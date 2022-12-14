U.S. markets open in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.50
    -6.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,090.00
    -43.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,812.25
    -27.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,831.40
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.27
    +0.88 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    -6.60 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0658
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.85
    -2.15 (-8.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2379
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9300
    -0.5290 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,816.98
    +383.14 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.73
    +14.67 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.57
    -17.32 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Vueron Technology to launch eco-friendly autonomously driven cold-chain delivery

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiDAR autonomous driving startup Vueron Technology ("Vueron") has announced that it will launch an eco-friendly autonomous truck delivery business, exclusively partnering with the no.1 cold-chain logistics platform in Korea.

Vueron’s self-driving delivery truck
Vueron’s self-driving delivery truck

Established in 2019, Vueron Technology specializes in the development of LiDAR solutions and autonomous driving technology. Vueron provides 'VueOne' (Automotive LiDAR solution) and 'VueTwo' (Smart infrastructure LiDAR solution) based on self-developed perception algorithms. The excellence of its cutting-edge technology was highlighted when the company succeeded this year in obtaining an autonomous vehicle permit in California and Nevada for use of only one LiDAR sensor, a technological accomplishment unmatched to date.

By using their newest LiDAR solution that can perform safe and efficient autonomous driving, Vueron aims to provide sustainable logistics solutions with the eco-friendly self-driving delivery service within the cold-chain market, partnering with Teamfresh, which accounts for more than 90% of the whole fresh product delivery business in South Korea. Through its innovative LiDAR-based solution, Vueron believes it can tackle the dual problems of high transportation costs and labor shortage, which have always represented a big hurdle in the logistics market.

To establish itself as the tech-based problem solver in logistics, Vueron stated they will continue striving to pursue collaborative businesses in different industries such as cosmetics, liquor, and local fresh foods. By providing customized forms of autonomous driving solutions which are adjusted to each client's needs, Vueron hopes to solve the most challenging issues facing various clients around the globe.

At CES 2023, Vueron is planning to reveal its eco-friendly self-driving delivery truck—a safe autonomous driving system based on Vueron's advanced technology. Employing the company's self-driving permits issued by the California and Nevada DMVs, they will also be presenting an autonomous driving live demo around Las Vegas during CES 2023.

About Vueron Technology

On a mission to make people safer by providing the best LiDAR solutions, Vueron was founded in 2019 by professionals from the autonomous driving industry. Vueron has delivered cutting-edge LiDAR perception solutions for ADAS, autonomous vehicles, and ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems), and industrial safety & security systems. Based on its advanced autonomous driving technology and intensive experience with automotive OEMs, Tier-1s, and other industry players, Vueron has extended its business to cold-chain delivery services to solve challenges in logistics.

For more information, please visit:

http://vueron.org/

Contact Information: sales@vueron.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vueron-technology-to-launch-eco-friendly-autonomously-driven-cold-chain-delivery-301702853.html

SOURCE Vueron Technology Co., Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • Crypto firm Binance says deposits returning after heavy withdrawals

    LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The head of major crypto exchange Binance said on Wednesday deposits were returning, a day after it saw heavy outflows of cryptocurrencies and halted some stablecoin withdrawals. On Tuesday, blockchain data firm Nansen said Binance saw withdrawals of $1.9 billion in 24 hours, the largest such outflow since June. "Things seem to have stabilised," CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted.

  • China’s Covid Pivot Set to Worsen the Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s pivot away from Covid Zero is poised to boost natural gas demand in the world’s biggest importer, potentially curbing supply to Europe and other Asian nations.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Brea

  • Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • US to Add More Than 30 Chinese Companies to Trade Blacklist

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignTesla Stock Has Never Been

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • Amazon to shut down Kennesaw facility

    As Amazon reportedly looks to cut thousands of employees nationwide, the e-commerce retailer is closing one of its metro Atlanta facilities. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will close its ATL5 facility in Kennesaw at 4190 Jiles Road, 2 miles west of Kennesaw State University. The closure will be effective around April 1, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • Top Copper Stocks

    Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Southern Copper have risen as much as 111% in the past year due to high demand and record prices.

  • Bitcoin Could Drop to $10K-$12K by Q1 2023, VanEck Says

    Wave of miner bankruptcies could keep bitcoin under pressure in the first quarter of 2022, VanEck's Matthew Sigel said, while forecasting a bull revival in the second half of the year.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Focus Shifts To Operating Expenses, Margins?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Bahamas Told Bankman-Fried to Mint New Crypto as FTX Collapsed, Lawyers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahamas government officials worked closely with Sam Bankman-Fried and tried to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing before the failed crypto magnate was arrested on Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucl

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Salesforce Stock to Kick Off 2023

    The bears have been piling on to Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) as of late, and shares are trading down 48% so far this year. Pressure is mounting on the cloud software pioneer to pay more attention to profitability, and a number of executives have headed for the exit. As ugly as 2022 was, though, the past thesis for why Salesforce was a buy is still valid for 2023 and beyond.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

    With a bear market lingering, high inflation persisting, and a recession possibly around the corner, investors are once again looking to Warren Buffett to guide them through a volatile stock market. Buffett has nearly doubled the annual return of the S&P 500 for almost 60 years, as long as he's been running Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). While Berkshire's performance this year is only slightly better than the S&P 500's, there are a number of stocks that Buffett's conglomerate owns that look like good bets going into 2023.

  • 71% of baby boomers say they feel behind in saving for retirement

    Bankrate found that 31% of Gen Z workers have not contributed to retirement savings in at least the last two years.

  • Bausch Health Investors Request Blocking Eye-Care Business Spinoff, Alleging Protection From Lawsuits

    More than 50 funds that own Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) investors are reportedly seeking to block the eye-care business spin-off, Bausch + Lomb Corp (NYSE: BLCO). Bausch + Lomb priced its initial public offering at $18/share, falling short of expectations. The investors say improper asset shifting protects the company from securities lawsuits seeking to hold them liable for misrepresentations about its financial health. “The spin-off likely will render Bausch Health unable to pay any

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • Don’t forget your required minimum distribution this holiday season

    The end of the year is a busy time, but among the long list of things to do should be taking a required minimum distribution – for those who haven’t already done so, are at least 72 years old and have a retirement account. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you haven’t yet taken your required minimum distribution, now is the time to get that sorted to avoid a heavy penalty and a headache.

  • Do IRA Contributions Lower Your AGI For Taxes?

    The link between IRA contributions and your adjusted gross income (AGI) can get complicated because not all contributions to IRAs lower your AGI. Generally, this is one of those situations where you'll be pleased to file a tax return with … Continue reading → The post Do IRA Contributions Lower Your AGI? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy PubMatic Stock

    The adtech company is hitting a rough patch, but there are still good reasons to invest in the stock.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.