displays to its customers in Q4 2021

·2 min read

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - VueReal Inc., a leader in developing key enabling technologies for microLED displays, is pleased to announce volume orders for its transparent displays from automotive and aerospace customers capping off several key milestones in the commercialization of both its custom displays and its microprinting platform technology.

VueReal high transparent, high brightness display (CNW Group/VueReal)

VueReal partners directly with OEMs for custom display designs in order to bring these innovations to market quickly. These activities have enabled major business wins for VueReal to fabricate and supply displays to our partners for automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications. Dave Miller, CFO of VueReal, highlighted that "with the financial metrics around microLEDs, it is possible to fabricate and sell custom displays in North America for several markets. We are pleased to see that our focused investment in customer support, high performing technologies and fabrication facilities are paying off with innovative partner applications for our microLED displays."

"VueReal has been focused on developing a solution that offers high yield, high throughput, scalability, and compatibility with different structures. In one word, we developed true printing where devices are printed directly from a cartridge into a substrate without the need for a laser," said Dr. Ehsan Fathi, VP of Technology at VueReal. "The solution uses proprietary processes based on interplay of VueReal cartridges, backplane design, inspection and bonding process."

Dr. Reza Chaji, VueReal's CEO, states "VueReal has engaged over several years with companies in technology integration and product developments for different markets including consumer electronics. Not only can our partners benefit from the high-yield and throughput of our technology, with VueReal established and qualified supply chains, our partners will have access to production ready processes including microprinter tools, materials, and so on."

SOURCE VueReal

