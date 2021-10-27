Vulcan Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

U.S. markets closed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) will host its third quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4 at 9:00 a.m. CT (10:00 a.m. ET). Financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be released before the NYSE market opens.

The Company invites investors and other interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call at www.vulcanmaterials.com. To participate by phone, call 866-831-8713 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. For international calls, the number is 203-518-9797. The conference ID is 8413025.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the call at the Company's website.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220
Media Contact: Janet Kavinoky (205) 298-3220

