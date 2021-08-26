U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,495.80
    -0.39 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,483.46
    +77.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,039.16
    -2.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.21
    -1.15 (-1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3580
    +0.0160 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1850
    +0.2020 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,055.73
    -752.21 (-1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.43
    -18.87 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.08
    -17.04 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims inch higher for the first time in 5 weeks

Another 353,000 Americans filed, 350,000 expected

Vulcan Completes Acquisition Of U.S. Concrete

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Further Enhances the Company's Aggregates-led Business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of U.S. Concrete.

Vulcan Materials Company, Birmingham, AL. (PRNewsFoto/Vulcan Materials Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)
Vulcan Materials Company, Birmingham, AL. (PRNewsFoto/Vulcan Materials Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)

Tom Hill, Chairman and CEO of Vulcan Materials Company, said, "Today is an important milestone as we welcome U.S. Concrete and its talented team to Vulcan while also taking the next step forward in our growth and value creation strategy. With our complementary footprints and shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence, Vulcan will have enhanced scale within our aggregates business and additional geographic reach in attractive growing metropolitan areas to serve our customers. After working closely with the U.S. Concrete team over the past few months, we are more confident than ever in the cultural alignment across our organizations and the opportunities ahead."

With the completion of the acquisition, U.S. Concrete's common stock has ceased trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, and U.S. Concrete is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vulcan.

About Vulcan Materials Company
Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates—primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel—and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws, regarding Vulcan and U.S. Concrete, including, but not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed transaction of Vulcan and U.S. Concrete, including future financial and operating results, Vulcan's or U.S. Concrete's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and the expected timing of completion of the proposed transaction. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "evaluate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on each of the companies' current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Vulcan's or U.S. Concrete's control. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: Vulcan's and U.S. Concrete's ability to complete the transaction on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties related to securing the necessary regulatory and stockholder approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions to consummate the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive merger agreement relating to the proposed transaction; failure to realize the expected benefits of the proposed transaction; significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; the risk that U.S. Concrete's business will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; Vulcan's ability to obtain the expected financing to consummate the proposed transaction; risks related to future opportunities and plans for the combined company, including the uncertainty of expected future regulatory filings, financial performance and results of the combined company following completion of the proposed transaction; disruption from the proposed transaction, making it more difficult to conduct business as usual or maintain relationships with customers, employees or suppliers; effects relating to the announcement of the proposed transaction or any further announcements or the consummation of the transaction on the market price of Vulcan's or U.S. Concrete's common stock; the possibility that, if Vulcan does not achieve the perceived benefits of the proposed transaction as rapidly or to the extent anticipated by financial analysts or investors, the market price of Vulcan's common stock could decline; the risk of potential stockholder litigation associated with the possible transaction, including resulting expense or delay; regulatory initiatives and changes in tax laws; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations and financial results of Vulcan, U.S. Concrete or the combined company; general economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties affecting Vulcan and U.S. Concrete, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Vulcan's and U.S. Concrete's SEC filings and reports, including Vulcan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, U.S. Concrete's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, and future filings and reports by either company. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which Vulcan or U.S. Concrete are not currently aware may also affect each of the companies' forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. Vulcan and U.S. Concrete caution investors that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements and reflect the views stated therein with respect to future events as at such dates, even if they are subsequently made available by Vulcan or U.S. Concrete on their respective websites or otherwise. Neither Vulcan nor U.S. Concrete undertakes any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220
Media Contact: Janet Kavinoky (205) 298-3220

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vulcan-completes-acquisition-of-us-concrete-301363605.html

SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company

Recommended Stories

  • Students are Returning to Campus: Is This Deep Value Stock a Buy?

    Students are back on college campuses this fall after almost a year and a half of online or hybrid learning brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. One company happy to see these students return is private student lender SLM (NASDAQ: SLM), better known as Sallie Mae. The student lender recently announced its earnings, and management expressed optimism for the second half of the year with updated guidance for both earnings and charge-offs.

  • The past year for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) investors has not been profitable

    The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make...

  • 3 Things About Align Technology That Smart Investors Know

    Many write it off as a one-trick pony, selling a consumer product -- its Invisalign clear teeth straightening system -- through orthodontists at a higher price than traditional braces. The company grew revenue 31% annually between 2016 and 2019.

  • Corteva, Indigo Ag team up on carbon credit program for U.S. farmers

    Seeds and farm chemicals company Corteva Inc will partner with farm technology and services provider Indigo Ag to broaden its U.S. agricultural carbon credits program for the 2022 season, Corteva announced on Thursday. The Corteva Carbon Initiative will initially pay farmers around $15 an acre for shifting to practices that pollute less, use fewer chemicals or farm crops that pull carbon from the atmosphere and lock it in the soil, the company said. The project is among a string of recent environmentally-focused initiatives by agriculture companies tapping market-based approaches to conservation and carbon capture on the farm.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Immune to Labor Shortages

    Labor shortages are spreading across the economy. Interestingly, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 8.7 million unemployed persons in July, up significantly from 5.7 million in February 2020 (the month before the pandemic).

  • U.S. stock indexes set to pause after records as investors assess jobless claims, GDP revision

    U.S. stock indexes were set to open mixed on Thursday as investors weighed data on second quarter economic growth and weekly jobless benefit claims, a day ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Tesla in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) filed for its initial public offering (IPO) in January 2010, it was a six-year-old start-up best known for its Roadster EV that would set back consumers a cool $109,000. A bet on Tesla and its quirky CEO Elon Musk was anything but a sure thing, but if you were convinced EVs would be big, buying into the hype surrounding its IPO wouldn't have been crazy. Today, you definitely would be sitting on a profit, but let's look at Tesla's market debut 11-plus years ago and see where that would leave you as an investor now.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    XPeng stock was dropping after the Chinese electric car maker beat earnings projections. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) shares were down about 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, while futures were down about 0.1%, and futures were up about 0.1%. It’s actually a small drop for XPeng considering how much its stock usually moves after earnings.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Looks up to 5G and a New Acquisition to Lift the Stock

    After an impressive recovery and a new all-time high in 2020, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is underperforming the market with stock being down 4% year to date. In this article we will look at the returns over the last 5 years and examine the latest attempts to turn the stock back to the winning territory again.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • Tilray: Is MedMen the Right Fit? Analyst Weighs In

    Following its recent merger with fellow Canadian cannabis producer Aphria, Tilray (TLRY) made no secret of its ambition to gain a foothold in the lucrative U.S. pot market, even before federal legalization comes into play. The company came good on its promise last week when it announced an investment in MedMen (MMNFF). Tilray - along with partners - has purchased the optionality on convertible notes for $165.8 million, with Tilray holding 68% of notes/warrants. This should equate to a 21% stake

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Bitcoin Eyes 200-Day MA Support as $2B Options Expiration Nears

    The max pain price for Friday's bitcoin options expiry is $44,000.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]